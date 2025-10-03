2025-10-08 Wednesday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
NZD/USD edges up to day highs near 0.5820 but remains within previous ranges

NZD/USD edges up to day highs near 0.5820 but remains within previous ranges

The post NZD/USD edges up to day highs near 0.5820 but remains within previous ranges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar is nudging higher at Friday’s early European trading session. The pair has reached fresh session highs a few pips shy of 0.5830. The immediate bias is positive, but price action remains trapped within Thursday’s ranges, reflecting a frail upside momentum. A moderate risk appetite is supporting the Kiwi, and weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, which is also suffering by the US Government shutdown and further evidence of a cooling labour market, which is pressuring the Fed to adopt a looser monetary policy. US employment data keeps showing signs of a cooling labour market With the US federal government data releases muted, the US Challenger Job Cuts gathered particular interest on Thursday, and the final readings were mixed. Layoffs declined to 54,064 in September, from 85,979 in August, but hiring plans showed a total of 204,939 this year, which is the lowest year-to-date reading since 2009, in the midst of the financial crisis. Later on the day. Dallas Fed president, Lorie Logan, provided a fresh boost to the USD, putting into question further rate cuts. Investors, however, remain convinced that the US central bank will cut rates in October and, highly likely, also in December, which is keeping the US Dollar’s rallies limited, at least for now. In New Zealand, the calendar has been light this week, but market expectations that the RBNZ will be forced to ease its monetary policy further to boost a faltering economic growth are acting as headwinds for a significant Kiwi recovery. New Zealand Dollar FAQs The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can…
NEAR
NEAR$2.957-3.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012059-12.41%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3646-4.60%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:44
Partager
Why Is Saylor Betting It All on Bitcoin? A Quick History & Next Crypto to Explode in $HYPER

Why Is Saylor Betting It All on Bitcoin? A Quick History & Next Crypto to Explode in $HYPER

The post Why Is Saylor Betting It All on Bitcoin? A Quick History & Next Crypto to Explode in $HYPER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Is Saylor Betting It All on Bitcoin? A Quick History & Next Crypto to Explode in $HYPER Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/michael-saylors-big-bitcoin-bet-next-crypto-to-explode-is-bitcoin-hyper/
WHY
WHY$0.00000004676+49.53%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02378-4.91%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2682-7.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:39
Partager
Eurozone HCOB Composite PMI meets expectations (51.2) in September

Eurozone HCOB Composite PMI meets expectations (51.2) in September

The post Eurozone HCOB Composite PMI meets expectations (51.2) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-hcob-composite-pmi-meets-expectations-512-in-september-202510030800
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012059-12.41%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.989-4.35%
WELL3
WELL$0.000071-1.66%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:32
Partager
Best Altcoins to Buy as Uptober Starts with Bear Liquidations & Bitcoin Rally to $125K

Best Altcoins to Buy as Uptober Starts with Bear Liquidations & Bitcoin Rally to $125K

The post Best Altcoins to Buy as Uptober Starts with Bear Liquidations & Bitcoin Rally to $125K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-altcoins-to-buy-uptober-liquidations-bitcoin-125k/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012059-12.41%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010294-2.34%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04813+6.93%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:24
Partager
DoubleZero Launches Mainnet Alternative to Public Internet for Blockchain

DoubleZero Launches Mainnet Alternative to Public Internet for Blockchain

The post DoubleZero Launches Mainnet Alternative to Public Internet for Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The DoubleZero protocol, a high-speed network of fiber-optic connections dedicated to serving high-throughput blockchain traffic, launched its mainnet-beta on Thursday, along with the public debut of the utility token that powers the network. DoubleZero’s decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) now hosts over 70 direct high-speed links between 25 geographic locations to route blockchain traffic directly between source and destination, reducing communication latency and maximizing speed. Direct routing with DoubleZero compared to indirect routing through the public internet. Source: DoubleZero The public internet is a bottleneck for crypto, DoubleZero founder Austin Federa told Cointelegraph in May, adding that the public internet was not designed for distributed consensus protocols because it is congested by general-purpose traffic, such as gaming and media streaming. Federa said: “The downside of the public internet is that it was never built for high-performance systems. It was always built for this sort of relationship of one big server talking to one little server.”  DoubleZero’s launch of a high-speed communication network dedicated to blockchain and crypto networks signals that the industry has grown, shifting away from reliance on the public internet and its fundamental constraints on the distributed digital networks. DoubleZero connections across geographic locations at the time of this writing, pictured on the left. Source: DoubleZero Related: SEC clears DePIN tokens as ‘fundamentally’ outside jurisdiction SEC clarifies DePIN tokens fall outside its oversight The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a no-action letter on Monday in response to DoubleZero’s proposed token launch, in a major victory for blockchain DePIN networks. “The person who runs a node, provides storage, or shares bandwidth earns a reward. These tokens are neither shares of stock in a company nor promises of profits from the managerial efforts of others,” SEC commissioner Hester Peirce wrote. “These projects allocate tokens as compensation for work…
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04303+1.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012059-12.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01278-5.89%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:21
Partager
HBAR Price Could Jump 12% As Whales Back A Channel Breakout

HBAR Price Could Jump 12% As Whales Back A Channel Breakout

The post HBAR Price Could Jump 12% As Whales Back A Channel Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera (HBAR) has slipped nearly 1% in the past 24 hours, trading close to $0.225. Still, the token is holding a modest 3% gain over the past month, showing it has weathered September’s storm better than many peers. With “Uptober” underway, the HBAR price may be preparing for a short but sharp bounce. A surge of around 12% could be on the cards as whales, momentum, and chart structure all align. Sponsored Sponsored Whale Buying And Upcoming Crossover Signal Strength HBAR whales holding over 10 million and 100 million HBAR tokens have stepped up their accumulation since late September. From September 25 to October 3, the number of large wallets holding over 10 million rose from 122.33 to 128.17, and the wallets holding over 100 million tokens surged from 30.76 to 38.46. HBAR Whales In Action: Hedera Watch That equals at least 828 million HBAR added in just over a week — a minimum injection of $186.3 million at the current HBAR price. The actual figure could be significantly higher, as these addresses often exceed the threshold. This steady inflow signals that whales are preparing for an upward move. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Momentum on the 4-hour chart backs this idea. The 20-period EMA is closing in on the 100-period EMA, forming the conditions for a golden crossover. When the shorter EMA crosses above the longer one, it indicates a shift in buying pressure. Within this timeframe, it suggests a short-term surge rather than a lasting HBAR trend reversal, but it lines up perfectly with whale activity. HBAR’s Looming “Golden” Crossover: TradingView Sponsored Sponsored The exponential moving average (EMA) is a tool that tracks price trends by giving more weight to recent data. Together, the heavy accumulation and the…
Hedera
HBAR$0.21883-5.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012059-12.41%
1
1$0.004829-29.89%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:13
Partager
Eurozone HCOB Services PMI came in at 51.3, below expectations (51.4) in September

Eurozone HCOB Services PMI came in at 51.3, below expectations (51.4) in September

The post Eurozone HCOB Services PMI came in at 51.3, below expectations (51.4) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-hcob-services-pmi-came-in-at-513-below-expectations-514-in-september-202510030800
4
4$0.229+23.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012059-12.41%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.989-4.35%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:11
Partager
Institutional Demand Surges as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs See Over $900 Million Inflows

Institutional Demand Surges as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs See Over $900 Million Inflows

The post Institutional Demand Surges as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs See Over $900 Million Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs logged $627 million in inflows on Thursday, their fourth straight day of gains, while ether ETFs brought in $307 million across seven funds. Both asset classes are enjoying surging institutional demand and rising trading volumes. Bitcoin ETFs Record $627 Million Inflow as Ether ETFs Add $307 Million Momentum in crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/institutional-demand-surges-as-bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-see-over-900-million-inflows/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012059-12.41%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02556+0.59%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:45
Partager
Q3 2025 Crypto Hack Report: Wallet Attacks Surge Despite Overall Loss Decline

Q3 2025 Crypto Hack Report: Wallet Attacks Surge Despite Overall Loss Decline

The post Q3 2025 Crypto Hack Report: Wallet Attacks Surge Despite Overall Loss Decline appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto security is sending mixed signals.  Overall losses fell sharply in Q3 2025, dropping nearly 37% to $509 million from $803 million in Q2. Compared to Q1’s nearly $1.7 billion stolen, this is a huge decline. But September told a different story: the month saw a record number of million-dollar incidents, showing that while total …
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02482-3.16%
1
1$0.004829-29.89%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/10/03 18:45
Partager
From Star Trek to SpaceX: How Sci-Fi Became the Blueprint for Real Exploration

From Star Trek to SpaceX: How Sci-Fi Became the Blueprint for Real Exploration

Space exploration should be viewed as **part of culture**, not just science. To push past technological limits, we need both scientific and storytelling methods. I look at how science fiction inspires and shapes space technology by imagining possibilities.
Starpower
STAR$0.1203-2.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.0825-4.53%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1879-8.02%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/10/03 12:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal

Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions

$10B Bitcoin Whale Moves $364M BTC to Hyperunit  Buying ETH Again?

Vietnam Limits Crypto Pilot to Five Licensed Exchanges

Australia Eases Stablecoin Regulations