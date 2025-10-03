2025-10-08 Wednesday

OVERTAKE Partners with Sui to Revolutionize In-Game Asset Trading

OVERTAKE Partners with Sui to Revolutionize In-Game Asset Trading

The post OVERTAKE Partners with Sui to Revolutionize In-Game Asset Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Oct 01, 2025 13:07 OVERTAKE collaborates with Sui to enhance in-game digital asset trading, tackling inefficiencies and introducing new features for gamers and developers. In a significant move to enhance the digital gaming landscape, OVERTAKE has launched its marketplace on the Sui blockchain, aiming to transform the trading of in-game digital assets. According to the Sui Foundation, this partnership seeks to leverage blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to create a seamless and cost-effective platform for gaming assets. Transforming Gaming Marketplaces The newly launched marketplace will initially support three popular games: Path of Exile 1, Last Epoch, and MapleLand. Alongside this, OVERTAKE introduces ‘TakeShop’, a customizable seller shop, and ‘TakePay’, a payment window allowing transactions in both fiat and cryptocurrencies such as Apple and Google Pay. This initiative aims to address inefficiencies like high fees and settlement restrictions that are prevalent in current web2 gaming experiences. OVERTAKE’s platform aims to cater to the underserved market of in-game digital assets, virtual currencies, and collectibles. By utilizing Sui’s blockchain technology, the platform will eliminate settlement barriers, significantly reduce transaction costs by over 50%, and enhance security. A New Era for In-Game Assets OVERTAKE’s collaboration with Sui is set to simplify the trading, ownership, and monetization of virtual assets. Sui, known for supporting high-volume, trustless transactions, has been a go-to blockchain for next-gen gaming and digital asset economies. By joining forces with Sui, OVERTAKE aims to bring its escrow service fully on-chain, enhancing security and transaction efficiency for users and developers alike. As OVERTAKE integrates its services with Sui, users will benefit from reduced fees and enhanced security features inherent to the Sui blockchain. This strategic partnership marks a significant advancement in the digital asset trading sector, promising a more streamlined and secure experience…
Cardano News: $0.87 In Sight? ETF Re-Listing Boosts Institutional Demand?

Cardano News: $0.87 In Sight? ETF Re-Listing Boosts Institutional Demand?

The post Cardano News: $0.87 In Sight? ETF Re-Listing Boosts Institutional Demand? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Cardano news, ADA saw whale accumulation and institutional signals strengthen in late 2025. Around 70 Million tokens were purchased by large holders, with moderate swings in ADA price. Also, the token returned to a NASDAQ-linked ETF. Analysts said price momentum was also testing a decisive resistance zone. Whale Accumulation Coincides With Sentiment Shift Large ADA transactions increased significantly during the week. Market analyst Ali Martinez reported that whales accumulated roughly 70 Million ADA. This activity aligned with moderate price swings and suggested that larger investors were preparing for potential upside. Whale buying often indicated confidence among long-term holders. Analysts noted that a wave of such purchases frequently preceded breakouts. Traders viewed the activity as an early sign that accumulation might create a stronger floor for price action. Market sentiment also turned more constructive. Social metrics and trading flows pointed to higher optimism compared to earlier in the quarter. Analysts said this improvement was connected directly to increased whale transactions. Whales bought 70M $ADA this week. | Source: Ali Martinez, X Cardano News: ETF Re-Listing Revived Institutional Access Cardano was re-added to the Hashdex NASDAQ Crypto Index U.S. ETF after its earlier removal. The prior delisting came during regulatory uncertainty. However, in recent Cardano news, the new decision reflected a shift in compliance treatment. Analysts said reinstatement gave institutions an additional channel to gain exposure to ADA. Institutional access through index funds or ETFs was often considered an important driver of liquidity. Analysts explained that inclusion in such vehicles could expand reach beyond retail markets. They also noted that re-listing increased credibility in the eyes of risk-averse investors. Speculation grew that a dedicated ADA ETF might eventually follow. While no such product had been confirmed, analysts said the precedent of single-asset funds for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) made this…
Is Matt LaFleur Holding The Green Bay Packers Back From Greatness?

Is Matt LaFleur Holding The Green Bay Packers Back From Greatness?

The post Is Matt LaFleur Holding The Green Bay Packers Back From Greatness? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Matt LaFleur, now in his seventh season as the Green Bay Packers head coach, struggled with clock management in the Packers’ 40-40 tie with Dallas on Sept. 28. Getty Images All gas, no brakes? Or perhaps you slam the brakes, then drive in first gear? After 6 ¼ seasons and 112 football games, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur still has an identity crisis. At times, LaFleur sticks out his chest and plays with reckless abandon, ala Riverboat Ron Rivera. At others, he turns into Captain Conservative like Marty Schottenheimer was for 2 ½ decades with four teams. Because LaFleur still seems unsure of himself, so are his Packers. And right now, the identity of the 2025 Packers is sloppiness, confusion and a lack of discipline. In a year where general manager Brian Gutekunst stressed “urgency”, then proved it by trading for Micah Parsons — the franchise’s biggest deal since acquiring Brett Favre in 1992 — LaFleur isn’t holding up his end of the bargain. And he could be the one person preventing these Packers from greatness. Let’s examine the latest string of debacles from Green Bay’s 40-40 tie with Dallas on Sept. 28, a game that dropped the Packers’ record to 2-1-1. 1. End of first half The Packers were clinging to a 13-9 lead with 21 seconds left in the first half. They had a first and 15 at their own 27 and no timeouts. The odds of moving the ball roughly 33 yards to get into field goal range for kicker Brandon McManus were slim. And while it’s easy to second guess, the best play here was certainly to run the football and take your four-point lead to halftime. “At that point, should have just shut it down and I didn’t,” LaFleur said. Instead, LaFleur was…
OnePay to add Bitcoin and Ether trading with Zerohash’s help

