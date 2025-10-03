2025-10-09 Thursday

Gumi Expands Digital Asset Treasury with Bitcoin and XRP

Gumi Inc. invests $13.5 million in Bitcoin and XRP after $38 million raise, strengthening its digital asset treasury. Japan’s gaming and blockchain leader Gumi Inc. has unveiled a plan to fortify its balance sheet through Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP holdings. The company’s solution to the question of what part of its fresh $38 million capital […] The post Gumi Expands Digital Asset Treasury with Bitcoin and XRP appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/10/03 22:45
Walmart’s OnePay bets on crypto to expand digital wallet appeal

Walmart’s fintech arm, OnePay, is reportedly planning to add Bitcoin and Ether trading to its app later this year, sharpening its bid to win ground in the crowded digital wallet and consumer banking space. On Oct. 3, CNBC reported that…
Crypto.news 2025/10/03 22:43
XRP sets new DeFi and tokenization standards with mXRP and MPT launch

The post XRP sets new DeFi and tokenization standards with mXRP and MPT launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is entering a new development phase as its ecosystem embraces DeFi products and strategically moves into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. These steps aim to give the long-standing digital asset practical roles beyond cross-border payments, a shift that could determine its future relevance in global finance. XRP DeFi expansion The introduction of mXRP, a liquid staking token built on XRP Ledger’s Ethereum-compatible sidechain, has triggered strong demand among holders. By staking XRP through the Midas platform, investors receive mXRP in return. This token can circulate across DeFi protocols and potentially deliver up to 8% annual yields. The appetite for this product was evident almost immediately, as the initial 6.5 million XRP vault was filled in hours. This led to a subsequent increase to 10 million tokens. By Oct. 2, Axelar, the blockchain infrastructure firm supporting the initiative, reported that the vault tied to mXRP had already grown to more than $30 million. Due to this reported strong demand, the team revealed that the vault has been further expanded to 20 million tokens. At XRP’s current market value of over $3, this would amount to more than $60 million. That enthusiasm reflects a broader desire for fresh utility within the XRP ecosystem. Despite being one of the crypto industry’s oldest assets, XRP has historically struggled to compete with Ethereum and other chains in DeFi. However, by offering a liquid staking token, the network steps toward closing that gap, enabling holders to put idle capital to work and increasing XRP’s relevance in decentralized markets. XRPL RWA tokenization Alongside DeFi innovation, developers are equipping the XRP Ledger (XRPL) with additional tools tailored for regulated institutional activity. The most notable is the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) Standard, designed to streamline tokenization of real-world assets while embedding compliance safeguards directly at the protocol level. XRPL ranks among…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 22:24
Samsung Partners With Coinbase to Bring Crypto to 75 Million Galaxy Users

Samsung and Coinbase partner to give 75 million Galaxy users U.S. access to crypto trading, staking, and seamless payments. Samsung is partnering with Coinbase to offer 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to the exchange’s priority trading service. The collaboration is the largest single distribution of coins that Coinbase has ever run […] The post Samsung Partners With Coinbase to Bring Crypto to 75 Million Galaxy Users appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/10/03 22:22
October 3 [LIVE] US Economic Data Mixed as PMI Shows Divergence – Positive Trigger for BTC?

US economic data released today presents a mixed picture with the September S&amp;P Composite PMI rising to 53.9 and Services PMI climbing to 54.2, indicating expansion in the services sector above the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.Source: TradingEconomicsSource: TradingEconomics The stronger-than-expected S&amp;P readings suggest resilient economic activity in key service industries despite ongoing concerns about broader economic momentum. Markets are parsing these figures alongside Federal Reserve policy signals as traders assess the health of the US economy following the rate cut last month. However, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI tells a different story, falling to 50.0 in September and missing the 51.8 forecast. The drop to the neutral 50 level indicates the services sector is teetering between expansion and contraction according to ISM’s methodology, raising questions about the sustainability of economic growth heading into the fourth quarter. The divergence between the two major PMI readings has created uncertainty in markets as investors weigh which indicator better reflects current economic conditions and what implications this holds for future Federal Reserve policy decisions and Bitcoin’s price trajectory
CryptoNews 2025/10/03 22:16
Michael Saylor: The Bitcoin Treasury Endgame

Michael Saylor reveals his vision for a trillion-dollar Bitcoin treasury and the future of corporate finance and digital property.
Crypto Breaking News 2025/10/03 22:15
Could Trump’s Tariffs Lead to $2,000 Payouts for Americans?

