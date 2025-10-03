MEXC Exchange
What Wealth Managers Should Know About the Resurgence of the Institutional Loan Market
The post What Wealth Managers Should Know About the Resurgence of the Institutional Loan Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Happy Uptoper! In today’s “Crypto for Advisors” newsletter, Gregory Mall, chief investment officer at Lionsoul Global, explains the evolution of bitcoin-backed lending in both decentralized and centralized financial systems. Then, Lynn Nguyen, CEO of Saros, answers questions about tokenized stocks in “Ask an Expert.” Thank you to our sponsor of this week’s newsletter, Grayscale. For financial advisors near San Francisco, Grayscale is hosting an exclusive event, Crypto Connect, on Thursday, October 9. Learn more. – Sarah Morton Crypto as Collateral: What Wealth Managers Should Know About the Resurgence of the Institutional Loan Market Lending and borrowing have long been central to financial markets — and crypto is no exception. In fact, collateralized lending emerged in the digital asset space well before Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols gained prominence. The practice itself has deep historical roots: Lombard lending — using financial instruments as collateral for loans — dates back to medieval Europe, when Lombard merchants became renowned across the continent for extending credit secured by movable goods, precious metals, and eventually securities. By comparison, it has taken only a short time for this centuries-old model to conquer digital asset markets. One reason lending against crypto collateral is so compelling is the unique liquidity profile of the asset class: top coins can be sold 24/7/365 in deep markets. The speculative nature of crypto also drives demand for leverage, while in some jurisdictions Lombard-style loans offer tax advantages by enabling liquidity generation without triggering taxable disposals. Another important use case is the behavior of bitcoin maximalists, who are often deeply attached to their BTC holdings and reluctant to reduce their overall stack. These long-term holders typically prefer borrowing at low loan-to-value ratios, with the expectation that bitcoin’s price will appreciate over time. The History of the Collateralized Lending Market The first informal bitcoin lenders appeared…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:30
Spot Bitcoin ETF Hits $5B Volume as Bitcoin Surpasses $120K
TLDR Spot Bitcoin ETFs surpassed $5 billion in trading volume on October 1, driven by strong demand from institutions. Bitcoin’s price surged past $120,000, marking a 10% weekly gain from late September lows. BlackRock and Fidelity made significant contributions to the rally, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust seeing $405 million in inflows. Vanguard is reevaluating its [...] The post Spot Bitcoin ETF Hits $5B Volume as Bitcoin Surpasses $120K appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 18:26
Chainlink Dips Despite Reserve Surge: What’s Going On?
The post Chainlink Dips Despite Reserve Surge: What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Chainlink’s newly launched Reserve program has accumulated a total of 417,461.17 LINK. LINK is now trading at $22.35 with a 1.43% decline over the last 24 hours. At the core of the spike in Chainlink reserve is Payment Abstraction. Leading blockchain oracle network Chainlink LINK $22.35 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $15.16 B Vol. 24h: $924.21 M has seen its on-chain reserve surge past 417,000 LINK tokens. This milestone strengthens its long-term growth and sustainability strategy. However, the performance of the token’s price is not commensurate with the positive sentiment in its ecosystem. LINK Price Fails to Complement Reserve Boost According to CoinMarketCap data, LINK price is currently pegged at $22.35 with a 1.43% decline over the last 24 hours. Also, the coin is 3.79% down over the last 30 days. However, the coin has registered a 10.17% increase within the past 7 days. This mild drawdown is proof that investors are taking profit after the momentary gains. Interestingly, the current price action coincides with news of a significant surge in Chainlink’s reserve. Per data from the newly launched Reserve program, it has recorded a total of more than 417,000 LINK in its holdings. In this week alone, it added 46,441 LINK to the reserve. RESERVE UPDATE Today, the Chainlink Reserve has accumulated 46,441.67 LINK. As of October 2nd, the Chainlink Reserve holds a total of 417,461.17 LINK.https://t.co/oxMv5N3Zva The Chainlink Reserve is designed to support the long-term growth and sustainability of the Chainlink… pic.twitter.com/2X5qy1Us7K — Chainlink (@chainlink) October 3, 2025 It is worth noting that the reserve initiative is designed to accumulate the native token specifically from offchain enterprises’ revenue and on-chain service usage. In the long run, it will be crucial to boost the growth and financial sustainability of the network. Payment Abstraction is a core contributor…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:22
Japan’s Gumi Bets on Bitcoin and XRP as Core Balance Sheet Assets
The announcement followed a $38 million financing deal arranged with SBI Securities, signaling that digital assets are no longer just […] The post Japan’s Gumi Bets on Bitcoin and XRP as Core Balance Sheet Assets appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 18:10
Dogecoin Still in Accumulation Zone: Is a Breakout Coming Soon?
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-still-in-accumulation-zone-is-a/
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:56
Nomura Eyes to Ripple Dominance in Crypto Trading in Japan as Demand Rises
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:55
Cardano Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation and ETF Listing Point Toward $15 Long Term
The aggressive accumulation coincides with a sharp price recovery that has lifted ADA more than 10% and placed the $1 […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation and ETF Listing Point Toward $15 Long Term appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 17:55
Here’s Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now, Beating Shiba Inu And PEPE, On Real Utility And Returns
Investors want utility, putting cash into a token with no tomorrow feels like roulette. The smarter angle sits in presales, […] The post Here’s Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now, Beating Shiba Inu And PEPE, On Real Utility And Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 17:50
Bitcoin and Ethereum's Crucial Friday Arrives! BTC and ETH Prices Just Started Rising, But There's a Risk of $4.5 Billion in Selling Pressure! Here's What You Need to Know…
$3.32 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and $963 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) options will expire on Deribit. Continue Reading: Bitcoin and Ethereum's Crucial Friday Arrives! BTC and ETH Prices Just Started Rising, But There's a Risk of $4.5 Billion in Selling Pressure! Here's What You Need to Know…
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:48
The Token Economy as a Dynamical System
This article explores how token economies can be modeled as controlled dynamical systems, where supply, price, and reserves interact through minting and buyback mechanisms. By applying predictive control and system modeling, blockchain designers can flexibly steer tokenomics to maintain stability, fund upgrades, and ensure sustainable growth for decentralized infrastructure networks.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 10:22
Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings by 2.66 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,371.46 bitcoins.
Crypto ETF Floodgates Open With SEC Listing Standards. What Does It Mean For Prices?
Analyst: Short-term Bitcoin holders increased their holdings by 559,000 in the past quarter
The New York Stock Exchange invested $2 billion in prediction market Polymarket. What is the strategic intention?
Swedish lawmakers propose exempting Bitcoin transactions used for everyday payments from capital gains tax