OnePay to add Bitcoin and Ether trading with Zerohash’s help

The post OnePay to add Bitcoin and Ether trading with Zerohash’s help appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways OnePay, a Walmart-backed fintech app, will support Bitcoin and Ether trading. The service launch will be enabled by a partnership with Zerohash, a crypto infrastructure provider. OnePay, a fintech app backed by Walmart, will add Bitcoin and Ether trading capabilities through a partnership with Zerohash, a crypto infrastructure provider. The integration may enable crypto-to-cash conversions as part of OnePay’s expansion into an everything app model. Zerohash specializes in providing on-chain custody and gasless trading features for consumer applications. The partnership aligns with OnePay’s broader push toward comprehensive financial services that combine trading, custody, and purchases in one platform. Walmart has been advancing blockchain applications, including patents for decentralized storage and virtual goods. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/onepay-bitcoin-ether-trading-zerohash/
Nike Looks To Deepen Cultural Cache With Jordan Brand Philadelphia

Nike Looks To Deepen Cultural Cache With Jordan Brand Philadelphia

The post Nike Looks To Deepen Cultural Cache With Jordan Brand Philadelphia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Brand’s World of Flight Philadelphia will precede a bigger store roll out. Nike/Jordan Brand Jordan Brand is set to open its first U.S. World of Flight store in Philadelphia, marking the start of a planned rollout of its flagship retail format across the country. The new location, which opens October 10 on Walnut Street, is the brand’s sixth worldwide following launches in Milan, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Mexico City. The Philadelphia store has been designed as a showcase for Jordan’s most complete product offering in the U.S., alongside limited releases and community-focused events, Nike said of the announcement. Housed in a restored Beaux Arts building, it aims to connect with the city’s strong basketball culture, offering curated experiences that go beyond a traditional retail environment, the athleisure giant added. “World of Flight is a direct portal to our brand and represents the pinnacle of basketball culture,” said Jordan Brand President Sarah Mensah said. “Opening our first World of Flight door in the United States in Philadelphia, where Michael Jordan played his last game and Jalen Hurts is redefining greatness on the football field, is emblematic of the stories, legacy and achievements we continue to create and uplift.” Jordan Brand Long Term Connection Philadelphia has long had close ties with the brand. As Mensah flagged, basketball legend Michael Jordan ended his NBA career in the city in 2003, and Jordan Brand co-founder Larry Miller grew up there. The company has also run community programs in the area since 2015, including its Wings Scholars initiative, and works with local partners such as the Jalen Hurts Foundation. The choice of location underlines Jordan Brand’s strategy of tying its retail expansion to cities with strong sporting identities and engaged local audiences. Chicago Bulls’ legend Michael Jordan has a ong history with Philadelphia. (Photo…
Ethereum Price Prediction; Litecoin Latest News & Which Crypto Could Rally 2,000% This Week

Ethereum Price Prediction; Litecoin Latest News & Which Crypto Could Rally 2,000% This Week

Ethereum eyes $5K, Litecoin pushes $140, but Remittix steals the spotlight with $26.8M raised, CEX listings and 2,000% rally potential in 2025.
HBAR Rallies on Institutional Interest, Faces Resistance at $0.23

HBAR Rallies on Institutional Interest, Faces Resistance at $0.23

The post HBAR Rallies on Institutional Interest, Faces Resistance at $0.23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR saw heightened institutional interest over the past 24 hours, trading between $0.22 and $0.23. The strongest move came early on Oct. 2, when the token surged from $0.22 to $0.23 on heavy volume of 57 million, establishing resistance at the upper level. Subsequent trading saw repeated tests of that barrier, with consolidation just below $0.23. Late-session volatility erased gains, with a 1% drop in the final hour as selling pressure mounted and liquidity thinned. Analysts noted declining volume into the close as a sign of potential short-term weakness. Longer-term sentiment remains more favorable. Hedera executives recently appeared on a panel with SWIFT, Citigroup, and Germany’s Bundesbank, underscoring institutional recognition of its technology. Wyoming’s Frontier Stablecoin pilot further demonstrates enterprise use cases. Regulatory catalysts may also be on the horizon, with the SEC reviewing a potential spot HBAR ETF this month. Despite recent declines, analysts say Hedera’s mix of partnerships and ETF prospects could support further gains in October. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Analysis Reveals Mixed Trading Signals Established resistance at the $0.23 level continues to generate consistent selling pressure during periods of increased trading volume. Support levels near $0.23 have demonstrated resilience through multiple testing phases during the consolidation period. Elevated trading volume of 57.63 million shares during the early morning rally suggests institutional participation and renewed investor interest. Absence of trading volume in the session’s final minutes raises concerns about market liquidity and potential momentum deterioration. Overall trading range of $0.0068 representing 3% volatility indicates active price discovery and market efficiency. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/02/hbar-rallies-on-institutional-interest-faces-resistance-at-usd0-23
Novak Djokovic Says He Has A ‘Better’ Chance Against Alcaraz, Sinner Outside Of The Majors

