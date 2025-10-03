MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-08 Wednesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Canary Litecoin ETF Stalls While Solana Gains Institutional Traction
TLDR SEC Disruption Halts Litecoin ETF, While Solana Gains Institutional Support Litecoin ETF Stuck, Solana Races Ahead Amid SEC Filing Shakeup Crypto ETF Chaos: SEC Delays Litecoin, Solana Surges With New Filings Solana ETFs Accelerate as SEC Delays Litecoin Amid Shutdown and Shifts Filing Shakeup Freezes Litecoin ETF, Solana Soars With Institutional Backing The U.S. [...] The post Canary Litecoin ETF Stalls While Solana Gains Institutional Traction appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
$0.02527
-5.10%
U
$0.009446
-8.20%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 18:44
Partager
Data: The number of Chinese artificial intelligence companies has exceeded 5,300, accounting for 15% of the world's total
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Jinshi Data, citing the latest data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, by September 2025, the number of Chinese artificial intelligence companies will exceed 5,300, accounting for 15% of the global total. The report also estimates that by 2024, the scale of China's artificial intelligence industry will exceed 900 billion RMB, a year-on-year increase of 24%.
Partager
PANews
2025/10/03 18:09
Partager
Thailand To Expand Crypto ETF Lineup In Early 2026 – Report
The post Thailand To Expand Crypto ETF Lineup In Early 2026 – Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand To Expand Crypto ETF Lineup In Early 2026 – Report Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/thailand-to-expand-crypto-etf-lineup-2026/
COM
$0.011449
-14.29%
SIGN
$0.06364
-4.01%
COOKIE
$0.12061
-2.69%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:06
Partager
Crypto.com and SOL Strategies partner to expand custody and validator services
The post Crypto.com and SOL Strategies partner to expand custody and validator services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has entered into a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (Nasdaq: STKE), a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. The collaboration will see SOL Strategies diversify its custody operations by using Crypto.com Custody for part of its treasury, while also making its validator services available to Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients. https://t.co/vCNztATkNg partners with @solstrategies_ to support treasury strategy and power validator integration. Read more here: https://t.co/qJ84NUW0Lz pic.twitter.com/xRAQ55zWUG — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 2, 2025 Treasury custody solutions and enhanced validator access As part of the agreement, SOL Strategies will integrate its enterprise-grade validator services into Crypto.com’s custody platform. This gives institutional clients access to Solana validator infrastructure while SOL Strategies strengthens its own treasury management through Crypto.com Custody. “Public companies building out their digital asset treasury require a safe, secure, and compliant custody solution and reliable staking options,” said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com. “We are pleased to partner with SOL Strategies not only to provide them with trusted treasury custody solutions, but also to enhance our validator network.” Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, added: “This partnership validates our position as an institutional-grade Solana infrastructure provider. By making our validators available through Crypto.com’s custody platform, we’re expanding access to our proven validator services while prudently diversifying our own treasury custody operations, said Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies. “This dual benefit reflects our DAT++ model, we’re simultaneously a significant infrastructure provider and a strategic treasury holder in the Solana ecosystem.” Featured image via Shuttertsock. Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-com-and-sol-strategies-partner-to-expand-custody-and-validator-services/
COM
$0.011449
-14.29%
SOL
$220.83
-4.33%
INC
$0.7009
-3.89%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:02
Partager
XRP May Surpass Bitcoin by 2030 Says Business Expert Cameron Scrubs
TLDR Cameron Scrubs predicts XRP will surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum by 2030. XRP currently holds about 4.4% of the global crypto market. Bitcoin’s market capitalization exceeds $2.36 trillion, while XRP stands at $177 billion. XRP would need to appreciate over thirteen times its current value to match Bitcoin. Financial institutions are increasingly exploring XRP for [...] The post XRP May Surpass Bitcoin by 2030 Says Business Expert Cameron Scrubs appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$2.8571
-3.83%
MAY
$0.03815
-2.22%
EXPERT
$0.000861
-4.12%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 17:53
Partager
Hoe deze Belgische crypto scam miljoenen naar Zwitserland sluist
