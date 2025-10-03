MEXC Exchange
Mono Protocol Launch Gains Momentum With $1.7M Raised and Features Designed for Web3 Simplicity
Mono Protocol raised $1.7 Million on the first day of its new crypto pre sale launch. With unified balances, MEV-resilient execution, and simple participation, the project aims to solve blockchain’s biggest challenges of fragmentation, cost, and complexity.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 18:30
Chainlink Dips Despite Reserve Surge: What’s Going On?
The post Chainlink Dips Despite Reserve Surge: What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Chainlink’s newly launched Reserve program has accumulated a total of 417,461.17 LINK. LINK is now trading at $22.35 with a 1.43% decline over the last 24 hours. At the core of the spike in Chainlink reserve is Payment Abstraction. Leading blockchain oracle network Chainlink LINK $22.35 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $15.16 B Vol. 24h: $924.21 M has seen its on-chain reserve surge past 417,000 LINK tokens. This milestone strengthens its long-term growth and sustainability strategy. However, the performance of the token’s price is not commensurate with the positive sentiment in its ecosystem. LINK Price Fails to Complement Reserve Boost According to CoinMarketCap data, LINK price is currently pegged at $22.35 with a 1.43% decline over the last 24 hours. Also, the coin is 3.79% down over the last 30 days. However, the coin has registered a 10.17% increase within the past 7 days. This mild drawdown is proof that investors are taking profit after the momentary gains. Interestingly, the current price action coincides with news of a significant surge in Chainlink’s reserve. Per data from the newly launched Reserve program, it has recorded a total of more than 417,000 LINK in its holdings. In this week alone, it added 46,441 LINK to the reserve. RESERVE UPDATE Today, the Chainlink Reserve has accumulated 46,441.67 LINK. As of October 2nd, the Chainlink Reserve holds a total of 417,461.17 LINK.https://t.co/oxMv5N3Zva The Chainlink Reserve is designed to support the long-term growth and sustainability of the Chainlink… pic.twitter.com/2X5qy1Us7K — Chainlink (@chainlink) October 3, 2025 It is worth noting that the reserve initiative is designed to accumulate the native token specifically from offchain enterprises’ revenue and on-chain service usage. In the long run, it will be crucial to boost the growth and financial sustainability of the network. Payment Abstraction is a core contributor…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:22
Japan’s Gumi Bets on Bitcoin and XRP as Core Balance Sheet Assets
The announcement followed a $38 million financing deal arranged with SBI Securities, signaling that digital assets are no longer just […] The post Japan’s Gumi Bets on Bitcoin and XRP as Core Balance Sheet Assets appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 18:10
Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Solana Trades at $194 and XRP Consolidates Near $2.7
As Solana price hovers at $194 and XRP price at $2.7, traders are searching for the best altcoins to buy now. Analysts tracking top altcoins of 2025 see interest shifting to fresh projects with long-term upside. One name gaining momentum is MAGACOIN FINANCE, a rising altcoin drawing early smart money. Cardano: Strengthening DeFi & Institutional [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Solana Trades at $194 and XRP Consolidates Near $2.7 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 18:00
Dogecoin Still in Accumulation Zone: Is a Breakout Coming Soon?
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-still-in-accumulation-zone-is-a/
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:56
Nomura Eyes to Ripple Dominance in Crypto Trading in Japan as Demand Rises
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:55
Cardano Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation and ETF Listing Point Toward $15 Long Term
The aggressive accumulation coincides with a sharp price recovery that has lifted ADA more than 10% and placed the $1 […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation and ETF Listing Point Toward $15 Long Term appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 17:55
Bitcoin and Ethereum's Crucial Friday Arrives! BTC and ETH Prices Just Started Rising, But There's a Risk of $4.5 Billion in Selling Pressure! Here's What You Need to Know…
$3.32 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and $963 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) options will expire on Deribit. Continue Reading: Bitcoin and Ethereum's Crucial Friday Arrives! BTC and ETH Prices Just Started Rising, But There's a Risk of $4.5 Billion in Selling Pressure! Here's What You Need to Know…
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:48
Michaël van de Poppe ziet Bitcoin op weg naar nieuwe all time high
Bitcoin lijkt zich op te maken voor een belangrijke doorbraak. Volgens Michaël van de Poppe, een van de bekendste crypto analisten uit Nederland, zit de markt in een cruciale fase. In een recente post op X noemt hij de huidige koersgrafiek van Bitcoin “enorm sterk” en ziet hij een nieuwe... Het bericht Michaël van de Poppe ziet Bitcoin op weg naar nieuwe all time high verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:36
The Token Economy as a Dynamical System
This article explores how token economies can be modeled as controlled dynamical systems, where supply, price, and reserves interact through minting and buyback mechanisms. By applying predictive control and system modeling, blockchain designers can flexibly steer tokenomics to maintain stability, fund upgrades, and ensure sustainable growth for decentralized infrastructure networks.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 10:22
