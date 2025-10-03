Crypto.com and SOL Strategies partner to expand custody and validator services

The post Crypto.com and SOL Strategies partner to expand custody and validator services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has entered into a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (Nasdaq: STKE), a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. The collaboration will see SOL Strategies diversify its custody operations by using Crypto.com Custody for part of its treasury, while also making its validator services available to Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients. https://t.co/vCNztATkNg partners with @solstrategies_ to support treasury strategy and power validator integration. Read more here: https://t.co/qJ84NUW0Lz pic.twitter.com/xRAQ55zWUG — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 2, 2025 Treasury custody solutions and enhanced validator access As part of the agreement, SOL Strategies will integrate its enterprise-grade validator services into Crypto.com’s custody platform. This gives institutional clients access to Solana validator infrastructure while SOL Strategies strengthens its own treasury management through Crypto.com Custody. “Public companies building out their digital asset treasury require a safe, secure, and compliant custody solution and reliable staking options,” said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com. “We are pleased to partner with SOL Strategies not only to provide them with trusted treasury custody solutions, but also to enhance our validator network.” Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, added: “This partnership validates our position as an institutional-grade Solana infrastructure provider. By making our validators available through Crypto.com’s custody platform, we’re expanding access to our proven validator services while prudently diversifying our own treasury custody operations, said Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies. “This dual benefit reflects our DAT++ model, we’re simultaneously a significant infrastructure provider and a strategic treasury holder in the Solana ecosystem.” Featured image via Shuttertsock. Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-com-and-sol-strategies-partner-to-expand-custody-and-validator-services/