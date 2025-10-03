MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin’s Bull Run Backed by Growing Long-Term Holders
According to CryptoQuant, investors holding BTC 18–24 months are deliberately positioning for long-term growth.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 18:40
BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now
While established tokens like BNB are climbing on macroeconomic catalysts, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is being hailed as the best crypto to […] The post BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 18:25
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Lead Market Rally as XRP Struggles to Hold Support
are showing strong gains, but not all digital tokens are moving in the same direction. While some prices are climbing, others are facing setbacks. Recent changes in the market have caught the attention of both new and experienced traders. What is driving these trends, and which asset is failing to keep up? Readers can explore
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:55
Bitcoin ETFs Just Pulled $2.25B in 4 Days — Here Are the Top 3 Leaders
Bitcoin ETFs have recorded four straight days of inflows totaling $2.25 billion, with BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK & 21Shares emerging as the top performers.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:53
Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income
Bitcoin Recreates Its “October Miracle”: Breaking Through $120,000, Market Sentiment Boosts Amidst global economic uncertainty, Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing another “October rally.” As of Thursday, the price of Bitcoin surpassed $120,000, reaching a new high for the year. According to Coinglass’s historical statistics, October has almost always delivered positive returns for Bitcoin over the past […] The post Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 17:52
Sharps Solana Buyback Signals New Era for Corporate Treasuries
Sharps solana buyback has emerged as a focal corporate move that could reshape how projects manage a Solana treasury.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 16:47
X1 EcoChain Launches $5M Builder Grants & $100K Galxe Starboard to Supercharge Web4
X1 EcoChain, the world’s first eco-friendly DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, is accelerating its global impact with two groundbreaking initiatives. The $5M Grant Program funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized storage & computing, identity, reputation, gaming, and metaverse applications. The launch of Galxe Starboard, a dynamic leaderboard distributing $100K in X1 Coins to contributors worldwide.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 14:13
Talk to Your Salesforce Org: Natural Language Meets CRM via MCP
Advanced Communities’ Salesforce MCP server let’s you interact with Salesforce using natural language. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open protocol created by Anthropic to connect AI assistants to external tools.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 13:39
Feature Flags in Fintech Apps: Deliver New Features Without Big Risk
A feature flag means you deploy code live, but do not show it to all users.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:22
How Model Predictive Control Stabilizes Token Prices
This article evaluates blockchain tokenomics through the lens of control theory, comparing Model Predictive Control (MPC), PID controllers, and no-control scenarios. Using both synthetic growth models and Helium DeWi real-world data, results show that MPC consistently stabilizes token prices and minimizes control costs better than reactive benchmarks. The study highlights the importance of programmable, adaptive tokenomics for achieving stable network growth and sustainable economies.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 10:22
