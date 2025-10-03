Minswap Hits Milestone as Cardano’s Most Used DEX
Minswap, a community-launched decentralized exchange built on Cardano, has grown into the network's dominant DeFi protocol. With no VC backing, no presale, and a fair token distribution model, Minswap now processes the majority of Cardano's daily DEX activity and continues to expand its role across the network. Launched in 2021 without institutional funding, Minswap introduced its native MIN token through a Fair Initial Stake Offering (FISO), distributing ownership to the Cardano community. Since then, the protocol has scaled through public development and governance, giving MIN holders full voting rights over protocol parameters, upgrades, and treasury strategy. In recognition of its sustained performance and community focus, Minswap has been named Cardano's top DeFi project three times. Major Protocol Upgrades Deliver 10× Throughput In 2024, Minswap rebuilt its core contracts using Plutus V2 and the Aiken development framework. This upgrade increased throughput by 10×, enabling up to 36 swaps per block (previously capped at 3) and significantly reducing transaction costs and congestion. The exchange also introduced smart order routing, limit/stop-loss orders, and one-click liquidity tools. Shortly after, Minswap launched its stableswap pools, optimized for pegged-asset trading, which handle over 90% of all stablecoin volume on Cardano. A targeted 30,000 ADA incentive program quadrupled usage within weeks. These pools currently process 8 to 13 swaps per block. Minswap also expanded its offering with the launch of Launch Bowl, a fixed-price, pro-rata token launch platform. The tool supports new projects in raising capital directly on-chain and has become a core part of Minswap's broader product suite. DeFi Market Share and Treasury Growth To date, Minswap has processed more than $7 billion across 5.9 million trades, and continues to manage over 70% of daily DEX volume on Cardano. Its current TVL is approaching $54 million, representing a large portion of the network's DeFi activity. Support…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:46