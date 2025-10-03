MEXC Exchange
Canary Litecoin ETF Stalls While Solana Gains Institutional Traction
TLDR SEC Disruption Halts Litecoin ETF, While Solana Gains Institutional Support Litecoin ETF Stuck, Solana Races Ahead Amid SEC Filing Shakeup Crypto ETF Chaos: SEC Delays Litecoin, Solana Surges With New Filings Solana ETFs Accelerate as SEC Delays Litecoin Amid Shutdown and Shifts Filing Shakeup Freezes Litecoin ETF, Solana Soars With Institutional Backing The U.S. [...] The post Canary Litecoin ETF Stalls While Solana Gains Institutional Traction appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 18:44
Best Wallet Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now
The post Best Wallet Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The co-founder of 1inch, Sergej Kunz, recently said that centralized exchanges (CEXes) will become little more than front ends (user interfaces) for decentralized exchanges (DEXes) and DeFi infrastructure. He also estimates that in 5-10 years, CEXes will no longer hold on to custodial control of assets. He went on to explain in a Bitcoin News interview that CEXes are inefficient by design, hinting at how they’ll stop being the main locus of trade in the future. Failure to adapt to new DeFi technology might render CEXes obsolete. In a more positive scenario, their role might shift to providing a friendly UI to decentralized trading, managed by smart contracts. Sergej says that centralized exchanges now tend to isolate liquidity in their own silo. In contrast, 1inch‘s aggregator consolidates liquidity across multiple DEXes, acting as a global liquidity hub that provides users with better pricing, lower slippage, and deeper markets. As more trades rely on aggregated liquidity across chains and protocols, the logic of trading may shift away from individual centralized order book systems. Furthermore, according to Kunz’s vision, non-custodial solutions are already increasingly popular; further proof that decentralization is the true of finance. One standout non-custodial wallet that has been making waves in recent months is Best Wallet, a next-gen crypto app designed to dominate Web3. At the center of the Best Wallet ecosystem is the Best Wallet Token ($BEST), which is now in presale and creating waves. 1inch Rebrands and Expands, Leading the Shift to DeFi and Self-Custody 1inch isn’t just a DeFi front end. It’s shifting toward becoming a fully-fledged infrastructure provider that powers other exchanges and wallets via APIs. By expanding its offerings to include non-custodial swap capabilities for exchanges and wallets, 1inch enables more platforms to adopt DeFi features without needing to reinvent the wheel. A notable…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:42
Open Loot Streamlines Web3 Gaming Strategy, Launches $2.9M Credit Program
Open Loot pivots to in-house Web3 game development, de-lists 4 partner titles, launches $2.9M player credits, and expands Big Time’s ecosystem.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 18:10
An International Scheme of Fictitious Crypto-Investments Uncovered in Odesa
Police in Odesa region together with the Department of Cybercrime of Ukraine exposed a criminal network operating under the guise of crypto investment business. The attackers offered investments through fictitious online platforms, and the funds received were transferred to addresses controlled by them. According to investigators, the number of victims exceeds 1,500 people, among them […] Сообщение An International Scheme of Fictitious Crypto-Investments Uncovered in Odesa появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/10/03 18:03
Crypto.com and SOL Strategies partner to expand custody and validator services
The post Crypto.com and SOL Strategies partner to expand custody and validator services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has entered into a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (Nasdaq: STKE), a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. The collaboration will see SOL Strategies diversify its custody operations by using Crypto.com Custody for part of its treasury, while also making its validator services available to Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients. https://t.co/vCNztATkNg partners with @solstrategies_ to support treasury strategy and power validator integration. Read more here: https://t.co/qJ84NUW0Lz pic.twitter.com/xRAQ55zWUG — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 2, 2025 Treasury custody solutions and enhanced validator access As part of the agreement, SOL Strategies will integrate its enterprise-grade validator services into Crypto.com’s custody platform. This gives institutional clients access to Solana validator infrastructure while SOL Strategies strengthens its own treasury management through Crypto.com Custody. “Public companies building out their digital asset treasury require a safe, secure, and compliant custody solution and reliable staking options,” said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com. “We are pleased to partner with SOL Strategies not only to provide them with trusted treasury custody solutions, but also to enhance our validator network.” Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, added: “This partnership validates our position as an institutional-grade Solana infrastructure provider. By making our validators available through Crypto.com’s custody platform, we’re expanding access to our proven validator services while prudently diversifying our own treasury custody operations, said Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies. “This dual benefit reflects our DAT++ model, we’re simultaneously a significant infrastructure provider and a strategic treasury holder in the Solana ecosystem.” Featured image via Shuttertsock. Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-com-and-sol-strategies-partner-to-expand-custody-and-validator-services/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:02
Lido DAO Surges as VanEck Pushes Into Ethereum Staking ETFs
The asset manager has initiated the process in Delaware, a state that has become the preferred launchpad for new investment […] The post Lido DAO Surges as VanEck Pushes Into Ethereum Staking ETFs appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 17:45
Bitcoin Approaching Historical Post-Halving Peak Window, What Next for Prices?
The current Bitcoin market cycle may be approaching a peak, according to historical post-halving patterns observed by a prominent market analyst. The analyst, Quinten, highlighted that in each of the last three cycles, market tops emerged within a defined number of days following the halving.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:38
VanEck Files for Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware
Global asset manager VanEck has officially filed for a Lido Staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Delaware. The move signals its ambition to bring Ethereum staking to a broader investor base.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/03 17:36
BlackRock IBIT Options Reshape Bitcoin Options Open Interest
IBIT is BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF vehicle used by institutional investors and funds to gain exposure. All details.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 16:24
Why PHP 8.5 Feels Like the “Flow State” Release
PHP 8.5 is a landmark release that demonstrates the maturity of the language.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 13:10
