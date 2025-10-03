MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-08 Wednesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Bitcoin Hyper’s $20.4M Presale Soars at the Prospect of a US-Europe Bitcoin Reserve Race
Taking President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as an example, Sweden took a step in the same direction, after opposition […] The post Bitcoin Hyper’s $20.4M Presale Soars at the Prospect of a US-Europe Bitcoin Reserve Race appeared first on Coindoo.
HYPER
$0.25893
-9.07%
TRUMP
$7.553
-4.77%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/03 19:40
Partager
U.S. Laws, ETFs Drive Market Higher
The post U.S. Laws, ETFs Drive Market Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. laws reshape crypto with stablecoin and market oversight clarity. Institutions boost Bitcoin and Ethereum as ETFs drive long-term holding. DeFi, stablecoins, and altcoins expand with record activity and adoption. The third quarter of 2025 marked a turning point: cryptocurrency became more deeply embedded in the global financial system. The shift was fueled by the first U.S. federal laws governing digital assets, which provided long-sought clarity on stablecoins and market oversight. Crypto Market Recap: Q3 2025 Q3 2025 marked a historic milestone: crypto became part of the global financial system, reshaping the industry’s dynamics. Read the key events shaping today’s market 👇https://t.co/KOouYS9vtT — CryptoRank.io (@CryptoRank_io) October 2, 2025 The GENIUS Act, signed into law in July, introduced the first clear regulations for stablecoins. Under the new rules, issuers must hold reserves in cash or short-term Treasury securities, publish monthly disclosures, and undergo annual audits when issuing at scale. Oversight now falls under the banking system, with insured depositories and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency supervising compliance. As a result, stablecoin supply expanded quickly, which added liquidity to decentralized finance and supported upward momentum in crypto markets. Related: DeFi Tops Crypto Sectors With 44.6% YTD Gains as RWAs and Stablecoins Follow Close At the same time, the House passed the CLARITY Act, which is now awaiting Senate approval. The bill aims to resolve jurisdictional disputes by assigning Bitcoin and Ethereum to the CFTC, while the SEC maintains control over securities-like offerings. Meanwhile, the Anti-CBDC Act blocked the Federal Reserve from using a retail central bank digital currency, signaling that privately issued stablecoins will remain central to the digital dollar model. Institutions Drive Bitcoin and Ethereum Growth Market performance during the quarter displayed the effects of these legal changes. The S&P 500, gold, and Bitcoin all set fresh highs,…
U
$0.009706
-5.89%
COM
$0.011457
-16.39%
BOOST
$0.09268
-4.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:22
Partager
Crypto LIVE News Updates : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price, XRP Price and More
The post Crypto LIVE News Updates : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price, XRP Price and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin price today roared past $120K, up 1% in 24 hours, driving renewed crypto momentum. ETFs are fueling demand, with U.S. spot products logging $676M inflows Oct 1, while BlackRock’s IBIT nears $94B AUM. Supply remains tight post-halving, amplifying price moves. Altcoins joined the rally: BNB price hit a record $1,111 (+6.3%), and XRP price …
LIVE
$0.0133
-5.87%
XRP
$2.8554
-4.57%
MORE
$0.02177
-57.38%
Partager
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 19:15
Partager
3 Best Cryptos To Buy: Investors Eye BlockchainFX as the Star Heading Into 2025
BlockchainFX leads 2025’s best cryptos to buy list with $8.6M+ raised, staking rewards, Visa card perks, and growth forecasts rivaling top altcoins.
STAR
$0.12555
+1.21%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 18:59
Partager
Standard Chartered Predicts Bitcoin’s New All-Time High This Week
The post Standard Chartered Predicts Bitcoin’s New All-Time High This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Standard Chartered, managing $850 billion in assets, forecasts that Bitcoin will reach a new all-time high within the next week. This optimistic outlook is supported by strong market momentum and growing institutional interest. The bank also projects Bitcoin could hit $200,000 by the end of 2025, signaling confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term growth and adoption. Investors are watching closely as Bitcoin continues its upward trend.
BANK
$0.09919
+13.73%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:59
Partager
BNB Hits All-Time High as Network Upgrades and Short Squeeze Fuel Rally
BNB led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies amid reduced transaction fees and rising institutional interest.
BNB
$1,284.62
+1.97%
FUEL
$0.00466
-7.35%
GAINS
$0.02544
-4.54%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:56
Partager
Whales Pour $1.5 Billion into XRP, Still Earning $8,700 a Day in Bear Market Test
On October 3, 2025, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant development. Whale investors increased their holdings of XRP by over 510 million tokens in just a few days, representing approximately $1.54 billion at current prices. This massive influx of capital demonstrates strong institutional and large-holder confidence in XRP at this key price level. Simultaneously, short-term […] Continue Reading: Whales Pour $1.5 Billion into XRP, Still Earning $8,700 a Day in Bear Market Test
1
$0.004043
-38.71%
XRP
$2.8554
-4.57%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:51
Partager
Melania Trump Promotes MELANIA Coin Again After Months of Silence
TLDR Melania Trump recently revived her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin with a new AI-generated video after months of inactivity. The post triggered a brief price spike, with the MELANIA token rising from $0.16 to $0.19 before stabilizing at $0.18. Blockchain analysts raised concerns about the transparency of the MELANIA project, particularly regarding $10 million in [...] The post Melania Trump Promotes MELANIA Coin Again After Months of Silence appeared first on CoinCentral.
MELANIA
$0.1729
-6.89%
TRUMP
$7.553
-4.77%
MEME
$0.002359
-6.61%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 18:49
Partager
Trump’s Potential Tariff Dividend May Boost Altcoin Investments
Trump's tariff payoff could drive increased altcoin investments. Potential dividends and rate cuts may ease budget constraints. Continue Reading:Trump’s Potential Tariff Dividend May Boost Altcoin Investments The post Trump’s Potential Tariff Dividend May Boost Altcoin Investments appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TRUMP
$7.553
-4.77%
MAY
$0.03809
-2.70%
BOOST
$0.09268
-4.10%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:47
Partager
$14.7 Billion Bitcoin Longs at Risk as Price Holds $120,000, Ripple Reveals XRP Privacy Roadmap, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 11% October Rally: Morning Crypto Market Report
This morning on crypto market: Bitcoin's $14.7 billion liquidation wall revealed, Ripple pushes XRP privacy narrative and October breakout play emerges for SHIB meme coin
XRP
$2.8554
-4.57%
SHIBA
$0.000000000656
+6.32%
SHIB
$0.00001209
-5.76%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:45
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves
Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge
BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark