OnePay to Enable Crypto Trading and Spending in Walmart App

The post OnePay to Enable Crypto Trading and Spending in Walmart App appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Walmart’s fintech platform OnePay will introduce cryptocurrency trading and custody features later this year, initially supporting Bitcoin and Ethereum. Users will be able to trade crypto and use it to pay for purchases at Walmart or settle credit card debt through the app. Powered by a partnership with crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash, this move aims …
CoinPedia2025/10/03 20:43
Crypto Sector Continues Upward Trajectory as Top Assets Reflect Optimism

Crypto market climbs with Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) gains as DeFi, NFTs, and regulatory moves from SWIFT and U.S. lawmakers shape sentiment.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 20:40
Crypto Crash Ahead as Retail Buys and Institutions Sell

The post Crypto Crash Ahead as Retail Buys and Institutions Sell appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As the crypto market is enjoying its recent surge towards $4.14 trillion value, and Bitcoin is crossing $120,000 mark. But behind the hype, clear signs suggest a potential major correction is looming.  Prominent crypto analyst TED warns that retail traders are buying in late, while institutional investors are selling. This usually leads to a sharp …
CoinPedia2025/10/03 20:37
Revolutionary Mobile Cloud Mining Launch — Turn Your Phone into a Miner, Support for USDT & USDC, Daily Growth, Powered by Green Energy

The post Revolutionary Mobile Cloud Mining Launch — Turn Your Phone into a Miner, Support for USDT & USDC, Daily Growth, Powered by Green Energy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. In today’s increasingly competitive stablecoin market, Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC remain dominant players, yet their market share has seen a notable decline over the past year. According to data from DefiLlama and CoinGecko, the combined market share of the two leading stablecoins has dropped by more than 5% since October 2024, reflecting a shift toward more flexible and efficient digital asset allocation strategies. Responding to this trend, EARN Mining has officially launched mobile cloud mining services supporting USDT and USDC, marking a revolutionary leap in the evolution of stablecoins within the digital ecosystem. Through this program, users can directly activate cloud mining contracts using USDT or USDC—without needing to set up hardware or master technical skills. With just a few simple steps, stablecoins can be seamlessly transformed into daily stable returns, delivering on the promise of truly turning “assets into assets.” Revolutionary Transformation of Stablecoins – Key Innovations: Dual Stablecoin Support: Users can directly activate BTC mining contracts using USDT or USDC, ensuring stable returns. Mobile-First Experience: Through iOS and Android apps, users can easily monitor hash rate performance, track earnings progress, and view contract status anytime, anywhere—making mining management as simple as using a smartphone. Green Energy Powered: All mining nodes are powered by 100% renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, and hydro, fully aligned with global ESG trends. AI-Driven Hashrate Allocation: The platform automatically distributes computing power based on market conditions and energy efficiency, maximizing mining performance. Regulatory Compliance: EARN Mining is regulated by the UK government, adhering to international…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:35
United Kingdom S&P Global Services PMI came in at 50.8 below forecasts (51.9) in September

The post United Kingdom S&P Global Services PMI came in at 50.8 below forecasts (51.9) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/united-kingdom-sp-global-services-pmi-came-in-at-508-below-forecasts-519-in-september-202510030830
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:26
Solana treasury bets gain traction as Japanese firm plans $10m buy

A Japanese gaming company has announced a new initiative to create a Solana treasury as the race for crypto adoption rises. Japanese gaming firm Mobcast Holdings is the latest public company to dive into Solana treasury holdings, unveiling plans to…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 20:25
Avalanche Traders Eye XRP Tundra Presale: Two Tokens Create Great Opportunity

