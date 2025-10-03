2025-10-08 Wednesday

Whale Accumulation and ETF Listing Point Toward $15 Long Term

The post Whale Accumulation and ETF Listing Point Toward $15 Long Term appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins A sudden burst of whale activity has reignited momentum around Cardano, with large holders quietly adding more than 70 million ADA to their wallets in just a week. The aggressive accumulation coincides with a sharp price recovery that has lifted ADA more than 10% and placed the $1 level back in focus. At the same time, Cardano scored a major visibility boost through Brave. The privacy-first browser has fully integrated the blockchain into its native wallet, instantly putting ADA within reach of Brave’s 100 million global users. Beyond storing and transferring tokens, Brave’s integration also opens the door for on-chain governance and participation in Cardano’s ecosystem projects – all directly from the browser. The timing of both developments is notable. Cardano’s inclusion in the Hashdex Crypto Index ETF has already increased institutional exposure, while retail interest may surge thanks to Brave’s massive user base. Together, these catalysts are fueling speculation that ADA could be on the verge of a breakout, with some traders eyeing near-term targets of $1.27. Longer-term projections are even bolder. Analysts drawing parallels to ADA’s 2020 chart – when it erupted from $0.10 to $3.00 – suggest that a repeat performance could eventually push the token toward $15 in the next bull market. For Brave, adding Cardano strengthens its multi-chain wallet strategy, which already includes Ethereum and Solana. By supporting ADA natively, Brave eliminates the need for extensions while giving users the ability to explore features like token swaps and governance with a single click. Between whale accumulation, ETF recognition, and one of the biggest mainstream integrations Cardano has seen, momentum appears to be building on multiple fronts. The question now is whether this convergence of adoption and market activity will finally set the stage for ADA’s next big run. The information provided in this article…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 18:38
Final Call On Massive BFX Token Bonus As Presale Heats Up With Market Launch In Sight

BlockchainFX presale surges past $8.5M with tiered pricing, staking rewards in USDT, and an exclusive Visa Card. OCT35 bonus ends today at 6pm UTC.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/03 18:23
Stablecoin market cap surpasses $300B as USDT, USDC lead growth

The post Stablecoin market cap surpasses $300B as USDT, USDC lead growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market has surpassed $300 billion in capitalization for the first time, according to DeFiLlama data. Tether (USDT) is in the lead with a $176.25 billion market capitalization, making up 58.44% of the market, followed by Circle’s USDC with over $74 billion. Falling in third place is Ethena’s yield-bearing USDe with a $14.83 billion implementation. Despite strong growth, USDT and USDC have lost over 5% of market share combined since October 2024. Their dominance has dipped from 91.6% in March 2024 to 83.6% today, and this is due to changes in the stablecoins market. Total market capitalization of stablecoins: Source: DeFiLlama. Decline of the stablecoin duopoly Industry analyst Nic Carter called the drop “the end of the stablecoin duopoly.” He highlighted competition from yield-bearing stablecoins and new avenues of regulatory access that enable banks to come into the market. Carter said that as yields become an important competitive factor, even issuers outside of the top two stablecoins can attract liquidity by offering better returns. He also pointed out that the GENIUS Act in the United States has opened the door for financial institutions to issue their own stablecoins. According to Carter, no one bank could compete in isolation with Tether, but bank consortia are a credible way forward. He predicted that group-backed stablecoins will possibly become the most viable entrant in the coming years. Major banks have already started preparing to enter. JPMorgan and Citigroup recently announced a joint venture for a stablecoin. In Europe, Dutch lender ING joined UniCredit and seven other banks to work on a stablecoin in euros, compliant with MiCA regulations. The consortium expects to launch in 2026. Such developments indicate a general trend where banks are not mere observers but active players in the stablecoin space. While bank deposit runs are an issue, Carter…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 18:23
Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs Forge New Gaming Hub to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming

The post Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs Forge New Gaming Hub to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Oct 01, 2025 11:48 Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs team up to launch a Gaming on Polygon hub, aiming to enhance Web3 gaming with cross-chain benefits and a $100,000 reward pool. Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs have announced a strategic partnership to launch a dedicated Gaming on Polygon hub within Immutable Play, their upcoming platform for Web3 games. This collaboration aims to expand the reach and accessibility of blockchain-based gaming, according to Polygon Technology. Expanding the Web3 Gaming Landscape The Gaming on Polygon hub is set to bring multiple AAA games to life on the Polygon PoS (Proof of Stake) network. By launching several Polygon-powered titles simultaneously, the initiative is designed to enhance player engagement through quests, leaderboards, and a substantial $100,000 reward pool. This initiative underscores a long-term commitment to the sustainable growth of the Web3 gaming ecosystem. Immutable and Polygon Labs aim to provide game developers with enterprise-grade tools and support, allowing them to create high-quality gaming experiences enriched with Web3-native digital ownership features. This collaboration is expected to bring more value to games, attract more players, and strengthen the connection to Immutable zkEVM, which will soon integrate with Agglayer. Enhanced Player Experience With the launch of the Gaming on Polygon hub, players will gain access to a broader array of games and have the opportunity to capture more value from their gaming experiences. The initiative is designed to keep gamers engaged by offering a variety of games and shared rewards and quests. Immutable, a significant player in the Web3 gaming sector, boasts over 250,000 monthly active users, 5.5 million Passport signups, and $40 million in total value locked (TVL). The new hub on Polygon seeks to leverage this expertise and focus it on the Polygon network. Agglayer…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 18:15
Near Foundation Unveils AI Delegates to Boost DAO Voting Participation

TLDR Near Foundation is developing AI-powered digital twins to represent DAO members in governance voting. The AI delegates will learn user preferences and vote on their behalf to increase participation in DAOs. Lane Rettig of the Near Foundation emphasizes that critical decisions will still require human involvement. The AI delegates will first serve large groups [...] The post Near Foundation Unveils AI Delegates to Boost DAO Voting Participation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/10/03 18:06
Dow Jones futures rise as tech stocks lead gains on AI momentum

The post Dow Jones futures rise as tech stocks lead gains on AI momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures edge up by 0.20% to reach 46,900 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the regular session opening in the United States (US). However, the S&P 500 futures rise 0.25% to trade above 6,750, while Nasdaq 100 futures gain 0.30% to trade near 25,200. US index futures gain ground after Wall Street posted fresh highs during overnight trading. The AI-driven rally overshadows concerns about the ongoing US government shutdown. However, traders may adopt caution as the government shutdown is likely to delay the release of key US macro including the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The US ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI reports are due later on Friday. On Thursday’s regular session, the Dow Jones added 0.06%, the S&P 500 rose 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.39%. Stocks from the tech sector led gains on AI momentum, with Nvidia rising 0.9%, AMD advancing 3.5%, and Intel jumping 3.8%. Market sentiment was further boosted by OpenAI’s $6.6 billion share sale, valuing the firm at $500 billion, along with news of a landmark partnership with South Korean tech conglomerates Samsung and SK. US stock markets received support as recent weaker data US labor market boosted bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 91% possibility of another reduction in December. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 18:05
World Liberty Financial: Trump Jr. Defends Company Against Political Accusations

Donald Trump Jr. recently took a strong stance against criticisms surrounding potential conflicts of interest related to World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency venture associated with his family.  At the Token2049 conference in Singapore, he dismissed concerns that investors in the firm might be trying to curry favor with the Trump administration as “complete nonsense.” […]
Bitcoinist 2025/10/03 18:00
Sharps Technology Plans $100M Buyback to Boost Solana Treasury as SSK ETF Hits Record $382M AUM

The post Sharps Technology Plans $100M Buyback to Boost Solana Treasury as SSK ETF Hits Record $382M AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharps Technology has announced a $100 million stock buyback plan, suggesting further investment plans in its Solana treasury. At the same time, the SOL Staking ETF (SSK) has reached new all-time highs in assets under management. Sharps Technology Launches $100M Buyback in Solana Treasury Move In a recent press release, Sharps Technology (Nasdaq: STSS) confirmed it will repurchase up to $100 million worth of its outstanding common shares. The repurchase program allows the company to acquire shares through open market and privately negotiated transactions. This suggests the company aims to use the income generated to build on its Solana treasury. The firm recently disclosed that it has accumulated more than 2 million SOL tokens, worth over $400 million. This makes the token the main asset of its holdings. The company’s digital asset push doesn’t stop with accumulation. Sharps Technology announced investment allocations to BonkSOL. The company shared that it will use part of its 2 million holdings for this liquid staking token. This is to generate staking yields while adding liquidity to the network. In other developments, VisionSys unveiled its Solana treasury strategy, valued at $2 billion. The program’s goals are to improve liquidity, fortify the company’s balance sheet, and generate long-term value for investors. Over the next six months, the company will purchase and stake $500 million in SOL as part of the first phase. SSK ETF Climbs to $382M in Assets The Solana Staking ETF (SSK) has seen explosive growth since its launch earlier this year. The REX Shares fund has hit $382 million in assets under management. This sets a new record, after three weeks in a row of gains. Source: REX Shares The SSK ETF, listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, combines spot SOL exposure with staking rewards, making it the first U.S.-listed product to integrate…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 18:00
Paxful to Wind Down Operations by November 1, 2025

The post Paxful to Wind Down Operations by November 1, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paxful announced it will cease all operations by November 1, 2025, citing the lasting impact of historic misconduct by former co-founders Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback and unsustainable costs from extensive compliance remediation. The company said the decision is strategic and driven by long-term sustainability concerns despite reporting financial stability and growth under new ownership […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/paxful-to-wind-down-operations-by-november-1-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 17:57
Minswap Hits Milestone as Cardano’s Most Used DEX

The post Minswap Hits Milestone as Cardano’s Most Used DEX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Minswap, a community-launched decentralized exchange built on Cardano, has grown into the network’s dominant DeFi protocol. With no VC backing, no presale, and a fair token distribution model, Minswap now processes the majority of Cardano’s daily DEX activity and continues to expand its role across the network. Launched in 2021 without institutional funding, Minswap introduced its native MIN token through a Fair Initial Stake Offering (FISO), distributing ownership to the Cardano community. Since then, the protocol has scaled through public development and governance, giving MIN holders full voting rights over protocol parameters, upgrades, and treasury strategy. In recognition of its sustained performance and community focus, Minswap has been named Cardano’s top DeFi project three times. Major Protocol Upgrades Deliver 10× Throughput In 2024, Minswap rebuilt its core contracts using Plutus V2 and the Aiken development framework. This upgrade increased throughput by 10×, enabling up to 36 swaps per block (previously capped at 3) and significantly reducing transaction costs and congestion. The exchange also introduced smart order routing, limit/stop-loss orders, and one-click liquidity tools. Shortly after, Minswap launched its stableswap pools, optimized for pegged-asset trading, which handle over 90% of all stablecoin volume on Cardano. A targeted 30,000 ADA incentive program quadrupled usage within weeks. These pools currently process 8 to 13 swaps per block. Minswap also expanded its offering with the launch of Launch Bowl, a fixed-price, pro-rata token launch platform. The tool supports new projects in raising capital directly on-chain and has become a core part of Minswap’s broader product suite. DeFi Market Share and Treasury Growth To date, Minswap has processed more than $7 billion across 5.9 million trades, and continues to manage over 70% of daily DEX volume on Cardano. Its current TVL is approaching $54 million, representing a large portion of the network’s DeFi activity. Support…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 17:46
Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings by 2.66 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,371.46 bitcoins.

Analyst: Short-term Bitcoin holders increased their holdings by 559,000 in the past quarter

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

The New York Stock Exchange invested $2 billion in prediction market Polymarket. What is the strategic intention?

Swedish lawmakers propose exempting Bitcoin transactions used for everyday payments from capital gains tax