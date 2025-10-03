MEXC Exchange
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Gains on Segments.ai Acquisition Boosting AI Training
TLDRs Uber acquires Segments.ai to enhance AI and autonomous vehicle training globally. Belgian startup Segments.ai joins Uber AI Solutions, strengthening lidar and sensor annotation. Acquisition supports Uber’s autonomous vehicle, robotics, and drone initiatives. Segments.ai’s cloud platform cuts manual data labeling, boosting AI efficiency and safety. Uber shares surged almost 1% Thursday following the announcement that [...] The post Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Gains on Segments.ai Acquisition Boosting AI Training appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:36
BlackRock BUIDL Fund Hits $600M AUM Surge on Ethereum-Driven Growth
TLDR BlackRock’s BUIDL fund gained $600M in AUM in just two weeks, primarily from Ethereum. The fund now operates on seven major blockchains, including Solana, Aptos, and Ethereum. Ethereum remains the dominant blockchain in BlackRock’s tokenized fund strategy. BlackRock’s expansion signals growing institutional interest in tokenized assets. BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund, a tokenized USD Institutional Digital [...] The post BlackRock BUIDL Fund Hits $600M AUM Surge on Ethereum-Driven Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:35
Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
Cryptodaily
2025/10/03 20:35
ECB Bets Big on Digital Euro with €237 Million Framework
TLDR ECB moves closer to digital euro with fraud, wallet, and offline tech deals. Digital euro gains momentum as ECB seals contracts for core infrastructure. ECB secures partners for digital euro, prioritizing privacy and resilience. Digital euro prep advances: fraud detection, wallets, and offline payments. ECB sets stage for digital euro rollout, eyeing 2029 launch [...] The post ECB Bets Big on Digital Euro with €237 Million Framework appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:15
Vitalik Buterin Joins Xiao Feng to Accelerate Ethereum’s Application Era
TLDR Vitalik Buterin and Xiao Feng co-founded the Ethereum Applications Guild to foster collaboration within the Ethereum ecosystem. The guild aims to move Ethereum from an infrastructure phase to an application-driven era. The initiative is based on the Shanhaiwoo experiment, which focused on cross-disciplinary work in AI, crypto, and public goods. Vitalik Buterin and Xiao [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Joins Xiao Feng to Accelerate Ethereum’s Application Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:11
XRP and Solana ETF Buzz Builds: Price Prediction Momentum Ahead of SEC Decision
The crypto space is buzzing as the XRP ETF and Solana ETF filings move toward their final review stages. With deadlines fast approaching, traders are watching closely. Alongside this, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing quiet but growing attention, making some believe it could rival the gains expected in XRP and Solana. XRP ETF Countdown and Price […] Continue Reading: XRP and Solana ETF Buzz Builds: Price Prediction Momentum Ahead of SEC Decision
XRP
$2.9191
+1.07%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 20:00
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 3rd October 2025 — Bailey, the ECB, & Arthur Hayes
tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/10/03 19:56
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Meme Season Ends As Crypto Investors Favour Utility Altcoins Like Remittix
Traders are curating their portfolios for Q4, and it’s meme coins out, utility altcoins in. And there’s no altcoin with […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Meme Season Ends As Crypto Investors Favour Utility Altcoins Like Remittix appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 19:50
Cronos (CRO) Partners with Morpho and Crypto.com to Enhance DeFi Lending and Tokenization
The post Cronos (CRO) Partners with Morpho and Crypto.com to Enhance DeFi Lending and Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 01, 2025 12:24 Cronos (CRO), Morpho, and Crypto.com are collaborating to expand DeFi lending and tokenization on the Cronos network, aiming to integrate Morpho Vaults and explore new collateral types. Cronos (CRO), in collaboration with Morpho and Crypto.com, has announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and expanding tokenization opportunities on the Cronos network. This collaboration is set to introduce advanced lending and borrowing functionalities, thereby scaling the reach of DeFi to millions of users globally, according to Cronos. Integration of Morpho Vaults The partnership will facilitate the integration of Morpho Vaults into Crypto.com’s offerings, initially planned for earlier this year. This integration will extend Morpho’s capital-efficient lending beyond Ethereum, introducing new collateral types and tokenization use cases within the Cronos ecosystem. The first Morpho Vaults on the Cronos network are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, offering users the ability to borrow against their holdings or supply assets to earn interest with dynamically adjusting rates based on market demand. Enhancing User Access By embedding Morpho into the Crypto.com App and Exchange, the collaboration aims to make Morpho’s lending markets accessible to a vast user base, significantly boosting on-chain activity. The partnership also explores the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral, reflecting a shared vision to bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets, thereby expanding access to tokenized assets. Advancements in Cronos Network This initiative aligns with Cronos’ 2025–2026 roadmap, which positions the network as a preferred blockchain for institutions through tokenization, AI integration, and global distribution. Recent network upgrades have significantly improved efficiency, cutting gas fees by tenfold and reducing block times to under one second, thereby increasing daily transactions by 400%. Statements from Key Executives Mirko Zhao, Head of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:48
“All Currency” Will Become Stablecoins By 2030, Says Tether Co-Founder Reeve Collins
The BNB price surged 5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,087.26 as of 3:48 a.m. on trading volume that rose 43% to [...]
Insidebitcoins
2025/10/03 17:02