The post Avalanche Traders Eye XRP Tundra Presale: Two Tokens Create Great Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche (AVAX) entered 2025 with renewed attention after Bitwise submitted a spot AVAX ETF application to the SEC. The filing placed AVAX alongside other altcoins vying for institutional recognition. Yet while the headline generated momentum, regulatory delays and uneven inflows have reminded traders that ETF applications do not guarantee lasting price appreciation. For many holders, the wait has been reminiscent of other assets where institutional adoption failed to translate into immediate returns. That sense of frustration is driving capital toward opportunities with more defined economic structures. One of the names drawing attention is XRP Tundra. It is a presale project combining Solana-based utility with XRP Ledger governance through a dual-token model. XRP Tundra Presale: Two Tokens for One Entry In its current Phase 4, XRP Tundra offers buyers both TUNDRA-S and TUNDRA-X. TUNDRA-S, built on Solana, functions as the project’s yield and utility token. The other token, TUNDRA-X, native to XRPL, anchors governance and reserves. The presale price for TUNDRA-S is $0.068, and every purchase comes with a 16% bonus. Buyers also receive free TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.034 for reference. Launch pricing will be: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. This dual-token structure offers Avalanche traders something AVAX itself never did. They get an entry model where launch valuations are transparent and every purchase delivers governance exposure at no additional cost. Liquidity Protection Through DAMM V2 One of the recurring challenges in crypto is token volatility immediately after launch. XRP Tundra addresses this through Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools. Unlike traditional pools, DAMM V2 deploys dynamic fees that start high and decline over time. The structure deters bots and early dumping, preserving liquidity for long-term participants. NFTs represent liquidity positions, and permanent lock options guarantee a baseline of tradability. Crypto users celebrate Avalanche’s design for speed, but its token…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:17
HBAR Rallies on Institutional Interest, Faces Resistance at $0.23

The post HBAR Rallies on Institutional Interest, Faces Resistance at $0.23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR saw heightened institutional interest over the past 24 hours, trading between $0.22 and $0.23. The strongest move came early on Oct. 2, when the token surged from $0.22 to $0.23 on heavy volume of 57 million, establishing resistance at the upper level. Subsequent trading saw repeated tests of that barrier, with consolidation just below $0.23. Late-session volatility erased gains, with a 1% drop in the final hour as selling pressure mounted and liquidity thinned. Analysts noted declining volume into the close as a sign of potential short-term weakness. Longer-term sentiment remains more favorable. Hedera executives recently appeared on a panel with SWIFT, Citigroup, and Germany’s Bundesbank, underscoring institutional recognition of its technology. Wyoming’s Frontier Stablecoin pilot further demonstrates enterprise use cases. Regulatory catalysts may also be on the horizon, with the SEC reviewing a potential spot HBAR ETF this month. Despite recent declines, analysts say Hedera’s mix of partnerships and ETF prospects could support further gains in October. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Analysis Reveals Mixed Trading Signals Established resistance at the $0.23 level continues to generate consistent selling pressure during periods of increased trading volume. Support levels near $0.23 have demonstrated resilience through multiple testing phases during the consolidation period. Elevated trading volume of 57.63 million shares during the early morning rally suggests institutional participation and renewed investor interest. Absence of trading volume in the session’s final minutes raises concerns about market liquidity and potential momentum deterioration. Overall trading range of $0.0068 representing 3% volatility indicates active price discovery and market efficiency. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/02/hbar-rallies-on-institutional-interest-faces-resistance-at-usd0-23
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:06
What Impact Might the $2 Billion Solana Treasury Strategy Have?

The post What Impact Might the $2 Billion Solana Treasury Strategy Have? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A flurry of financial initiatives is currently shaping the landscape for Solana, suggesting a significant strengthening of its ecosystem. Sharps Technology has kicked off a prominent stock buyback initiative valued at up to $100 million to inspire confidence in Solana-focused treasury assets. Continue Reading:What Impact Might the $2 Billion Solana Treasury Strategy Have? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/what-impact-might-the-2-billion-solana-treasury-strategy-have
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:00
Pound Sterling flattens against US Dollar on absence of US key economic data releases

The post Pound Sterling flattens against US Dollar on absence of US key economic data releases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range around 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the US Dollar (USD) trades sideways, with investors struggling to find fresh cues regarding the economic outlook in the wake of partial government closure. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, wobbles around 97.90 at the time of writing. The partial US government shutdown has resulted in halt of key economic data releases, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that was scheduled for this Friday, as a number of statistical agencies have been called off work due to the stoppage of government funding. Investors were awaiting the US official employment release to get fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. Currently, there is an 87% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates at all remaining policy meetings this year, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Meanwhile, the US ADP Employment Change figures for September showed on Wednesday that the private sector saw a reduction in labor force by 32K employees. Economists had anticipated that 50K fresh workers were added in that period. Additionally, the report revealed that 3K employees were laid off in August against the previously calculated addition of 54K workers. Pound Sterling trades broadly stable while UK labor market risks escalate The Pound Sterling trades calmly against its major peers on Friday while it will likely face selling pressure amid growing United Kingdom (UK) labor market concerns. Bank of England’s (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) survey showed on Thursday that firms’ year-ahead expectations for employment came in flat in the three months to September. This is the first time since the quarter to November 2020, when companies didn’t anticipate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:56
