The post U.S. Laws, ETFs Drive Market Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. laws reshape crypto with stablecoin and market oversight clarity. Institutions boost Bitcoin and Ethereum as ETFs drive long-term holding. DeFi, stablecoins, and altcoins expand with record activity and adoption. The third quarter of 2025 marked a turning point: cryptocurrency became more deeply embedded in the global financial system. The shift was fueled by the first U.S. federal laws governing digital assets, which provided long-sought clarity on stablecoins and market oversight. Crypto Market Recap: Q3 2025 Q3 2025 marked a historic milestone: crypto became part of the global financial system, reshaping the industry’s dynamics. Read the key events shaping today’s market 👇https://t.co/KOouYS9vtT — CryptoRank.io (@CryptoRank_io) October 2, 2025 The GENIUS Act, signed into law in July, introduced the first clear regulations for stablecoins. Under the new rules, issuers must hold reserves in cash or short-term Treasury securities, publish monthly disclosures, and undergo annual audits when issuing at scale. Oversight now falls under the banking system, with insured depositories and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency supervising compliance. As a result, stablecoin supply expanded quickly, which added liquidity to decentralized finance and supported upward momentum in crypto markets. Related: DeFi Tops Crypto Sectors With 44.6% YTD Gains as RWAs and Stablecoins Follow Close At the same time, the House passed the CLARITY Act, which is now awaiting Senate approval. The bill aims to resolve jurisdictional disputes by assigning Bitcoin and Ethereum to the CFTC, while the SEC maintains control over securities-like offerings. Meanwhile, the Anti-CBDC Act blocked the Federal Reserve from using a retail central bank digital currency, signaling that privately issued stablecoins will remain central to the digital dollar model. Institutions Drive Bitcoin and Ethereum Growth Market performance during the quarter displayed the effects of these legal changes. The S&P 500, gold, and Bitcoin all set fresh highs,…