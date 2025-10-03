Stablecoin market cap surpasses $300B as USDT, USDC lead growth

The post Stablecoin market cap surpasses $300B as USDT, USDC lead growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market has surpassed $300 billion in capitalization for the first time, according to DeFiLlama data. Tether (USDT) is in the lead with a $176.25 billion market capitalization, making up 58.44% of the market, followed by Circle’s USDC with over $74 billion. Falling in third place is Ethena’s yield-bearing USDe with a $14.83 billion implementation. Despite strong growth, USDT and USDC have lost over 5% of market share combined since October 2024. Their dominance has dipped from 91.6% in March 2024 to 83.6% today, and this is due to changes in the stablecoins market. Total market capitalization of stablecoins: Source: DeFiLlama. Decline of the stablecoin duopoly Industry analyst Nic Carter called the drop “the end of the stablecoin duopoly.” He highlighted competition from yield-bearing stablecoins and new avenues of regulatory access that enable banks to come into the market. Carter said that as yields become an important competitive factor, even issuers outside of the top two stablecoins can attract liquidity by offering better returns. He also pointed out that the GENIUS Act in the United States has opened the door for financial institutions to issue their own stablecoins. According to Carter, no one bank could compete in isolation with Tether, but bank consortia are a credible way forward. He predicted that group-backed stablecoins will possibly become the most viable entrant in the coming years. Major banks have already started preparing to enter. JPMorgan and Citigroup recently announced a joint venture for a stablecoin. In Europe, Dutch lender ING joined UniCredit and seven other banks to work on a stablecoin in euros, compliant with MiCA regulations. The consortium expects to launch in 2026. Such developments indicate a general trend where banks are not mere observers but active players in the stablecoin space. While bank deposit runs are an issue, Carter…