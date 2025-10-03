MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin’s Bull Run Backed by Growing Long-Term Holders
According to CryptoQuant, investors holding BTC 18–24 months are deliberately positioning for long-term growth.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 18:40
Bitcoin ETFs Just Pulled $2.25B in 4 Days — Here Are the Top 3 Leaders
Bitcoin ETFs have recorded four straight days of inflows totaling $2.25 billion, with BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK & 21Shares emerging as the top performers.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:53
Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income
Bitcoin Recreates Its “October Miracle”: Breaking Through $120,000, Market Sentiment Boosts Amidst global economic uncertainty, Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing another “October rally.” As of Thursday, the price of Bitcoin surpassed $120,000, reaching a new high for the year. According to Coinglass’s historical statistics, October has almost always delivered positive returns for Bitcoin over the past […] The post Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 17:52
Sharps Solana Buyback Signals New Era for Corporate Treasuries
Sharps solana buyback has emerged as a focal corporate move that could reshape how projects manage a Solana treasury.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 16:47
BlockDAG’s $408M Campaign And 20+ Listings Challenge Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto In 2025
The crypto presale scene in 2025 is more active than ever, with investors eager to enter early to turn small sums into significant fortunes.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 16:17
X1 EcoChain Launches $5M Builder Grants & $100K Galxe Starboard to Supercharge Web4
X1 EcoChain, the world’s first eco-friendly DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, is accelerating its global impact with two groundbreaking initiatives. The $5M Grant Program funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized storage & computing, identity, reputation, gaming, and metaverse applications. The launch of Galxe Starboard, a dynamic leaderboard distributing $100K in X1 Coins to contributors worldwide.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 14:13
Talk to Your Salesforce Org: Natural Language Meets CRM via MCP
Advanced Communities’ Salesforce MCP server let’s you interact with Salesforce using natural language. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open protocol created by Anthropic to connect AI assistants to external tools.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 13:39
When Desire Is Designed: The Hidden Politics of the Feed
The Feed as the Machine of Desire is a new way to look at the world. It doesn't command, it seduces, enlisting our willing participation by scripting our desires. We learn what to want by reading the signals around us.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 13:16
Stemming vs. Lemmatization: What Healthcare Text Data Taught Me About NLP Choices
Natural Language Processing (NLP) is used to analyse healthcare data. But how should we represent words to machines? Do we chop words down to their rough stems, or reduce them to linguistically valid forms through lemmatization? To explore this trade-off, I ran a focused experiment comparing stemming and lemm atization on healthcare text data.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:28
Feature Flags in Fintech Apps: Deliver New Features Without Big Risk
A feature flag means you deploy code live, but do not show it to all users.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:22
