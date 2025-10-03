OVERTAKE Partners with Sui to Revolutionize In-Game Asset Trading
The post OVERTAKE Partners with Sui to Revolutionize In-Game Asset Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Oct 01, 2025 13:07 OVERTAKE collaborates with Sui to enhance in-game digital asset trading, tackling inefficiencies and introducing new features for gamers and developers. In a significant move to enhance the digital gaming landscape, OVERTAKE has launched its marketplace on the Sui blockchain, aiming to transform the trading of in-game digital assets. According to the Sui Foundation, this partnership seeks to leverage blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to create a seamless and cost-effective platform for gaming assets. Transforming Gaming Marketplaces The newly launched marketplace will initially support three popular games: Path of Exile 1, Last Epoch, and MapleLand. Alongside this, OVERTAKE introduces ‘TakeShop’, a customizable seller shop, and ‘TakePay’, a payment window allowing transactions in both fiat and cryptocurrencies such as Apple and Google Pay. This initiative aims to address inefficiencies like high fees and settlement restrictions that are prevalent in current web2 gaming experiences. OVERTAKE’s platform aims to cater to the underserved market of in-game digital assets, virtual currencies, and collectibles. By utilizing Sui’s blockchain technology, the platform will eliminate settlement barriers, significantly reduce transaction costs by over 50%, and enhance security. A New Era for In-Game Assets OVERTAKE’s collaboration with Sui is set to simplify the trading, ownership, and monetization of virtual assets. Sui, known for supporting high-volume, trustless transactions, has been a go-to blockchain for next-gen gaming and digital asset economies. By joining forces with Sui, OVERTAKE aims to bring its escrow service fully on-chain, enhancing security and transaction efficiency for users and developers alike. As OVERTAKE integrates its services with Sui, users will benefit from reduced fees and enhanced security features inherent to the Sui blockchain. This strategic partnership marks a significant advancement in the digital asset trading sector, promising a more streamlined and secure experience…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:44