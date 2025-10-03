Bitcoin ETF Record $5B One-Day Volume, Impact On BTC Price Today
Bitcoin price today surged past $120,000 on October 1, powered by record demand for spot ETF and renewed institutional inflows. The rally added about 9.8% in value over the past week and roughly 8.2% in the past month, extending momentum from late September levels near $109,000. Bitcoin (BTC USD) price was around $120,129 at the time of writing, up 1.2% in the past 24 hours. Institutional Flows Set the Tone, Bitcoin ETF $58.44 B Inflows Till Date Trading activity in Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded funds reached an unprecedented $5 billion in a single day. Large-scale investors led the charge, with $676 million entering the market on October 1 alone. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust absorbed $405 million, while Fidelity added 1,570 BTC, worth $179 million, marking one of its most aggressive daily allocations so far. Across all markets, Bitcoin trading volumes soared past $50 billion, underscoring the growing dominance of institutional capital in shaping price direction. BlackRock's IBIT fund now controls 773,000 Bitcoin valued at approximately $93 billion, giving the firm custody of 3.88% of the total supply. Spot Bitcoin ETF in totality pulled in $58.44 billion since their debut in January 2024, pushing their combined net assets to $155.89 billion, 6.66% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization. BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF holds 773K BTC ($93B). | Source: Bitcoin Archive, X Vanguard Rethinks its Hardline Stance In a twist, Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset manager, overseeing $11 trillion, appears to be softening its position on crypto products. The firm quietly deleted a blog post that once argued Bitcoin had "no inherent economic value," sparking speculation about a policy reversal. Under new CEO Salim Ramji, who previously held senior roles at BlackRock, Vanguard is said to be exploring whether to provide access to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs for its 50 million clients. Even a modest adoption…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:04