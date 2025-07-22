MEXC Exchange
Powell: Fed is a dynamic institution, willing to listen to new ideas
PANews reported on July 22 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: The Federal Reserve is a dynamic institution that is willing to listen to new ideas and feedback on how
PANews
2025/07/22 20:35
The market value of narrative token DORA has exceeded US$400 million, and the number of addresses holding DORA has reached a new high of 82,000.
PANews reported on July 22 that according to GMGN data, the market value of DORA, a community-driven asset built on BNB Chain, has exceeded US$400 million today, and is now
PANews
2025/07/22 20:30
Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools
A market-wide pullback has pushed several tokens into the red, with most trading below or testing key support levels. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, the crypto market has been trending lower over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:30
Zebec crypto extends rally on Algorand integration into Zebec Cards and payroll ecosystem
Zebec crypto surged to a $0.0045 intraday high, likely driven by the integration of Algorand, which now allows ALGO tokens to be spent globally through Zebec Cards. Zebec Network (ZBCN) price extended its rally today, reaching an intraday high of…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:28
Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges
DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy. In a recent post, Grachev delivered an update to the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:28
US State Department: US will withdraw from UNESCO
PANews reported on July 22 that the US State Department said the US will withdraw from UNESCO. US Treasury Secretary Benson said there is no indication that Powell should resign
PANews
2025/07/22 20:16
Hong Kong Customs cracked a case of money laundering using stablecoins, involving an amount of about 1.15 billion yuan
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Sing Tao Daily, Hong Kong Customs today cracked a case of suspected money laundering using smuggled cash and virtual assets, involving an
PANews
2025/07/22 20:15
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 79,949 ETH last week, investing approximately $258 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) purchased 79,949 Ethereum at an average price of $ 3,238 per Ethereum between July 14
PANews
2025/07/22 20:06
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?
By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
PANews
2025/07/22 20:00
