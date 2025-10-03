MEXC Exchange
AlloyX Launches Tokenized Money Market Fund on Polygon
The post AlloyX Launches Tokenized Money Market Fund on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization infrastructure company AlloyX has launched a tokenized money market fund on Polygon, designed to combine bank-custodied assets with DeFi-native strategies, a move that highlights the accelerating growth of real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain. The fund, called the Real Yield Token (RYT), represents shares in a traditional money market fund whose underlying assets are held in custody by Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and subject to regulatory compliance and audits, the company announced. Like a conventional money market fund, RYT invests in short-term, low-risk instruments such as US Treasurys and commercial paper. Tokenization makes these shares tradable onchain, allowing holders to use them within decentralized finance ecosystems. Notably, RYT can be used as collateral across DeFi protocols, enabling users to borrow against their holdings and reinvest proceeds to boost yields, a strategy known in DeFi as looping. The product is deployed on Polygon, an Ethereum scaling network, chosen for its low fees, fast transactions, and robust DeFi ecosystem. Source: Sandeep Nailwal AlloyX’s launch comes amid a surge in tokenized money market funds as institutions explore blockchain-based cash management. Among the most prominent is BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), which offers institutional investors tokenized exposure to US dollar yields through Treasury bills and repurchase agreements. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have also announced plans for tokenized MMFs offering 24/7 settlement, though these products generally lack DeFi-native functionality such as looping and composability across decentralized protocols — a key differentiator for RYT. Related: Alternative assets are no longer alternative Demand for tokenized money market funds is on the rise Money market funds have become a prime focus for tokenization, as asset managers look to bridge traditional finance with digital markets and offer investors onchain access to familiar instruments. The tokenized Treasury market has reached $8 billion in value,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:33
Final Call On Massive BFX Token Bonus As Presale Heats Up With Market Launch In Sight
BlockchainFX presale surges past $8.5M with tiered pricing, staking rewards in USDT, and an exclusive Visa Card. OCT35 bonus ends today at 6pm UTC.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 18:23
Stablecoin market cap surpasses $300B as USDT, USDC lead growth
The post Stablecoin market cap surpasses $300B as USDT, USDC lead growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market has surpassed $300 billion in capitalization for the first time, according to DeFiLlama data. Tether (USDT) is in the lead with a $176.25 billion market capitalization, making up 58.44% of the market, followed by Circle’s USDC with over $74 billion. Falling in third place is Ethena’s yield-bearing USDe with a $14.83 billion implementation. Despite strong growth, USDT and USDC have lost over 5% of market share combined since October 2024. Their dominance has dipped from 91.6% in March 2024 to 83.6% today, and this is due to changes in the stablecoins market. Total market capitalization of stablecoins: Source: DeFiLlama. Decline of the stablecoin duopoly Industry analyst Nic Carter called the drop “the end of the stablecoin duopoly.” He highlighted competition from yield-bearing stablecoins and new avenues of regulatory access that enable banks to come into the market. Carter said that as yields become an important competitive factor, even issuers outside of the top two stablecoins can attract liquidity by offering better returns. He also pointed out that the GENIUS Act in the United States has opened the door for financial institutions to issue their own stablecoins. According to Carter, no one bank could compete in isolation with Tether, but bank consortia are a credible way forward. He predicted that group-backed stablecoins will possibly become the most viable entrant in the coming years. Major banks have already started preparing to enter. JPMorgan and Citigroup recently announced a joint venture for a stablecoin. In Europe, Dutch lender ING joined UniCredit and seven other banks to work on a stablecoin in euros, compliant with MiCA regulations. The consortium expects to launch in 2026. Such developments indicate a general trend where banks are not mere observers but active players in the stablecoin space. While bank deposit runs are an issue, Carter…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:23
Best Low Cap Meme Coins to Buy With Global Market Cap Back at $4 Trillion
The post Best Low Cap Meme Coins to Buy With Global Market Cap Back at $4 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current bull run has traders scanning the market for tokens that can deliver outsized returns, with narratives proving just as powerful as fundamentals. Much of the hype centers on tokens tapping into viral trends and community-driven projects, offering investors both entertainment and upside potential. Some of the best meme coins this cycle stand out not only for their creativity but also for their ability to attract loyal holders and replicate past success stories like Pepe. As capital begins rotating into smaller caps, these tokens could quickly emerge as the next big winners if market sentiment continues to build. October Bull Run Kicks Off: Top Meme Coins to Buy According to Crypto Expert The crypto market has started October with remarkable momentum, surging $240 billion in just 48 hours to reach a global market cap of $4.13 trillion. Historically, October has been a strong month for crypto, and this year continues that trend. Factors such as the U.S. government shutdown and persistent dollar weakness have funneled capital into Bitcoin and altcoins, while the meme coin market has climbed 1.26% to roughly $74 billion. For traders seeking the next breakout, below is a curated list of top meme coins to watch, according to crypto analyst Apex Syndicate. His full insights are available in this article and on his YouTube channel. SPX 6969 (SPX6969) SPX 6969 is a crypto project centered around a bold narrative that challenges traditional finance, aiming to flip the stock market and empower everyday investors. The project leverages cultural and pop-culture references, including a Matrix-inspired theme and AI-generated art. With a current market cap of $530K, $SPX6969 is positioned as a high-potential token, with projections suggesting it could grow 100x during the ongoing bull run. Its success is expected to drive capital into similar community-driven projects, creating a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:16
Near Foundation Unveils AI Delegates to Boost DAO Voting Participation
