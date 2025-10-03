MEXC Exchange
The post How To Watch Saturday’s Alabama Vs. Vanderbilt Football Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A year ago, Vanderbilt pulled off the biggest upset in program history, defeating No. 1 Alabama, 40-35, to hand the Crimson Tide their first loss since coach Kalen DeBoer took over in January 2024. Before then, the Commodores had never beaten a top five team in the Associated Press poll. On Saturday, the teams meet again. This time, though, Vanderbilt has established itself as an improved program while Alabama has shown signs that it is not the same as it was under coach Nick Saban, who led the Crimson Tide to six national titles and three more College Football Playoff championship games. Saturday’s game will air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, a time slot that CBS had locked up for Southeastern Conference games for 28 years. But starting this season, ABC and ESPN are carrying the SEC’s entire schedule and spreading games throughout the day and across networks. For instance, Saturday’s schedule includes Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia on ABC at noon, No. 9 Texas at Florida on ESPN at 3:30 p.m., Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma on the SEC Network at 4:00 p.m. and Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. Story Lines To Follow Alabama should have a big advantage because the game is taking place on its campus at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Vanderbilt hasn’t won a game at Alabama since 1984, which was also the last time before a year ago that the Commodores had defeated the Crimson Tide. Alabama has a 32-5-2 record over Vanderbilt on its home field.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:35
DoubleZero Launches Mainnet Alternative to Public Internet for Blockchain
The post DoubleZero Launches Mainnet Alternative to Public Internet for Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The DoubleZero protocol, a high-speed network of fiber-optic connections dedicated to serving high-throughput blockchain traffic, launched its mainnet-beta on Thursday, along with the public debut of the utility token that powers the network. DoubleZero’s decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) now hosts over 70 direct high-speed links between 25 geographic locations to route blockchain traffic directly between source and destination, reducing communication latency and maximizing speed. Direct routing with DoubleZero compared to indirect routing through the public internet. Source: DoubleZero The public internet is a bottleneck for crypto, DoubleZero founder Austin Federa told Cointelegraph in May, adding that the public internet was not designed for distributed consensus protocols because it is congested by general-purpose traffic, such as gaming and media streaming. Federa said: “The downside of the public internet is that it was never built for high-performance systems. It was always built for this sort of relationship of one big server talking to one little server.” DoubleZero’s launch of a high-speed communication network dedicated to blockchain and crypto networks signals that the industry has grown, shifting away from reliance on the public internet and its fundamental constraints on the distributed digital networks. DoubleZero connections across geographic locations at the time of this writing, pictured on the left. Source: DoubleZero Related: SEC clears DePIN tokens as ‘fundamentally’ outside jurisdiction SEC clarifies DePIN tokens fall outside its oversight The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a no-action letter on Monday in response to DoubleZero’s proposed token launch, in a major victory for blockchain DePIN networks. “The person who runs a node, provides storage, or shares bandwidth earns a reward. These tokens are neither shares of stock in a company nor promises of profits from the managerial efforts of others,” SEC commissioner Hester Peirce wrote. “These projects allocate tokens as compensation for work…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:21
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:20
Warren Buffett Berkshire Occidental Oxychem
The post Warren Buffett Berkshire Occidental Oxychem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced Thursday it reached a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical unit, OxyChem, for $9.7 billion in cash. The deal marks Berkshire’s largest since 2022, when it paid $11.6 billion for insurer Alleghany. It also comes at a time in which the conglomerate is sitting on $344 billion in cash, near a record for the company. Shares of Occidental fell more than 7% on Thursday following the announcement. Berkshire is already a major investor in Occidental, holding a 28.2% stake as of the end of June. Buffett — who is 95 and stepping down as CEO at the end of the year — has said he wouldn’t take complete control of the Houston-based oil company. OxyChem manufactures water treatment, health care and other commercial chemicals. Occidental said it will use $6.5 billion of the proceeds to pay down debt. Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub said the debt reduction resulting from the deal will enable her company to restart buying back stock. “The problem has been getting our debt down faster, so this resolves the one outstanding issue that I think will now unlock our stock and allow shareholders to feel more comfortable, hopefully, to add to their positions and others to come in,” Hollub said Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “So now we’re going to be able to start our sharing purchase program again. … This is the last step that we needed in our major transformation that we started 10 years ago.” The last time Berkshire did a deal in the chemical space was in 2011, buying Lubrizol for a similar $10 billion figure. “We look forward to welcoming OxyChem as an operating subsidiary within Berkshire,” said Greg Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations at Berkshire, in a press release. Abel, who will succeed Buffett as CEO…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:17
$4.3 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Expire Today
The post $4.3 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Expire Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Today, over $4.3 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire, with Bitcoin options valued at $3.36 billion and Ethereum at $974 million. Bitcoin is trading above $120,000, above the key “max pain” level of $115,000, indicating potential market volatility as traders adjust positions. Ethereum’s max pain price is $4,200. This options …
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 19:16
XRP Price Could Hit $170,000, Analyst Rejects Traditional Models
TLDR A crypto analyst predicts that XRP could reach a price of $170,000 per token, rejecting traditional valuation models. The analyst argues that conventional financial metrics like market capitalization no longer apply to digital assets like XRP. XRP’s value is seen as inevitable in the shifting global financial system, which is rapidly transitioning to digital [...] The post XRP Price Could Hit $170,000, Analyst Rejects Traditional Models appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 19:05
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:59
At Just $0.026, Here’s Why Many Investors Have BlockchainFX As The Better Crypto To Buy Over Shiba Inu And Cardano
At $0.026, BlockchainFX presale is outpacing Shiba Inu and Cardano with $8.5M+ raised, staking rewards, a super app, and an exclusive BFX Visa Card.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 18:54
Avalanche Gains Momentum As New Treasury Firm Eyes $1 Billion AVAX Purchase
The post Avalanche Gains Momentum As New Treasury Firm Eyes $1 Billion AVAX Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche Gains Momentum As New Treasury Firm Eyes $1 Billion AVAX Purchase | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided him…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:54
$300 Billion Stablecoin Milestone Signals Massive Crypto Liquidity Wave
For the first time, the sector’s combined value has surged beyond $300 billion, cementing its place as one of the […] The post $300 Billion Stablecoin Milestone Signals Massive Crypto Liquidity Wave appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 18:45
