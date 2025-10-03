BlackRock’s $24 billion Bitcoin flywheel is moving BTC liquidity with 800% growth
The post BlackRock’s $24 billion Bitcoin flywheel is moving BTC liquidity with 800% growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has taken in $23.8 billion in net inflows this year, while the firm’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, has expanded roughly 800 percent over 18 months. IBIT’s 2025 haul places it among the largest asset gatherers in the ETF market. Daily flow prints remain the fastest way to track whether that bid is building or fading across U.S. trading hours, where Bitcoin market depth has concentrated since spot ETFs launched. The immediate question is how sustained ETF allocation interacts with Bitcoin’s post-halving issuance. Current supply is near 450 BTC per day, which reflects 3.125 BTC per block at roughly 144 blocks per day. That issuance has fixed the supply side at a narrow trickle relative to large capital pipes. As $24 billion arrived over roughly 275 days, the run rate is about $87 million daily. At $90,000 per BTC, that equates to about 970 BTC of implied daily demand, at $120,000, about 725 BTC per day, and at $130,000, about 670 BTC per day. Even the higher price points leave IBIT’s 2025 average above fresh issuance, and that excludes flows into other spot ETFs that also source coins from the same pool of circulating supply. Price per BTC IBIT inflow/day Implied BTC/day New supply/day Coverage ratio (BTC demand ÷ supply) $90,000 $87,000,000 ~970 ~450 ~2.2× $120,000 $87,000,000 ~725 ~450 ~1.6× $130,000 $87,000,000 ~670 ~450 ~1.5× Flow is not the only determinant of returns, and day-to-day tape action can deviate from a simple supply-absorption model. The statistical relationship between daily ETF net flows and Bitcoin returns is modest, with an R² near 0.32. Liquidity has migrated toward U.S. hours as market depth on U.S. venues increased after ETF approval. This pattern helps explain why the spot tape and spreads often respond fastest around the Wall Street close,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:58