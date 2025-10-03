Laser Digital in talks with Japan FSA for crypto trading license

Key Takeaways Laser Digital, Nomura's Swiss-based subsidiary, is seeking a crypto trading license in Japan. The subsidiary is in discussions with Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA). Laser Digital, Nomura's Swiss-based subsidiary, is in discussions with Japan's Financial Services Agency for a crypto trading license, according to Bloomberg. The subsidiary aims to offer brokerage services to financial institutions and crypto firms in Japan. CEO Jez Mohideen is leading efforts to enter Japan's institutional crypto market through the regulatory approval process. The move positions Nomura to capitalize on Japan's increasing institutional interest in digital assets. Nomura, Japan's leading investment bank, has been expanding its digital asset operations through subsidiaries to tap into growing domestic crypto trading. The Swiss-based unit represents the bank's strategic push into institutional crypto services. The licensing discussions reflect broader confidence in Japan's regulatory environment for digital assets, as the FSA continues overseeing the country's evolving crypto market framework. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/laser-digital-japan-fsa-crypto-license/