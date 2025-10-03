Hoe deze Belgische crypto scam miljoenen naar Zwitserland sluist

Een aantal Belgische crypto oplichters heeft volgens justitie tientallen miljoenen euro's via een advocatenkantoor in Zwitserland doorgesluisd. De scammers runden een piramidespel met valse beloften van hoge winsten, maar gingen er uiteindelijk vandoor met het geld. Het onderzoek laat opnieuw de kwetsbaarheid zien van crypto zonder toezicht. Van België naar Zwitserland De Belgische autoriteiten kwamen de bende op het spoor nadat slachtoffers aan de alarmbel trokken. Uit onderzoek blijkt dat de fraudeurs in 2018 een bedrijf oprichtten in Zug, de Zwitserse stad die bekendstaat als "Crypto Valley" door haar lage belastingen en populaire reputatie bij tech bedrijven en rijke investeerders. Via dat bedrijf werd het geld van investeerders naar een Zwitsers advocatenkantoor geleid. Daar zou meer dan 30 miljoen Zwitserse frank (zo'n €32 miljoen) op een derdenrekening zijn beland, om vervolgens te worden doorgestuurd naar een notaris in Nederland. Het Zwitserse Federaal Strafhof wees onlangs een beroep van het advocatenkantoor af, waarmee de weg vrij is voor verder strafrechtelijk onderzoek. Hoe de scam werkte Het idee van de scam was simpel: de bende lanceerde virtuele munten en een website die eruitzag als een sociaal mediaplatform. Nieuwe leden werden aangespoord om nog meer mensen aan te brengen. Inleggers stortten echt geld in een portfolio en zagen op hun scherm grote winsten (die dus niet echt waren) verschijnen. In werkelijkheid konden ze hun geld nooit opnemen: de stortingen verdwenen meteen in de zakken van de scammers. Dit soort ponzi schemes draait op de belofte van hoge rendementen en de illusie van succes, zolang er maar nieuwe deelnemers bijkomen. Niet de eerste keer in België De zaak staat niet op zichzelf. België heeft in de afgelopen jaren meerdere grote crypto scams gehad. In 2021 rolde het Antwerpse gerecht de fraude rond cryptomunt Vitae op, waarbij wereldwijd meer dan 223.000 gebruikers betrokken waren. Ex-wielrenner Stijn V. (46) wordt verdacht van betrokkenheid bij een reeks scams met munten als Nanocoin, Octacoin, Crypto888 en anderen, waarbij tientallen miljoenen verdwenen. En vorige week stelde het Brusselse gerecht een piramidesysteem met zogenoemde 'halal' beleggingen bloot, met valse garanties van uitzonderlijke rendementen. Deze zaken tonen aan dat België een hotspot is geworden voor dit soort frauduleuze constructies, vaak met internationale vertakkingen. De rol van Zwitserse advocaten Het opvallende in dit nieuwe dossier is de rol van het advocatenkantoor in Zug. Volgens de Zwitserse krant Zuger Zeitung leverde het kantoor niet alleen juridische diensten, maar ook mechanismen die de fraude mogelijk maakten en hielpen bij het verbergen van geldstromen. Dat een professioneel advocatenkantoor betrokken zou zijn bij het doorsluizen van crimineel geld, maakt de zaak bijzonder gevoelig. Het kan gevolgen hebben voor het vertrouwen in de juridische sector en de reputatie van Zug als crypto hub.