2025-10-08 Wednesday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Bitcoin’s Bull Run Backed by Growing Long-Term Holders

Bitcoin’s Bull Run Backed by Growing Long-Term Holders

According to CryptoQuant, investors holding BTC 18–24 months are deliberately positioning for long-term growth.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00194-4.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,957.66-1.25%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/10/03 18:40
Partager
BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now

BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now

While established tokens like BNB are climbing on macroeconomic catalysts, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is being hailed as the best crypto to […] The post BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,318.19+5.61%
1
1$0.004396-33.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0047-4.27%
Partager
Coindoo2025/10/03 18:25
Partager
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Lead Market Rally as XRP Struggles to Hold Support

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Lead Market Rally as XRP Struggles to Hold Support

are showing strong gains, but not all digital tokens are moving in the same direction. While some prices are climbing, others are facing setbacks. Recent changes in the market have caught the attention of both new and experienced traders. What is driving these trends, and which asset is failing to keep up? Readers can explore
XRP
XRP$2.8634-3.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02527-5.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00155-3.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:55
Partager
Bitcoin ETFs Just Pulled $2.25B in 4 Days — Here Are the Top 3 Leaders

Bitcoin ETFs Just Pulled $2.25B in 4 Days — Here Are the Top 3 Leaders

Bitcoin ETFs have recorded four straight days of inflows totaling $2.25 billion, with BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK & 21Shares emerging as the top performers.
4
4$0.18417+21.64%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-4.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:53
Partager
Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income

Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income

Bitcoin Recreates Its “October Miracle”: Breaking Through $120,000, Market Sentiment Boosts Amidst global economic uncertainty, Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing another “October rally.” As of Thursday, the price of Bitcoin surpassed $120,000, reaching a new high for the year. According to Coinglass’s historical statistics, October has almost always delivered positive returns for Bitcoin over the past […] The post Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Coldstack
CLS$0.01482+1.02%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003213-6.38%
RWAX
APP$0.001948-2.60%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 17:52
Partager
Sharps Solana Buyback Signals New Era for Corporate Treasuries

Sharps Solana Buyback Signals New Era for Corporate Treasuries

Sharps solana buyback has emerged as a focal corporate move that could reshape how projects manage a Solana treasury.
ERA
ERA$0.5222-1.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1095-4.28%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 16:47
Partager
X1 EcoChain Launches $5M Builder Grants & $100K Galxe Starboard to Supercharge Web4

X1 EcoChain Launches $5M Builder Grants & $100K Galxe Starboard to Supercharge Web4

X1 EcoChain, the world’s first eco-friendly DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, is accelerating its global impact with two groundbreaking initiatives. The $5M Grant Program funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized storage & computing, identity, reputation, gaming, and metaverse applications. The launch of Galxe Starboard, a dynamic leaderboard distributing $100K in X1 Coins to contributors worldwide.
Solayer
LAYER$0.398-2.90%
1
1$0.004396-33.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731-9.41%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/10/03 14:13
Partager
Talk to Your Salesforce Org: Natural Language Meets CRM via MCP

Talk to Your Salesforce Org: Natural Language Meets CRM via MCP

Advanced Communities’ Salesforce MCP server let’s you interact with Salesforce using natural language. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open protocol created by Anthropic to connect AI assistants to external tools.
CrypTalk
TALK$0.02-35.48%
Octavia
VIA$0.0191+0.52%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.59813-6.80%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/10/03 13:39
Partager
Feature Flags in Fintech Apps: Deliver New Features Without Big Risk

Feature Flags in Fintech Apps: Deliver New Features Without Big Risk

A feature flag means you deploy code live, but do not show it to all users.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01337-3.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00155-3.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/10/03 12:22
Partager
How Model Predictive Control Stabilizes Token Prices

How Model Predictive Control Stabilizes Token Prices

This article evaluates blockchain tokenomics through the lens of control theory, comparing Model Predictive Control (MPC), PID controllers, and no-control scenarios. Using both synthetic growth models and Helium DeWi real-world data, results show that MPC consistently stabilizes token prices and minimizes control costs better than reactive benchmarks. The study highlights the importance of programmable, adaptive tokenomics for achieving stable network growth and sustainable economies.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268-3.05%
Partisia Blockchain
MPC$0.01932-7.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.08237-2.83%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/10/03 10:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin

Trump memecoin issuer pursues $200 million funding to build digital asset treasury: Bloomberg