Novak Djokovic Says He Has A ‘Better’ Chance Against Alcaraz, Sinner Outside Of The Majors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (R) greets Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) following their Men's Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images After spending the last few years saying he's primarily focused on the Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic reiterated that he has a "better" chance against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Jannik Sinner in Masters 1000 tournaments. "The Masters events are played over almost two weeks," the 38-year-old 24-time major winner told reporters at the Shanghai Open, where he is a four-time champion. "That's where I feel I have a better chance, you know, to win a trophy or to make a significant result." Djokovic, now No. 5 in the world rankings, made similar comments after losing to Alcaraz in straight sets in the US Open semifinals. He reached the semis in all four majors in 2024, losing twice to Sinner, once to Alcaraz and once to Alexander Zverev. "Yeah, that's what I said after the US Open, because I really felt that playing best-of-five against these guys at the latter stages of the tournament makes it really challenging for me," he said. "I feel like I don't come in as fresh as they do in the semis. "That's okay. I mean, that's just a biological fact that eventually I have to accept. "I'm still working my hardest that I possibly can in the circumstances to challenge the guys or to challenge myself primarily, and really see how I can do on all the tournaments that I take part in." Djokovic also reacted to concern among top…