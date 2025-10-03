2025-10-08 Wednesday

Whale Accumulation and ETF Listing Point Toward $15 Long Term

The post Whale Accumulation and ETF Listing Point Toward $15 Long Term appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins A sudden burst of whale activity has reignited momentum around Cardano, with large holders quietly adding more than 70 million ADA to their wallets in just a week. The aggressive accumulation coincides with a sharp price recovery that has lifted ADA more than 10% and placed the $1 level back in focus. At the same time, Cardano scored a major visibility boost through Brave. The privacy-first browser has fully integrated the blockchain into its native wallet, instantly putting ADA within reach of Brave’s 100 million global users. Beyond storing and transferring tokens, Brave’s integration also opens the door for on-chain governance and participation in Cardano’s ecosystem projects – all directly from the browser. The timing of both developments is notable. Cardano’s inclusion in the Hashdex Crypto Index ETF has already increased institutional exposure, while retail interest may surge thanks to Brave’s massive user base. Together, these catalysts are fueling speculation that ADA could be on the verge of a breakout, with some traders eyeing near-term targets of $1.27. Longer-term projections are even bolder. Analysts drawing parallels to ADA’s 2020 chart – when it erupted from $0.10 to $3.00 – suggest that a repeat performance could eventually push the token toward $15 in the next bull market. For Brave, adding Cardano strengthens its multi-chain wallet strategy, which already includes Ethereum and Solana. By supporting ADA natively, Brave eliminates the need for extensions while giving users the ability to explore features like token swaps and governance with a single click. Between whale accumulation, ETF recognition, and one of the biggest mainstream integrations Cardano has seen, momentum appears to be building on multiple fronts. The question now is whether this convergence of adoption and market activity will finally set the stage for ADA’s next big run. The information provided in this article…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:38
What Wealth Managers Should Know About the Resurgence of the Institutional Loan Market

The post What Wealth Managers Should Know About the Resurgence of the Institutional Loan Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Happy Uptoper! In today’s “Crypto for Advisors” newsletter, Gregory Mall, chief investment officer at Lionsoul Global, explains the evolution of bitcoin-backed lending in both decentralized and centralized financial systems. Then, Lynn Nguyen, CEO of Saros, answers questions about tokenized stocks in “Ask an Expert.” Thank you to our sponsor of this week’s newsletter, Grayscale. For financial advisors near San Francisco, Grayscale is hosting an exclusive event, Crypto Connect, on Thursday, October 9. Learn more. – Sarah Morton Crypto as Collateral: What Wealth Managers Should Know About the Resurgence of the Institutional Loan Market Lending and borrowing have long been central to financial markets — and crypto is no exception. In fact, collateralized lending emerged in the digital asset space well before Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols gained prominence. The practice itself has deep historical roots: Lombard lending — using financial instruments as collateral for loans — dates back to medieval Europe, when Lombard merchants became renowned across the continent for extending credit secured by movable goods, precious metals, and eventually securities. By comparison, it has taken only a short time for this centuries-old model to conquer digital asset markets. One reason lending against crypto collateral is so compelling is the unique liquidity profile of the asset class: top coins can be sold 24/7/365 in deep markets. The speculative nature of crypto also drives demand for leverage, while in some jurisdictions Lombard-style loans offer tax advantages by enabling liquidity generation without triggering taxable disposals. Another important use case is the behavior of bitcoin maximalists, who are often deeply attached to their BTC holdings and reluctant to reduce their overall stack. These long-term holders typically prefer borrowing at low loan-to-value ratios, with the expectation that bitcoin’s price will appreciate over time. The History of the Collateralized Lending Market The first informal bitcoin lenders appeared…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:30
Spot Bitcoin ETF Hits $5B Volume as Bitcoin Surpasses $120K

TLDR Spot Bitcoin ETFs surpassed $5 billion in trading volume on October 1, driven by strong demand from institutions. Bitcoin’s price surged past $120,000, marking a 10% weekly gain from late September lows. BlackRock and Fidelity made significant contributions to the rally, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust seeing $405 million in inflows. Vanguard is reevaluating its [...] The post Spot Bitcoin ETF Hits $5B Volume as Bitcoin Surpasses $120K appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 18:26
Final Call On Massive BFX Token Bonus As Presale Heats Up With Market Launch In Sight

BlockchainFX presale surges past $8.5M with tiered pricing, staking rewards in USDT, and an exclusive Visa Card. OCT35 bonus ends today at 6pm UTC.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 18:23
Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs Forge New Gaming Hub to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming

