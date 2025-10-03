What Wealth Managers Should Know About the Resurgence of the Institutional Loan Market

Crypto as Collateral: What Wealth Managers Should Know About the Resurgence of the Institutional Loan Market Lending and borrowing have long been central to financial markets — and crypto is no exception. In fact, collateralized lending emerged in the digital asset space well before Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols gained prominence. The practice itself has deep historical roots: Lombard lending — using financial instruments as collateral for loans — dates back to medieval Europe, when Lombard merchants became renowned across the continent for extending credit secured by movable goods, precious metals, and eventually securities. By comparison, it has taken only a short time for this centuries-old model to conquer digital asset markets. One reason lending against crypto collateral is so compelling is the unique liquidity profile of the asset class: top coins can be sold 24/7/365 in deep markets. The speculative nature of crypto also drives demand for leverage, while in some jurisdictions Lombard-style loans offer tax advantages by enabling liquidity generation without triggering taxable disposals. Another important use case is the behavior of bitcoin maximalists, who are often deeply attached to their BTC holdings and reluctant to reduce their overall stack. These long-term holders typically prefer borrowing at low loan-to-value ratios, with the expectation that bitcoin's price will appreciate over time. The History of the Collateralized Lending Market The first informal bitcoin lenders appeared…