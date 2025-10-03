Tino Livramento To Miss Eight Weeks With Knee Injury

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Tino Livramento of Newcastle United is consoled by teammate Dan Burn following an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on September 28, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento will be out for eight weeks with a knee ligament injury, Eddie Howe has confirmed. Livramento, 22, was forced off in the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal last Sunday and missed the 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Wednesday. Howe said it will be tough to miss such a vital member of his squad for a while. ﻿"He went to see a specialist, the scan initially looked better than we thought it was. The specialist confirmed it is an eight-week injury, which is a blow for us with the number of games we have in that period. It is a ligament injury and it will take time to recover." The former Chelsea defender suffered a more serious knee injury at Southampton before joining Newcastle in the summer of 2023, and there had been fears of as similar prognosis. But Howe is hoping to welcome two other defenders back into the fold. Fabian Schar has been out for a number of weeks due to concussion protocols, while Lewis Hall is still managing his recovery from a broken foot suffered back in February. Hall's return to full fitness is a welcome boost in the wake of the Livramento news. In his absence, the England international, usually a right-back, had deputized excellently at left-back and Howe will hope Hall can find his form again quickly. Dan Burn has filled in at left-back against both Arsenal and Union. "Fab has been good, of…