The post Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs Forge New Gaming Hub to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Oct 01, 2025 11:48 Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs team up to launch a Gaming on Polygon hub, aiming to enhance Web3 gaming with cross-chain benefits and a $100,000 reward pool. Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs have announced a strategic partnership to launch a dedicated Gaming on Polygon hub within Immutable Play, their upcoming platform for Web3 games. This collaboration aims to expand the reach and accessibility of blockchain-based gaming, according to Polygon Technology. Expanding the Web3 Gaming Landscape The Gaming on Polygon hub is set to bring multiple AAA games to life on the Polygon PoS (Proof of Stake) network. By launching several Polygon-powered titles simultaneously, the initiative is designed to enhance player engagement through quests, leaderboards, and a substantial $100,000 reward pool. This initiative underscores a long-term commitment to the sustainable growth of the Web3 gaming ecosystem. Immutable and Polygon Labs aim to provide game developers with enterprise-grade tools and support, allowing them to create high-quality gaming experiences enriched with Web3-native digital ownership features. This collaboration is expected to bring more value to games, attract more players, and strengthen the connection to Immutable zkEVM, which will soon integrate with Agglayer. Enhanced Player Experience With the launch of the Gaming on Polygon hub, players will gain access to a broader array of games and have the opportunity to capture more value from their gaming experiences. The initiative is designed to keep gamers engaged by offering a variety of games and shared rewards and quests. Immutable, a significant player in the Web3 gaming sector, boasts over 250,000 monthly active users, 5.5 million Passport signups, and $40 million in total value locked (TVL). The new hub on Polygon seeks to leverage this expertise and focus it on the Polygon network. Agglayer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:15
Near Foundation Unveils AI Delegates to Boost DAO Voting Participation

TLDR Near Foundation is developing AI-powered digital twins to represent DAO members in governance voting. The AI delegates will learn user preferences and vote on their behalf to increase participation in DAOs. Lane Rettig of the Near Foundation emphasizes that critical decisions will still require human involvement. The AI delegates will first serve large groups [...] The post Near Foundation Unveils AI Delegates to Boost DAO Voting Participation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 18:06
World Liberty Financial: Trump Jr. Defends Company Against Political Accusations

Donald Trump Jr. recently took a strong stance against criticisms surrounding potential conflicts of interest related to World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency venture associated with his family.  At the Token2049 conference in Singapore, he dismissed concerns that investors in the firm might be trying to curry favor with the Trump administration as “complete nonsense.” […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 18:00
Paxful to Wind Down Operations by November 1, 2025

The post Paxful to Wind Down Operations by November 1, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paxful announced it will cease all operations by November 1, 2025, citing the lasting impact of historic misconduct by former co-founders Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback and unsustainable costs from extensive compliance remediation. The company said the decision is strategic and driven by long-term sustainability concerns despite reporting financial stability and growth under new ownership […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/paxful-to-wind-down-operations-by-november-1-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:57
Here’s Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now, Beating Shiba Inu And PEPE, On Real Utility And Returns

Investors want utility, putting cash into a token with no tomorrow feels like roulette. The smarter angle sits in presales, […] The post Here’s Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now, Beating Shiba Inu And PEPE, On Real Utility And Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 17:50
Minswap Hits Milestone as Cardano’s Most Used DEX

The post Minswap Hits Milestone as Cardano’s Most Used DEX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Minswap, a community-launched decentralized exchange built on Cardano, has grown into the network’s dominant DeFi protocol. With no VC backing, no presale, and a fair token distribution model, Minswap now processes the majority of Cardano’s daily DEX activity and continues to expand its role across the network. Launched in 2021 without institutional funding, Minswap introduced its native MIN token through a Fair Initial Stake Offering (FISO), distributing ownership to the Cardano community. Since then, the protocol has scaled through public development and governance, giving MIN holders full voting rights over protocol parameters, upgrades, and treasury strategy. In recognition of its sustained performance and community focus, Minswap has been named Cardano’s top DeFi project three times. Major Protocol Upgrades Deliver 10× Throughput In 2024, Minswap rebuilt its core contracts using Plutus V2 and the Aiken development framework. This upgrade increased throughput by 10×, enabling up to 36 swaps per block (previously capped at 3) and significantly reducing transaction costs and congestion. The exchange also introduced smart order routing, limit/stop-loss orders, and one-click liquidity tools. Shortly after, Minswap launched its stableswap pools, optimized for pegged-asset trading, which handle over 90% of all stablecoin volume on Cardano. A targeted 30,000 ADA incentive program quadrupled usage within weeks. These pools currently process 8 to 13 swaps per block. Minswap also expanded its offering with the launch of Launch Bowl, a fixed-price, pro-rata token launch platform. The tool supports new projects in raising capital directly on-chain and has become a core part of Minswap’s broader product suite. DeFi Market Share and Treasury Growth To date, Minswap has processed more than $7 billion across 5.9 million trades, and continues to manage over 70% of daily DEX volume on Cardano. Its current TVL is approaching $54 million, representing a large portion of the network’s DeFi activity. Support…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:46
