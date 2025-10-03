Why is Bitcoin rising these days?

Yesterday, the price of Bitcoin climbed above $120,000. But why is Bitcoin rising these days? Although there is no obvious explanation, it is possible to imagine one based on some objective observations. The Rise of Bitcoin In the second half of September, the price of Bitcoin had dropped from about $118,000 to less than $109,000. At the end of the month, it then remained essentially steady around the 109,000$ mark for about four days, before starting to rebound. The rebound began on Sunday, September 28, but stopped on September 30 around the 114,000$ mark. Note that the $115,000 level was also the support that broke on September 22, and therefore in the meantime had probably turned into resistance. The key point, therefore, was precisely the surpassing of $115,000, which occurred on October 1st. In fact, with momentum, it ended up rising even above $116,000, and practically did not stop until it reached $121,000, touched briefly yesterday. Now a small correction is underway, inevitable after such a linear and especially sudden rise. Uptober It is probably not even a coincidence that the breakthrough of the resistance set at around $115,000 occurred precisely on October 1st, and not on September 30th. It should be noted that in financial markets, September is often a difficult month, also because the third quarter of the year ends, while October, on the contrary, is often a positive month. The close of the quarter, and the recalculation of many parameters with the start of the new month, has led to new short-term growth estimates for the price of Bitcoin, and this has allowed the breakthrough of the resistance. October is so often a positive month, especially for the crypto markets, that it is often called "uptober". It should be noted that since Bitcoin landed on exchanges (2010),…