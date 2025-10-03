MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin’s Bull Run Backed by Growing Long-Term Holders
According to CryptoQuant, investors holding BTC 18–24 months are deliberately positioning for long-term growth.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 18:40
Nomura Plans Japan Institutional Crypto Expansion with Subsidiary Laser Digital
The post Nomura Plans Japan Institutional Crypto Expansion with Subsidiary Laser Digital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Nomura plans crypto expansion in Japan via Laser Digital. Targets institutional clients amid regulatory growth. Market sees rising demand for regulated crypto products. Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to expand its digital asset market in Japan through its subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings AG, as per Bloomberg on October 3rd. This move signifies increased institutional participation in Japan’s burgeoning crypto market, driven by favorable regulatory reforms and escalating trading volumes. Nomura’s Licensing Pursuit as Japan Embraces Crypto Laser Digital Holdings AG, Nomura’s Swiss subsidiary, plans to apply for a crypto trading license in Japan, focusing on institutional investors. Discussions are ongoing with the Japanese Financial Services Agency to proceed with the necessary approvals. This expansion is part of a significant shift as Japan embraces crypto with strong governmental support. Regulatory changes in Japan have opened doors for more substantial institutional engagement. These reforms have allowed Laser Digital to target banks, asset managers, and exchanges, leveraging its Swiss expertise to offer professional crypto services primarily in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Banks and asset managers may soon see more integrated crypto solutions. “Nomura’s expansion into digital assets is aligned with the acceleration of regulatory reforms in Japan, paving the way for more institutional engagement,” noted in recent reports on this significant move. Japan’s Crypto Surge: Institutional Demand and Market Dynamics Did you know? Japan’s cryptocurrency transactions reached ¥33.7 trillion (approximately $230 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, highlighting a dramatic growth in trading activity and institutional demand. Bitcoin’s current market data reveals a price of $120,468.20 and a market cap of approximately $2.40 trillion, dominating 57.98% of the market. CoinMarketCap reports a 1.41% price increase over 24 hours, underscoring strong movements over recent months. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Nomura Holdings…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:31
Chainlink (LINK) Price Pulls Back Despite Surge in Reserve, What Is Happening?
Chainlink (LINK) price has refused to advance, despite a recorded surge in its on-chain reserve. The post Chainlink (LINK) Price Pulls Back Despite Surge in Reserve, What Is Happening? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/10/03 18:21
The Openledger Foundation announced it will launch a $OPEN token buyback program, funded by corporate revenue.
PANews reported on October 3rd that the Openledger Foundation announced on the X platform that it will launch a buyback program for its native token $OPEN. The program will be funded by the Foundation’s Enterprise Revenue and aims to enhance liquidity, boost market confidence, and support the sustainable growth of the ecosystem by repurchasing $OPEN tokens from the market.
PANews
2025/10/03 17:52
Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income
Bitcoin Recreates Its “October Miracle”: Breaking Through $120,000, Market Sentiment Boosts Amidst global economic uncertainty, Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing another “October rally.” As of Thursday, the price of Bitcoin surpassed $120,000, reaching a new high for the year. According to Coinglass’s historical statistics, October has almost always delivered positive returns for Bitcoin over the past […] The post Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 17:52
BlockDAG’s $408M Campaign And 20+ Listings Challenge Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto In 2025
The crypto presale scene in 2025 is more active than ever, with investors eager to enter early to turn small sums into significant fortunes.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 16:17
Talk to Your Salesforce Org: Natural Language Meets CRM via MCP
Advanced Communities’ Salesforce MCP server let’s you interact with Salesforce using natural language. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open protocol created by Anthropic to connect AI assistants to external tools.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 13:39
When Desire Is Designed: The Hidden Politics of the Feed
The Feed as the Machine of Desire is a new way to look at the world. It doesn't command, it seduces, enlisting our willing participation by scripting our desires. We learn what to want by reading the signals around us.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 13:16
Stemming vs. Lemmatization: What Healthcare Text Data Taught Me About NLP Choices
Natural Language Processing (NLP) is used to analyse healthcare data. But how should we represent words to machines? Do we chop words down to their rough stems, or reduce them to linguistically valid forms through lemmatization? To explore this trade-off, I ran a focused experiment comparing stemming and lemm atization on healthcare text data.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:28
Feature Flags in Fintech Apps: Deliver New Features Without Big Risk
A feature flag means you deploy code live, but do not show it to all users.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:22
