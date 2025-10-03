2025-10-08 Wednesday

The post BTC and ETH ETF Inflows Surge—Will the Rally Stick This Time? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over $600 million flowed into US spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, and Ethereum ETFs also saw over $300 million in inflows. This trend is a stark reversal from the outflows seen in September. With Bitcoin’s price recovering to the $120,000 level for the first time in a month and a half, many are watching to see if this new ETF capital can fuel a sustained rally. Bitcoin Breaks $120,000 as Spot ETFs See Renewed Inflows According to data from Farside Investors, US BTC ETFs recorded a net inflow of $627 million on Thursday. BlackRock’s IBIT led the way with $464 million, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at $89.6 million. ETH ETFs also saw strong inflows, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading with $177 million, followed by Fidelity ($60.7 million) and Bitwise ($46.5 million). Sponsored Sponsored This marks the fourth consecutive day of inflows for Bitcoin spot ETFs and Ethereum spot ETFs. A Reversal of Fortunes The consecutive inflows have shifted the sentiment in the ETF market. US spot Bitcoin ETFs had previously recorded continuous outflows in the third and fourth weeks of September, with over 16,000 BTC leaving the funds. However, the trend reversed on September 30 with a net inflow of 3,200 BTC, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment. BTC: US Spot ETF Net Flows. Source: Glassnode For Ethereum spot ETFs, the reversal is still in its early stages. In August, ETH ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.87 billion, which was a key driver behind the asset’s 18.5% monthly price increase. But in September, net inflows plummeted to just $285.74 million, leading to a 5.62% monthly price drop. ETH ETF Inflow. Source: Farside Investors Even during the late September crypto rally, Ethereum ETFs underperformed. While they maintained net inflows for three consecutive business days last week, the total inflow was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:40
The post Bitcoin Supercycle? Jeff Park Says Gold’s $1T Gains Could Spark It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:36
The post AlloyX Launches Tokenized Money Market Fund on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization infrastructure company AlloyX has launched a tokenized money market fund on Polygon, designed to combine bank-custodied assets with DeFi-native strategies, a move that highlights the accelerating growth of real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain. The fund, called the Real Yield Token (RYT), represents shares in a traditional money market fund whose underlying assets are held in custody by Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and subject to regulatory compliance and audits, the company announced. Like a conventional money market fund, RYT invests in short-term, low-risk instruments such as US Treasurys and commercial paper. Tokenization makes these shares tradable onchain, allowing holders to use them within decentralized finance ecosystems. Notably, RYT can be used as collateral across DeFi protocols, enabling users to borrow against their holdings and reinvest proceeds to boost yields, a strategy known in DeFi as looping. The product is deployed on Polygon, an Ethereum scaling network, chosen for its low fees, fast transactions, and robust DeFi ecosystem. Source: Sandeep Nailwal AlloyX’s launch comes amid a surge in tokenized money market funds as institutions explore blockchain-based cash management. Among the most prominent is BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), which offers institutional investors tokenized exposure to US dollar yields through Treasury bills and repurchase agreements. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have also announced plans for tokenized MMFs offering 24/7 settlement, though these products generally lack DeFi-native functionality such as looping and composability across decentralized protocols — a key differentiator for RYT. Related: Alternative assets are no longer alternative Demand for tokenized money market funds is on the rise Money market funds have become a prime focus for tokenization, as asset managers look to bridge traditional finance with digital markets and offer investors onchain access to familiar instruments. The tokenized Treasury market has reached $8 billion in value,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:33
The post Why is Bitcoin rising these days? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yesterday, the price of Bitcoin climbed above $120,000.  But why is Bitcoin rising these days?  Although there is no obvious explanation, it is possible to imagine one based on some objective observations.  The Rise of Bitcoin In the second half of September, the price of Bitcoin had dropped from about $118,000 to less than $109,000.  At the end of the month, it then remained essentially steady around the 109,000$ mark for about four days, before starting to rebound.  The rebound began on Sunday, September 28, but stopped on September 30 around the 114,000$ mark.  Note that the $115,000 level was also the support that broke on September 22, and therefore in the meantime had probably turned into resistance.  The key point, therefore, was precisely the surpassing of $115,000, which occurred on October 1st. In fact, with momentum, it ended up rising even above $116,000, and practically did not stop until it reached $121,000, touched briefly yesterday.  Now a small correction is underway, inevitable after such a linear and especially sudden rise.  Uptober It is probably not even a coincidence that the breakthrough of the resistance set at around $115,000 occurred precisely on October 1st, and not on September 30th.  It should be noted that in financial markets, September is often a difficult month, also because the third quarter of the year ends, while October, on the contrary, is often a positive month.  The close of the quarter, and the recalculation of many parameters with the start of the new month, has led to new short-term growth estimates for the price of Bitcoin, and this has allowed the breakthrough of the resistance.  October is so often a positive month, especially for the crypto markets, that it is often called “uptober”.  It should be noted that since Bitcoin landed on exchanges (2010),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:25
The post Best Low Cap Meme Coins to Buy With Global Market Cap Back at $4 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current bull run has traders scanning the market for tokens that can deliver outsized returns, with narratives proving just as powerful as fundamentals. Much of the hype centers on tokens tapping into viral trends and community-driven projects, offering investors both entertainment and upside potential. Some of the best meme coins this cycle stand out not only for their creativity but also for their ability to attract loyal holders and replicate past success stories like Pepe. As capital begins rotating into smaller caps, these tokens could quickly emerge as the next big winners if market sentiment continues to build. October Bull Run Kicks Off: Top Meme Coins to Buy According to Crypto Expert The crypto market has started October with remarkable momentum, surging $240 billion in just 48 hours to reach a global market cap of $4.13 trillion. Historically, October has been a strong month for crypto, and this year continues that trend. Factors such as the U.S. government shutdown and persistent dollar weakness have funneled capital into Bitcoin and altcoins, while the meme coin market has climbed 1.26% to roughly $74 billion. For traders seeking the next breakout, below is a curated list of top meme coins to watch, according to crypto analyst Apex Syndicate. His full insights are available in this article and on his YouTube channel. SPX 6969 (SPX6969) SPX 6969 is a crypto project centered around a bold narrative that challenges traditional finance, aiming to flip the stock market and empower everyday investors. The project leverages cultural and pop-culture references, including a Matrix-inspired theme and AI-generated art. With a current market cap of $530K, $SPX6969 is positioned as a high-potential token, with projections suggesting it could grow 100x during the ongoing bull run. Its success is expected to drive capital into similar community-driven projects, creating a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:16
The post Ukraine Increases Drone Strikes On Russian Military And Oil Trains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Image capture from a video released on social media showing the feeds from a swarm of Ukrainian drones striking a Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia. The video was posted on August 20, 2025. Social Media Capture Since early summer, Ukraine has been carrying out a series of drone strikes against targets deep inside Russian territory. While much of the attention has centered on attacks against military depots, factories, and refineries, Ukraine has also increased strikes on Russian trains, particularly those carrying oil and military equipment. These attacks are significant given the central role that trains play in the Russian military and economy, as well as their vulnerability to drone strikes. The pace of these strikes has accelerated in recent months, having a direct impact on both the Russian military and the broader economy. Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Russian Trains Trains have been a common target for both sides throughout the war, especially those used for military resupply. Earlier this year, Ukraine developed advanced strike drones with greater range, enabling them to hit targets deeper inside Russia and in Russian-controlled territory. With these drones, Ukraine expanded its attacks on Russian trains over the summer as part of its broader strategic drone strike campaign. While not all train attacks have been documented, Ukrainian sources have released several videos showing strikes on Russian trains. In July, Ukrainian drones destroyed a train carrying fuel, lubricants, and military equipment in Rostov Oblast, forcing authorities to suspend rail traffic. In August, the tempo increased, including a strike near Tokmak that derailed a fuel train and disrupted a key supply route into Crimea, in addition to a strike on a fuel train near Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian units further released drone footage showing multiple strikes in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia sector, where several trains were destroyed or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:08
The post Uphold CEO Simon McLoughlin on Bitcoin, Regulation, and the Road to IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Initially known as a platform for instant multi-asset trading, Uphold has grown into a provider of infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking, and investments. Behind this growth is CEO Simon McLoughlin, who spent two decades in financial services before joining the company in 2017. In a recent podcast episode, BeInCrypto sat down with McLoughlin to discuss Bitcoin, regulatory clarity in 2025, and Uphold’s future plans, including its IPO in the US market. The conversation began with McLoughlin sharing his entry into crypto, which stemmed from his frustrations with cross-border money transfers during his years in traditional finance. Moving funds between his UK and US accounts was slow, costly, and unreliable. “That’s when I got really interested in Bitcoin and the ability to move money globally, quickly, and seamlessly just resonated with me,” he recalled. However, McLoughlin sees that Bitcoin represents more than a payment tool. He called it “a revolution in computer science” that solved problems researchers had been working on for decades. One of the biggest was the double spend problem. It refers to how easily digital files, including money, can be copied. “Bitcoin brought a bunch of technologies together that mean that a group of strangers anywhere in the world can agree on a transaction history without trust. And that is just an extraordinary technical achievement,” he added. He also described Bitcoin as digital gold and argued it is one of the best savings technologies ever invented. In his view, Bitcoin will fuel a generational wealth transfer as digital natives come to see it in the same way his generation regarded gold. At the same time, he emphasized its role in broadening access to finance, calling it a transformational technology that enables people around the world to use financial services without intermediaries. When Regulation and Support Turned into Industry…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:04