TLDR Near Foundation is developing AI-powered digital twins to represent DAO members in governance voting. The AI delegates will learn user preferences and vote on their behalf to increase participation in DAOs. Lane Rettig of the Near Foundation emphasizes that critical decisions will still require human involvement. The AI delegates will first serve large groups [...] The post Near Foundation Unveils AI Delegates to Boost DAO Voting Participation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 18:06
Dow Jones futures rise as tech stocks lead gains on AI momentum
The post Dow Jones futures rise as tech stocks lead gains on AI momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures edge up by 0.20% to reach 46,900 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the regular session opening in the United States (US). However, the S&P 500 futures rise 0.25% to trade above 6,750, while Nasdaq 100 futures gain 0.30% to trade near 25,200. US index futures gain ground after Wall Street posted fresh highs during overnight trading. The AI-driven rally overshadows concerns about the ongoing US government shutdown. However, traders may adopt caution as the government shutdown is likely to delay the release of key US macro including the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The US ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI reports are due later on Friday. On Thursday’s regular session, the Dow Jones added 0.06%, the S&P 500 rose 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.39%. Stocks from the tech sector led gains on AI momentum, with Nvidia rising 0.9%, AMD advancing 3.5%, and Intel jumping 3.8%. Market sentiment was further boosted by OpenAI’s $6.6 billion share sale, valuing the firm at $500 billion, along with news of a landmark partnership with South Korean tech conglomerates Samsung and SK. US stock markets received support as recent weaker data US labor market boosted bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 91% possibility of another reduction in December. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:05
World Liberty Financial: Trump Jr. Defends Company Against Political Accusations
Donald Trump Jr. recently took a strong stance against criticisms surrounding potential conflicts of interest related to World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency venture associated with his family. At the Token2049 conference in Singapore, he dismissed concerns that investors in the firm might be trying to curry favor with the Trump administration as “complete nonsense.” […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 18:00
Sharps Technology Plans $100M Buyback to Boost Solana Treasury as SSK ETF Hits Record $382M AUM
The post Sharps Technology Plans $100M Buyback to Boost Solana Treasury as SSK ETF Hits Record $382M AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharps Technology has announced a $100 million stock buyback plan, suggesting further investment plans in its Solana treasury. At the same time, the SOL Staking ETF (SSK) has reached new all-time highs in assets under management. Sharps Technology Launches $100M Buyback in Solana Treasury Move In a recent press release, Sharps Technology (Nasdaq: STSS) confirmed it will repurchase up to $100 million worth of its outstanding common shares. The repurchase program allows the company to acquire shares through open market and privately negotiated transactions. This suggests the company aims to use the income generated to build on its Solana treasury. The firm recently disclosed that it has accumulated more than 2 million SOL tokens, worth over $400 million. This makes the token the main asset of its holdings. The company’s digital asset push doesn’t stop with accumulation. Sharps Technology announced investment allocations to BonkSOL. The company shared that it will use part of its 2 million holdings for this liquid staking token. This is to generate staking yields while adding liquidity to the network. In other developments, VisionSys unveiled its Solana treasury strategy, valued at $2 billion. The program’s goals are to improve liquidity, fortify the company’s balance sheet, and generate long-term value for investors. Over the next six months, the company will purchase and stake $500 million in SOL as part of the first phase. SSK ETF Climbs to $382M in Assets The Solana Staking ETF (SSK) has seen explosive growth since its launch earlier this year. The REX Shares fund has hit $382 million in assets under management. This sets a new record, after three weeks in a row of gains. Source: REX Shares The SSK ETF, listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, combines spot SOL exposure with staking rewards, making it the first U.S.-listed product to integrate…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:00
Paxful to Wind Down Operations by November 1, 2025
The post Paxful to Wind Down Operations by November 1, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paxful announced it will cease all operations by November 1, 2025, citing the lasting impact of historic misconduct by former co-founders Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback and unsustainable costs from extensive compliance remediation. The company said the decision is strategic and driven by long-term sustainability concerns despite reporting financial stability and growth under new ownership […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/paxful-to-wind-down-operations-by-november-1-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:57
U.S. Bailout Of Soybean Industry Likely More Costly Than In 2018-2019
The post U.S. Bailout Of Soybean Industry Likely More Costly Than In 2018-2019 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Presidents Trump and Xi met in person during the U.S. president’s first term but have yet to do so in his second. That should change later this month. AFP via Getty Images The bailout of the U.S. soybean industry could be far more expensive than the $10 million to $14 million being floated by the Trump Administration. One factor could change that: President Trump could convince Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy U.S. soybeans if they have the first in-person meeting of his second term at a forum in South Korea later this month. That possibility aside, the data makes a pretty compelling case for a larger outlay to soybean farmers and others that began in 2018, shortly after Trump launched his initial trade war, this one focused on the U.S. trade deficit with China, with payments accelerating in 2019. Interestingly enough, in the summer of 2018, U.S. soybean exports to the world were up 7.64%, just prior to the peak exporting season of October through January. That gain would have been greater but China had already slowed its buying leading into the peak season, with the total through July down 26.82%, according to my analysis of latest U.S. Census Bureau data. This year is different. U.S. soybean exports to the world are not up as they were in 2018 but down 23.05% through July. The percentage drop to China this year, at 51.52%, is almost twice what it was in 2018%. With the data not out for the peak season, that could nevertheless begin making the case for a more expensive bailout. But how much more costly? That’s not clear. In addition to Trump meeting with Xi, that’s because it’s not clear how much of the $24 billion paid to all farmers in 2018 and 2019 through the special…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:56
