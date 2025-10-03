MEXC Exchange
Eurozone HCOB Composite PMI meets expectations (51.2) in September
The post Eurozone HCOB Composite PMI meets expectations (51.2) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-hcob-composite-pmi-meets-expectations-512-in-september-202510030800
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:32
Q3 2025 Crypto Hack Report: Wallet Attacks Surge Despite Overall Loss Decline
The post Q3 2025 Crypto Hack Report: Wallet Attacks Surge Despite Overall Loss Decline appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto security is sending mixed signals. Overall losses fell sharply in Q3 2025, dropping nearly 37% to $509 million from $803 million in Q2. Compared to Q1’s nearly $1.7 billion stolen, this is a huge decline. But September told a different story: the month saw a record number of million-dollar incidents, showing that while total …
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 18:45
Stablecoins Cross $300 Billion as the Duopoly Begins to Crack
The stablecoin market just hit a historic milestone, but the real story isn't the number—it's who's coming for Tether and Circle's dominance.
Blockhead
2025/10/03 18:33
XRP Wealth Strategy: Preparing for Institutional Demand and Supply Shock—Top Analyst’s New XRP Playbook
According to market analysts, 2025 is a pivotal year for XRP, following the recent conclusion of its lawsuit and the SEC’s approval of XRP ETF filings. Jake Claver is urging investors to take advantage of XRP while it remains around the $3 mark and establish the right wealth structures to secure future gains. After nearly [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/03 18:18
Data: The number of Chinese artificial intelligence companies has exceeded 5,300, accounting for 15% of the world's total
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Jinshi Data, citing the latest data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, by September 2025, the number of Chinese artificial intelligence companies will exceed 5,300, accounting for 15% of the global total. The report also estimates that by 2024, the scale of China's artificial intelligence industry will exceed 900 billion RMB, a year-on-year increase of 24%.
PANews
2025/10/03 18:09
Data: The total number of transactions on major crypto networks exceeded 642 million in September, with Tron Network ranking first with a 40% share
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to a report released by on-chain data analysis platform CryptoQuant, the total number of transactions on nine major cryptocurrency networks, excluding Solana, exceeded 642 million in September. TRON ranked first with 279 million transactions (40%), followed by Polygon (112 million) and Arbitrum (87 million). The report also noted that USDT transfers on the Tron blockchain alone exceeded $687 billion in September, highlighting the actual scale of cryptocurrency network usage. Analysts believe that continued high transaction volumes throughout 2025 indicate that this activity reflects broader and fundamental adoption rather than pure price speculation.
PANews
2025/10/03 18:05
Stay Curious, Stay Humble: Lessons for PMs from Sam Walton’s Retail Obsession
Sam Walton, Walmart’s founder, built the world’s largest retailer by obsessively learning from competitors, staying humble, and never losing curiosity. His timeless principles remain highly relevant today. As project managers, this is the mindset to steal. Stay curious, remain humble, and keep walking the digital aisle.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:55
Ethical AI Governance Could Be Every Startup’s Secret Weapon
AI is powerful, it is mind-blowing, and it is seen as the almighty. But it’s also risky. Businesses that treat governance like a boring compliance checkbox are in for a rude awakening. Ethical AI governance is now a competitive advantage.
AI
$0.1229
-0.88%
STARTUP
$0.00495
-7.71%
MIND
$0.0004396
-9.22%
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:02
From Star Trek to SpaceX: How Sci-Fi Became the Blueprint for Real Exploration
Space exploration should be viewed as **part of culture**, not just science. To push past technological limits, we need both scientific and storytelling methods. I look at how science fiction inspires and shapes space technology by imagining possibilities.
STAR
$0.12477
+0.88%
REAL
$0.08203
-3.87%
SPACE
$0.191
-3.53%
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:01
Why Algorithmic Stablecoins Need Control Theory, Not Just PID Loops
This article explores how advanced control theory and game-theoretic models can be applied to tokenomics for greater stability. It compares traditional PID controllers with modern methods like iLQR, AL-iLQR, and Sequential Convex Programming (SCP), showing how they optimize token supply under strict constraints. The discussion extends to strategic pricing, where token buybacks are framed as a Stackelberg game between reserves and token holders, revealing how incentive design can regulate markets and prevent inflation while ensuring equilibrium strategies.
WHY
$0.00000003222
+2.93%
NOT
$0.001539
-4.40%
GAME
$35.7623
+0.35%
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 10:22