The post Could Trump’s Tariffs Lead to $2,000 Payouts for Americans? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News President Donald Trump has floated a proposal that could change the way Americans benefit from his trade policies. In a recent interview, he hinted that revenue from tariffs might not only reduce the national debt but could also be paid out directly to citizens. Trump Hints At Payouts for Americans In an interview with One America News Network, Trump said his tariffs have secured trillions in investments for the United States in just eight months back in office. He claimed the trade deficit has been cut in half, something he insisted few believed could happen so quickly. President Trump tells me he’s considering rebate checks of $1,000-$2,000 from tariff revenue.TRUMP: “We’ll pay back debt. But we also might make a distribution to the people, almost like a dividend to the people of America.”Tune into @OANN at 11pm ET to watch! pic.twitter.com/VECOrgQxoA— Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 3, 2025 “With the kind of growth we have now, the debt is very low, relatively speaking,” Trump said. “You grow yourself out of that debt. The numbers we have now are bigger than they ever were. We also might make a distribution to the people. We’re thinking almost $1,000 to $2,000,” he added.  Market Reactions The idea of direct payouts sparked instant debate in the financial community. Many drew comparisons to the stimulus checks of 2020 and 2021, which unleashed a wave of retail investing and pushed crypto markets higher. Analyst Miles Deutscher said if Trump follows through, it could act as a major catalyst for digital assets, pointing to the explosive rally during the last round of government payouts. If this passes, could be a MASSIVE catalyst for crypto.Remember what happened last time retail got stimulus cheques in 2021.. https://t.co/Y9tyUd0R3E— Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) October 3, 2025 ETF specialist Nate Geraci also weighed in on the broader policy and market impact of such a move. “Why are bitcoin & gold near all-time highs”… pic.twitter.com/3EnAyAoZsg— Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) October 3, 2025 The tariffs are expected to generate trillions of dollars annually for the U.S. According to Treasury data, tariffs have already brought in $214.9 billion this year, with September alone adding $31.3 billion to the total. Legal Hurdles for Trump’s Trade Policies Despite the bold claims, Trump’s tariff program is under heavy legal scrutiny. In August, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that most of the tariffs were not authorized under the emergency powers law his administration used to impose them. Trump dismissed the decision as “highly partisan” on Truth Social, warning that removing the tariffs would be a “total disaster for the country.” ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make…— Unofficial Trump on X (@trump_repost) August 29, 2025 For now, the tariffs remain in effect while his administration appeals the case to the Supreme Court. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that if the tariffs are struck down, the government could be forced to refund $750 billion to $1 trillion in projected revenue.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 21:59
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Trading for Crypto Futures

CME Group plans to offer 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options. New schedule stems from increased client demand for flexible trading hours. Continue Reading:CME Group to Launch 24/7 Trading for Crypto Futures The post CME Group to Launch 24/7 Trading for Crypto Futures appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 21:58
XRP Community Sees Government Shutdown as Opportunity to Buy

TLDR The U.S. government shutdown has delayed XRP ETF approvals, creating uncertainty in the market. SEC operations are limited due to the shutdown, affecting the review process for multiple XRP ETF filings. XRP community members see the delay as an opportunity to accumulate before institutional demand increases. Institutional investors have already been building their XRP [...] The post XRP Community Sees Government Shutdown as Opportunity to Buy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/10/03 21:53
Top Trending Cryptos: Aster, BlockchainFX, and Uniswap Take the Lead

Top trending cryptos often grab attention for their price moves, innovation, and potential for explosive returns. Right now, Aster, BlockchainFX, and Uniswap are the three names drawing traders and analysts into discussions about the future of decentralized finance. Each coin represents a different angle of growth, whether it’s next-gen decentralized exchanges, strong presale momentum, or
Coinstats 2025/10/03 21:45
