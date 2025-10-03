✨ Market Watch — 03.10.2025 ✨

📊✨ Market Watch — 03.10.2025 ✨📊 🇺🇸 Spotlight on NFP Normally, today's focus would be the U.S. labour market data (NFP). But with the government shutdown, its release remains uncertain. The BLS confirmed all data has been collected, so there's still a chance the report will be published. 📉 If NFP is delayed Markets will turn to Fed speeches (Williams, Goolsbee, Miran, Logan, Jefferson) and private reports — ISM & PMI. 🕒 Key Calendar (BST) 08:15 🇪🇸 Spain — Services PMI (f. 53.3; prev. 53.2) 08:45 🇮🇹 Italy — Composite PMI (prev. 51.7); Services PMI (f. 51.5; prev. 51.5) 08:50 🇫🇷 France — Services PMI (f. 48.9; prev. 49.8); Composite PMI (f. 48.4; prev. 49.8) 08:55 🇩🇪 Germany — Services PMI (f. 52.5; prev. 49.3); Composite PMI (f. 52.4; prev. 50.5) 09:00 🇪🇺 Eurozone — Composite PMI (f. 51.2); Services PMI (f. 51.4) 09:30 🇬🇧 UK — Services PMI (f. 51.9; prev. 54.2); Composite PMI (f. 51.0; prev. 53.5) 10:40 🇪🇺 ECB Pres. Lagarde Speaks 11:05 🇺🇸 FOMC Member Williams Speaks 14:20 🇬🇧 BoE Gov. Bailey Speaks 14:45 🇺🇸 U.S. PMI (Composite f. 53.6; Services f. 53.9) 14:50 🇪🇺 ECB's Schnabel Speaks 15:00 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (f. 51.8; prev. 52.0) ⚡ With NFP in doubt, volatility may shift to PMIs, ISM, and central bank speeches today. Stay sharp, traders! 👉 Trade today's market moves with NordFX: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185