The post U.S. Bailout Of Soybean Industry Likely More Costly Than In 2018-2019 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Presidents Trump and Xi met in person during the U.S. president’s first term but have yet to do so in his second. That should change later this month. AFP via Getty Images The bailout of the U.S. soybean industry could be far more expensive than the $10 million to $14 million being floated by the Trump Administration. One factor could change that: President Trump could convince Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy U.S. soybeans if they have the first in-person meeting of his second term at a forum in South Korea later this month. That possibility aside, the data makes a pretty compelling case for a larger outlay to soybean farmers and others that began in 2018, shortly after Trump launched his initial trade war, this one focused on the U.S. trade deficit with China, with payments accelerating in 2019. Interestingly enough, in the summer of 2018, U.S. soybean exports to the world were up 7.64%, just prior to the peak exporting season of October through January. That gain would have been greater but China had already slowed its buying leading into the peak season, with the total through July down 26.82%, according to my analysis of latest U.S. Census Bureau data. This year is different. U.S. soybean exports to the world are not up as they were in 2018 but down 23.05% through July. The percentage drop to China this year, at 51.52%, is almost twice what it was in 2018%. With the data not out for the peak season, that could nevertheless begin making the case for a more expensive bailout. But how much more costly? That’s not clear. In addition to Trump meeting with Xi, that’s because it’s not clear how much of the $24 billion paid to all farmers in 2018 and 2019 through the special…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:56
The post US Dollar stabilizes as government shutdown enters third day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 3: Following the bearish action seen in the first half of the week, the US Dollar (USD) managed to stay resilient against its rivals on Thursday. As the US federal government shutdown enters the third day, the USD Index holds steady near 98.00. September Nonfarm Payrolls data will be delayed until the government funding is restored. Hence, market participants will pay close attention to the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report for September. US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.23% -0.40% -1.31% 0.18% -0.85% -0.68% -0.05% EUR 0.23% -0.17% -1.26% 0.41% -0.62% -0.46% 0.17% GBP 0.40% 0.17% -0.99% 0.58% -0.51% -0.29% 0.34% JPY 1.31% 1.26% 0.99% 1.56% 0.53% 0.53% 1.34% CAD -0.18% -0.41% -0.58% -1.56% -0.98% -0.86% -0.24% AUD 0.85% 0.62% 0.51% -0.53% 0.98% 0.16% 0.79% NZD 0.68% 0.46% 0.29% -0.53% 0.86% -0.16% 0.78% CHF 0.05% -0.17% -0.34% -1.34% 0.24% -0.79% -0.78% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). The Senate did not vote on the funding legislation on Thursday in observance of the Yom Kippur holiday. Meanwhile, United States (US) President Donald Trump noted that he will meet with Russ Vought, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, to see…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:53
The post Match-Trader Launches Trading Beyond Limits Global Campaign and Manifesto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Limassol, Cyprus, October 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire Match-Trade Technologies, an international fintech provider of trading technology solutions, has announced the launch of a new global brand campaign for its flagship trading platform, Match-Trader. The initiative, titled Trading Beyond Limits, introduces a brand manifesto that outlines Match-Trader’s vision for the future of trading – emphasizing innovation, adaptability, and bold thinking as the foundations of progress. The manifesto highlights Match-Trader’s commitment to building technology that goes further, works smarter, and creates new possibilities for traders. It reflects the platform’s philosophy that trading should be as dynamic and intuitive as the people using it. “With Trading Beyond Limits, we reaffirm our mission to deliver a trading experience that combines advanced functionality with personalized control. Match-Trader adapts to each user’s unique needs while pushing beyond traditional industry standards,” said Alexis Droussiotis, Head of Match-Trader Platform. Brand Ambassador: Bartosz Ostalowski To bring its manifesto to life, Match-Trader partnered with Bartosz Ostalowski, professional drifter and Guinness World Record holder, recognized worldwide as the only driver competing at the highest level steering exclusively with his feet. His unique approach to motorsport demonstrates how innovation and adaptability can challenge expectations – values that align with Match-Trader’s brand philosophy. “When Match-Trader approached me, the connection was immediate. Drifting and trading both demand precision, adaptability, and instant decision-making. This campaign shows how thinking differently – and refusing to be limited by convention – can open new paths forward,” said Bartosz Ostalowski, Match-Trader Brand Ambassador. Campaign Rollout The campaign features a cinematic video blending Ostalowski’s precision drifting with powerful narration to illustrate Match-Trader’s core principles: precision, adaptability, and intuitive tools that adjust to each user. It positions Match-Trader not only as a trading platform but as a symbol of how bold thinking can redefine established frameworks. “We wanted an ambassador whose story…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:50
