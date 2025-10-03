MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-08 Wednesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Gains on Segments.ai Acquisition Boosting AI Training
TLDRs Uber acquires Segments.ai to enhance AI and autonomous vehicle training globally. Belgian startup Segments.ai joins Uber AI Solutions, strengthening lidar and sensor annotation. Acquisition supports Uber’s autonomous vehicle, robotics, and drone initiatives. Segments.ai’s cloud platform cuts manual data labeling, boosting AI efficiency and safety. Uber shares surged almost 1% Thursday following the announcement that [...] The post Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Gains on Segments.ai Acquisition Boosting AI Training appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
$0.02445
-5.85%
AI
$0.129
+0.93%
STARTUP
$0.004194
-17.24%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:36
Partager
BlackRock BUIDL Fund Hits $600M AUM Surge on Ethereum-Driven Growth
TLDR BlackRock’s BUIDL fund gained $600M in AUM in just two weeks, primarily from Ethereum. The fund now operates on seven major blockchains, including Solana, Aptos, and Ethereum. Ethereum remains the dominant blockchain in BlackRock’s tokenized fund strategy. BlackRock’s expansion signals growing institutional interest in tokenized assets. BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund, a tokenized USD Institutional Digital [...] The post BlackRock BUIDL Fund Hits $600M AUM Surge on Ethereum-Driven Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
$0.01335
--%
NOW
$0.00412
-13.80%
MAJOR
$0.12154
+0.39%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:35
Partager
BYD-Led Consortium Secures Self-Driving Bus Deal in Singapore
TLDRs: Singapore awards $8.1M contract for six autonomous buses to serve Marina Bay and one-north. Initial trial on routes 400 and 191 includes onboard safety operator and real-time monitoring. LTA plans to expand self-driving buses to 100–150 vehicles by 2026. BYD, MKX Technologies, and Zhidao Network join forces to modernize public transport. Singapore’s Land Transport [...] The post BYD-Led Consortium Secures Self-Driving Bus Deal in Singapore appeared first on CoinCentral.
SIX
$0.01982
-4.84%
REAL
$0.083
-0.76%
PUBLIC
$0.04085
-3.63%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:16
Partager
ECB Bets Big on Digital Euro with €237 Million Framework
TLDR ECB moves closer to digital euro with fraud, wallet, and offline tech deals. Digital euro gains momentum as ECB seals contracts for core infrastructure. ECB secures partners for digital euro, prioritizing privacy and resilience. Digital euro prep advances: fraud detection, wallets, and offline payments. ECB sets stage for digital euro rollout, eyeing 2029 launch [...] The post ECB Bets Big on Digital Euro with €237 Million Framework appeared first on CoinCentral.
WALLET
$0.02482
-2.74%
GAINS
$0.02445
-5.85%
CORE
$0.3796
-1.27%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:15
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Joins Xiao Feng to Accelerate Ethereum’s Application Era
TLDR Vitalik Buterin and Xiao Feng co-founded the Ethereum Applications Guild to foster collaboration within the Ethereum ecosystem. The guild aims to move Ethereum from an infrastructure phase to an application-driven era. The initiative is based on the Shanhaiwoo experiment, which focused on cross-disciplinary work in AI, crypto, and public goods. Vitalik Buterin and Xiao [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Joins Xiao Feng to Accelerate Ethereum’s Application Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
ERA
$0.5214
-0.43%
MOVE
$0.1096
-3.09%
CROSS
$0.21654
-1.46%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:11
Partager
Best Cryptos Under $0.01 to Buy in 2025—Why Ozak AI Tops the List for Small Investors
Finding low-priced cryptos can be quite daunting. Many digital projects come cheap for valid reasons, while others slowly build solid foundations before the broader crypto market spots them.
WHY
$0.00000003701
+8.78%
AI
$0.129
+0.93%
Partager
Cryptodaily
2025/10/03 20:09
Partager
XRP and Solana ETF Buzz Builds: Price Prediction Momentum Ahead of SEC Decision
The crypto space is buzzing as the XRP ETF and Solana ETF filings move toward their final review stages. With deadlines fast approaching, traders are watching closely. Alongside this, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing quiet but growing attention, making some believe it could rival the gains expected in XRP and Solana. XRP ETF Countdown and Price […] Continue Reading: XRP and Solana ETF Buzz Builds: Price Prediction Momentum Ahead of SEC Decision
XRP
$2.8642
-1.66%
BUZZ
$0.003518
-30.10%
SPACE
$0.1843
-4.25%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 20:00
Partager
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 3rd October 2025 — Bailey, the ECB, & Arthur Hayes
tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Partager
Medium
2025/10/03 19:56
Partager
✨ Market Watch — 03.10.2025 ✨
📊✨ Market Watch — 03.10.2025 ✨📊 🇺🇸 Spotlight on NFP Normally, today’s focus would be the U.S. labour market data (NFP). But with the government shutdown, its release remains uncertain. The BLS confirmed all data has been collected, so there’s still a chance the report will be published. 📉 If NFP is delayed Markets will turn to Fed speeches (Williams, Goolsbee, Miran, Logan, Jefferson) and private reports — ISM & PMI. 🕒 Key Calendar (BST) 08:15 🇪🇸 Spain — Services PMI (f. 53.3; prev. 53.2) 08:45 🇮🇹 Italy — Composite PMI (prev. 51.7); Services PMI (f. 51.5; prev. 51.5) 08:50 🇫🇷 France — Services PMI (f. 48.9; prev. 49.8); Composite PMI (f. 48.4; prev. 49.8) 08:55 🇩🇪 Germany — Services PMI (f. 52.5; prev. 49.3); Composite PMI (f. 52.4; prev. 50.5) 09:00 🇪🇺 Eurozone — Composite PMI (f. 51.2); Services PMI (f. 51.4) 09:30 🇬🇧 UK — Services PMI (f. 51.9; prev. 54.2); Composite PMI (f. 51.0; prev. 53.5) 10:40 🇪🇺 ECB Pres. Lagarde Speaks 11:05 🇺🇸 FOMC Member Williams Speaks 14:20 🇬🇧 BoE Gov. Bailey Speaks 14:45 🇺🇸 U.S. PMI (Composite f. 53.6; Services f. 53.9) 14:50 🇪🇺 ECB’s Schnabel Speaks 15:00 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (f. 51.8; prev. 52.0) ⚡ With NFP in doubt, volatility may shift to PMIs, ISM, and central bank speeches today. Stay sharp, traders! 👉 Trade today’s market moves with NordFX: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 📊✨ Market Watch — 03.10.2025 ✨📊 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Partager
Medium
2025/10/03 19:54
Partager
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Meme Season Ends As Crypto Investors Favour Utility Altcoins Like Remittix
Traders are curating their portfolios for Q4, and it’s meme coins out, utility altcoins in. And there’s no altcoin with […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Meme Season Ends As Crypto Investors Favour Utility Altcoins Like Remittix appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBA
$0.000000000655
+1.55%
MEME
$0.002523
+4.73%
LIKE
$0.008369
-7.77%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/03 19:50
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales Now While Toncoin and Bitcoin Cash See Price Drops
Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest
Brazil holds key interest rate at 15%
1inch Protocol Reaches $500B Trading Volume Milestone on Ethereum Network
XRP Prediction: Bearish Setup Strengthens As Downside Risks Intensify