Novak Djokovic Says He Has A ‘Better’ Chance Against Alcaraz, Sinner Outside Of The Majors

The post Novak Djokovic Says He Has A ‘Better’ Chance Against Alcaraz, Sinner Outside Of The Majors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (R) greets Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) following their Men’s Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images After spending the last few years saying he’s primarily focused on the Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic reiterated that he has a “better” chance against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Jannik Sinner in Masters 1000 tournaments. “The Masters events are played over almost two weeks,” the 38-year-old 24-time major winner told reporters at the Shanghai Open, where he is a four-time champion. “That’s where I feel I have a better chance, you know, to win a trophy or to make a significant result.” Djokovic, now No. 5 in the world rankings, made similar comments after losing to Alcaraz in straight sets in the US Open semifinals. He reached the semis in all four majors in 2024, losing twice to Sinner, once to Alcaraz and once to Alexander Zverev. “Yeah, that’s what I said after the US Open, because I really felt that playing best-of-five against these guys at the latter stages of the tournament makes it really challenging for me,” he said. “I feel like I don’t come in as fresh as they do in the semis. “That’s okay. I mean, that’s just a biological fact that eventually I have to accept. “I’m still working my hardest that I possibly can in the circumstances to challenge the guys or to challenge myself primarily, and really see how I can do on all the tournaments that I take part in.” Djokovic also reacted to concern among top…
BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05

BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05

The post BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News What if you could go back and buy the next big crypto before its listing doubled in value? That’s the question every investor asks in Uptober, especially with presales heating up. While established tokens like BNB are climbing on macroeconomic catalysts, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is being hailed as the best crypto to buy now, offering real-world utility and the type of ROI projections investors dream about. BNB is holding strong above $1,050 after its breakout rally, fueled by Fed rate cut expectations and ecosystem upgrades. Meanwhile, BlockchainFX is offering presale buyers immediate rewards, dual staking benefits, and the vision of becoming the next meme coin with mainstream adoption. This article will cover the developments and updates of all coins: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and BNB. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Super App Utility Meets Daily Rewards BlockchainFX ($BFX) isn’t just another meme token chasing hype. It’s the first crypto-native super app, built to unify over 500 assets ,  including crypto, meme coins, stocks, forex, ETFs, futures, and bonds ,  under one platform. For investors asking “what crypto to buy now,” $BFX delivers both utility and speculation. Its earn while others trade model makes it stand out. Every transaction, whether in Bitcoin or equities, generates USDT rewards for $BFX holders, even during the presale. On top of that, its dual rewards system redistributes up to 70% of trading fees daily across both $BFX and USDT. This structure creates stability for long-term holders and gives BlockchainFX a seat among the best cryptos to own before the next bull run. BlockchainFX Presale: ROI Numbers That Speak Volumes BlockchainFX is structured for sustainable growth. Built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens, it features a deflationary model where unsold tokens will be burned and liquidity locked post-launch. The presale is live at $0.026, with a…
Anthony Kim Headlines Busy Golf Slate Spanning From Jackson To Jakarta

Anthony Kim Headlines Busy Golf Slate Spanning From Jackson To Jakarta

The post Anthony Kim Headlines Busy Golf Slate Spanning From Jackson To Jakarta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wild Card player, Anthony Kim hits his shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of LIV Golf Virginia at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club on Friday, June 06, 2025 in Gainesville, Virginia. (Photo by Pedro Salado/LIV Golf via AP) Associated Press The professional golf season never truly sleeps. While Rory McIlroy and Team Europe continue to bask in the afterglow of a Ryder Cup away victory, new storylines bubble up this weekend, with prime pin-hunting action taking place on three continents. On the DP World Tour, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship unfolds across three legendary Scottish tracks—The Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns. Meanwhile, stateside, the PGA Tour has touched down in Jackson, Mississippi, where the winner’s share of a $6 million purse, 500 FedEx Cup points and a striking bronzed, photorealistic rooster trophy await the leaderboard topper. Defending champ Kevin Yu takes a laser-focused approach to simply putting himself in position to repeat: “I just feel like if I hit as many fairways as possible, as many greens as possible, I’m going to have a lot of chances,” he said. Following the opening round, the former Arizona State Sun Devil sits two strokes off the lead. Eric Cole is part of a four-way tie for the lead after turning in a career-best 10-birdie round. “You know, I think I’m trying to birdie every hole I’m playing, so to birdie more than half of them is great,” he quipped. JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI – OCTOBER 02: Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Getty Images While the PXG staffer’s round was…