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Een aantal Belgische crypto oplichters heeft volgens justitie tientallen miljoenen euro’s via een advocatenkantoor in Zwitserland doorgesluisd. De scammers runden een piramidespel met valse beloften van hoge winsten, maar gingen er uiteindelijk vandoor met het geld. Het onderzoek laat opnieuw de kwetsbaarheid zien van crypto zonder toezicht. Van België naar Zwitserland De Belgische autoriteiten kwamen de bende op het spoor nadat slachtoffers aan de alarmbel trokken. Uit onderzoek blijkt dat de fraudeurs in 2018 een bedrijf oprichtten in Zug, de Zwitserse stad die bekendstaat als “Crypto Valley” door haar lage belastingen en populaire reputatie bij tech bedrijven en rijke investeerders. Via dat bedrijf werd het geld van investeerders naar een Zwitsers advocatenkantoor geleid. Daar zou meer dan 30 miljoen Zwitserse frank (zo’n €32 miljoen) op een derdenrekening zijn beland, om vervolgens te worden doorgestuurd naar een notaris in Nederland. Het Zwitserse Federaal Strafhof wees onlangs een beroep van het advocatenkantoor af, waarmee de weg vrij is voor verder strafrechtelijk onderzoek. Hoe de scam werkte Het idee van de scam was simpel: de bende lanceerde virtuele munten en een website die eruitzag als een sociaal mediaplatform. Nieuwe leden werden aangespoord om nog meer mensen aan te brengen. Inleggers stortten echt geld in een portfolio en zagen op hun scherm grote winsten (die dus niet echt waren) verschijnen. In werkelijkheid konden ze hun geld nooit opnemen: de stortingen verdwenen meteen in de zakken van de scammers. Dit soort ponzi schemes draait op de belofte van hoge rendementen en de illusie van succes, zolang er maar nieuwe deelnemers bijkomen. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. Bitcoin is heel sterk aan Q4 van 2025 begonnen, en dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als Polygon en Best Wallet Token. In dit artikel zetten we de beste munten… Continue reading Hoe deze Belgische crypto scam miljoenen naar Zwitserland sluist document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Niet de eerste keer in België De zaak staat niet op zichzelf. België heeft in de afgelopen jaren meerdere grote crypto scams gehad. In 2021 rolde het Antwerpse gerecht de fraude rond cryptomunt Vitae op, waarbij wereldwijd meer dan 223.000 gebruikers betrokken waren. Ex-wielrenner Stijn V. (46) wordt verdacht van betrokkenheid bij een reeks scams met munten als Nanocoin, Octacoin, Crypto888 en anderen, waarbij tientallen miljoenen verdwenen. En vorige week stelde het Brusselse gerecht een piramidesysteem met zogenoemde ‘halal’ beleggingen bloot, met valse garanties van uitzonderlijke rendementen. Deze zaken tonen aan dat België een hotspot is geworden voor dit soort frauduleuze constructies, vaak met internationale vertakkingen. De rol van Zwitserse advocaten Het opvallende in dit nieuwe dossier is de rol van het advocatenkantoor in Zug. Volgens de Zwitserse krant Zuger Zeitung leverde het kantoor niet alleen juridische diensten, maar ook mechanismen die de fraude mogelijk maakten en hielpen bij het verbergen van geldstromen. Dat een professioneel advocatenkantoor betrokken zou zijn bij het doorsluizen van crimineel geld, maakt de zaak bijzonder gevoelig. Het kan gevolgen hebben voor het vertrouwen in de juridische sector en de reputatie van Zug als crypto hub. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Hoe deze Belgische crypto scam miljoenen naar Zwitserland sluist is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SCAM
$0.0000196
--%
MET
$--
--%
LIKE
$0.008448
-6.08%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:46
Partager
Lido DAO Surges as VanEck Pushes Into Ethereum Staking ETFs
The asset manager has initiated the process in Delaware, a state that has become the preferred launchpad for new investment […] The post Lido DAO Surges as VanEck Pushes Into Ethereum Staking ETFs appeared first on Coindoo.
DAO
$0.1098
-5.09%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/03 17:45
Partager
FG Nexus Tokenization: Nasdaq Shares on Ethereum with On-Chain Dividends
FG Nexus tokenization is bringing Nasdaq-listed common and preferred shares onto Ethereum through a partnership with Securitize.
Partager
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 16:28
Partager
Stay Curious, Stay Humble: Lessons for PMs from Sam Walton’s Retail Obsession
Sam Walton, Walmart’s founder, built the world’s largest retailer by obsessively learning from competitors, staying humble, and never losing curiosity. His timeless principles remain highly relevant today. As project managers, this is the mindset to steal. Stay curious, remain humble, and keep walking the digital aisle.
Partager
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:55
Partager
Ethical AI Governance Could Be Every Startup’s Secret Weapon
AI is powerful, it is mind-blowing, and it is seen as the almighty. But it’s also risky. Businesses that treat governance like a boring compliance checkbox are in for a rude awakening. Ethical AI governance is now a competitive advantage.
AI
$0.1231
-0.56%
STARTUP
$0.004626
-10.74%
MIND
$0.0004396
-6.44%
Partager
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:02
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges
Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above
Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin
Trump memecoin issuer pursues $200 million funding to build digital asset treasury: Bloomberg