Shibarium Restored After Major Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit
The post Shibarium Restored After Major Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu development team has announced the restoration of Shibarium following one of its most severe challenges to date. The network was targeted through a sophisticated bridge exploit that disrupted operations and threatened user assets. After a nonstop ten-day recovery effort, developers reported that security had been reinforced and assets secured. The team has confirmed that preventive measures have now been implemented to protect the ecosystem from future attacks. Recovery Efforts and Security Enhancements According to lead developer Kaal Dhairya, the exploit was carried out through three fake checkpoints submitted to Shibarium’s Ethereum contracts. This manipulation halted Heimdall by breaking the link between its local and on-chain state. Additionally, the attacker staked 4.6 million BONE tokens in an attempt to influence validator thresholds, creating a critical risk that required immediate intervention. In response, the Shiba Inu core team, alongside external partners, worked continuously for over ten days. Dhairya explained that developers worked late nights and weekends to restore security. Cybersecurity firm Hexens.io was brought in as an independent reviewer to test and validate every fix. Daily standups, emergency syncs, and continuous log reviews were conducted to ensure accuracy in all steps. Responsibilities were separated across infrastructure, validator operations, test networks, and monitoring. This structure enabled parallel progress while maintaining strict oversight. Once the system was stabilized, several long-term measures were introduced. Over 100 contracts across Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and the Shiba Inu Metaverse were migrated to multi-signature wallets. Validator signing keys were rotated, and a blacklist feature was introduced to staking operations. Each measure was first tested on Devnet and Puppynet before deployment on Mainnet. One of the most notable outcomes was the rescue of the 4.6 million BONE tokens tied to the attacker. Since the tokens were staked through a contract, the team executed a targeted recovery via the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:42
Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Middle East Expansion Accelerates as Cybertruck Hits Qatar
TLDRs; Tesla launches Cybertruck in Qatar, marking significant Middle East expansion outside North America. Shares up 29% in past month, though Friday saw a 0.85% decline on NasdaqGS trading. Q3 global deliveries hit a record 497,099 vehicles, surpassing market expectations. EV competition rises in the Gulf, with BYD, Zeekr, and Lucid expanding regional presence. Tesla [...] The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Middle East Expansion Accelerates as Cybertruck Hits Qatar appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 22:33
Nvidia CEO: National Security Issues Slow Nvidia-UAE AI Agreement
TLDRs: Nvidia’s UAE chip deal delayed over $1B investment and security concerns, frustrating CEO Jensen Huang. US officials urge UAE to finalize investment commitments before approving Nvidia chip exports. UAE’s G42 AI firm eager for chips, but national security issues complicate delivery. Despite delays, partnership seen as crucial for US AI leadership and global tech [...] The post Nvidia CEO: National Security Issues Slow Nvidia-UAE AI Agreement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 22:16
Dollar Tree Inc. ($DLTR) Stock: New Arizona 1.25 Million Sq. Ft. Distribution Center in Litchfield Park, Arizona, to Add 400 Jobs by 2026
TLDR Dollar Tree stock trades at $90.11 after unveiling a new distribution center in Arizona. The 1.25M sq. ft. facility is expected to open in spring 2026. The site will create 400 new jobs and strengthen the Southwest supply chain. A separate Marietta, Oklahoma facility is under development for 2027. Dollar Tree’s long-term returns lag [...] The post Dollar Tree Inc. ($DLTR) Stock: New Arizona 1.25 Million Sq. Ft. Distribution Center in Litchfield Park, Arizona, to Add 400 Jobs by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 22:13
Elon Musk Gets New Favorite Cryptocurrency That Is Ready To 100X Your Portfolio – It’s Not Dogecoin
PayDax (PDP) makes waves as Elon Musk looks beyond Dogecoin (DOGE) for a new favorite cryptocurrency that could 100x every portfolio
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 22:10
Pundit Links Bold $20,000 XRP Prediction to Ripple’s New Privacy Project
Ripple has put privacy and scalability at the center of its new strategy, and the recent move has triggered bold theories about the XRP price. The discussion picked up after RippleX Senior Director of Engineering, J.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:58
Top Presale Crypto to Buy: BlockDAG, Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, & PepeNode Taking 2025 by Storm
Explore top presale cryptos to buy in 2025 as BlockDAG nears $420M with $0.0015 entry active, while Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode push fresh growth stories.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 21:55
What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender
Cardano’s ADA has long been a favorite among retail traders, but its repeated failure to break the $2 mark has left many investors frustrated. The patience that holders once had is thinning as momentum lags and opportunities in the wider market expand. While crypto prices today show a mixture of resilience and weakness across the [...] The post What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 21:50
Big Banks Bet on Ripple’s XRP and RLUSD While Visa Tests Stablecoin Integration—Who Wins the $200B Market?
Visa is modernizing the decades-old infrastructure of cross-border payments with a pilot that integrates stablecoins into its Visa Direct platform.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:50
Watch Trump’s Tariff Dividends Boost the Altcoin Market
Trump considers distributing tariff revenues to citizens as dividends. This move might ease household financial pressures and boost altcoin interest. Continue Reading:Watch Trump’s Tariff Dividends Boost the Altcoin Market The post Watch Trump’s Tariff Dividends Boost the Altcoin Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:49
