Best Wallet Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now
The post Best Wallet Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The co-founder of 1inch, Sergej Kunz, recently said that centralized exchanges (CEXes) will become little more than front ends (user interfaces) for decentralized exchanges (DEXes) and DeFi infrastructure. He also estimates that in 5-10 years, CEXes will no longer hold on to custodial control of assets. He went on to explain in a Bitcoin News interview that CEXes are inefficient by design, hinting at how they’ll stop being the main locus of trade in the future. Failure to adapt to new DeFi technology might render CEXes obsolete. In a more positive scenario, their role might shift to providing a friendly UI to decentralized trading, managed by smart contracts. Sergej says that centralized exchanges now tend to isolate liquidity in their own silo. In contrast, 1inch‘s aggregator consolidates liquidity across multiple DEXes, acting as a global liquidity hub that provides users with better pricing, lower slippage, and deeper markets. As more trades rely on aggregated liquidity across chains and protocols, the logic of trading may shift away from individual centralized order book systems. Furthermore, according to Kunz’s vision, non-custodial solutions are already increasingly popular; further proof that decentralization is the true of finance. One standout non-custodial wallet that has been making waves in recent months is Best Wallet, a next-gen crypto app designed to dominate Web3. At the center of the Best Wallet ecosystem is the Best Wallet Token ($BEST), which is now in presale and creating waves. 1inch Rebrands and Expands, Leading the Shift to DeFi and Self-Custody 1inch isn’t just a DeFi front end. It’s shifting toward becoming a fully-fledged infrastructure provider that powers other exchanges and wallets via APIs. By expanding its offerings to include non-custodial swap capabilities for exchanges and wallets, 1inch enables more platforms to adopt DeFi features without needing to reinvent the wheel. A notable…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:42
Open Loot Streamlines Web3 Gaming Strategy, Launches $2.9M Credit Program
Open Loot pivots to in-house Web3 game development, de-lists 4 partner titles, launches $2.9M player credits, and expands Big Time’s ecosystem.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 18:10
An International Scheme of Fictitious Crypto-Investments Uncovered in Odesa
Police in Odesa region together with the Department of Cybercrime of Ukraine exposed a criminal network operating under the guise of crypto investment business. The attackers offered investments through fictitious online platforms, and the funds received were transferred to addresses controlled by them. According to investigators, the number of victims exceeds 1,500 people, among them […] Сообщение An International Scheme of Fictitious Crypto-Investments Uncovered in Odesa появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/10/03 18:03
Solana Treasury Firms Announce $100 Million Stock Buyback Programs
TLDR Sharps Technology announced a $100 million stock buyback program Sharps holds 2 million SOL worth approximately $448 million DeFi Development also increased its stock repurchase program to $100 million Sharps’ stock (STSS) has fallen around 43% since its August peak Solana (SOL) continues to perform well, trading at $228.04, up 55.5% over three months [...] The post Solana Treasury Firms Announce $100 Million Stock Buyback Programs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 17:48
Bitcoin Price Hits $120K, Is Citigroup’s Bold Q4 Prediction in Motion?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:47
Crypto hack losses fall 37% in Q3 as tactics shift to wallets
Crypto hack losses dropped 37% in Q3 to $509 million, but September saw a record surge in million-dollar incidents, led by exchange and DeFi exploits. Total funds lost to crypto hacks and exploits fell by almost 37% in the third quarter, as malicious actors shifted their approach from smart contract attacks to wallet-focused compromises and operational breaches. According to data from blockchain security firm CertiK shared with Cointelegraph, the initial losses dropped from $803 million in Q2 to $509 million in Q3, a 37% decline. Compared to Q1, when hackers stole almost $1.7 billion, Q3’s losses declined by over 70%. CertiK said losses from code vulnerabilities fell sharply, from $272 million in Q2 to $78 million in Q3, while phishing-related losses also declined despite a similar number of incidents.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:46
Bitcoin Approaching Historical Post-Halving Peak Window, What Next for Prices?
The current Bitcoin market cycle may be approaching a peak, according to historical post-halving patterns observed by a prominent market analyst. The analyst, Quinten, highlighted that in each of the last three cycles, market tops emerged within a defined number of days following the halving.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:38
VanEck Files for Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware
Global asset manager VanEck has officially filed for a Lido Staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Delaware. The move signals its ambition to bring Ethereum staking to a broader investor base.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:36
BlackRock IBIT Options Reshape Bitcoin Options Open Interest
IBIT is BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF vehicle used by institutional investors and funds to gain exposure. All details.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 16:24
Why PHP 8.5 Feels Like the “Flow State” Release
PHP 8.5 is a landmark release that demonstrates the maturity of the language.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 13:10
