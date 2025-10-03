2025-10-08 Wednesday

Laser Digital in talks with Japan FSA for crypto trading license

The post Laser Digital in talks with Japan FSA for crypto trading license appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Laser Digital, Nomura’s Swiss-based subsidiary, is seeking a crypto trading license in Japan. The subsidiary is in discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). Laser Digital, Nomura’s Swiss-based subsidiary, is in discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency for a crypto trading license, according to Bloomberg. The subsidiary aims to offer brokerage services to financial institutions and crypto firms in Japan. CEO Jez Mohideen is leading efforts to enter Japan’s institutional crypto market through the regulatory approval process. The move positions Nomura to capitalize on Japan’s increasing institutional interest in digital assets. Nomura, Japan’s leading investment bank, has been expanding its digital asset operations through subsidiaries to tap into growing domestic crypto trading. The Swiss-based unit represents the bank’s strategic push into institutional crypto services. The licensing discussions reflect broader confidence in Japan’s regulatory environment for digital assets, as the FSA continues overseeing the country’s evolving crypto market framework. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/laser-digital-japan-fsa-crypto-license/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:37
Ripple Funds UC Berkeley’s New Center for Digital Assets Research

TLDR Ripple has committed $1.3 million to fund the launch of UC Berkeley’s new Center for Digital Assets. The center will focus on blockchain and digital twin technologies, with a particular emphasis on real-world asset tokenization. Ripple’s investment will support research into digitizing physical assets, including farms, factories, and machinery. UC Berkeley and Ripple have [...] The post Ripple Funds UC Berkeley’s New Center for Digital Assets Research appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 19:31
OnePay is rolling out crypto to mobile banking app

The post OnePay is rolling out crypto to mobile banking app appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart-backed OnePay offers credit and debit cards, high-yield savings accounts, buy now, pay later loans and a digital wallet with peer-to-peer payments. Photo obtained from OnePay website OnePay, the fintech firm majority-owned by Walmart, will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody on its mobile app, CNBC has learned. OnePay will offer customers access to bitcoin and ether later this year with help from the startup Zerohash, according to people with knowledge of the matter who declined to be identified before an official announcement. The move shows that OnePay, founded by Walmart and venture firm Ribbit Capital in 2021, sees crypto as a core offering as it builds out its “everything app” for digital finance. The fintech firm has methodically added new products in its quest to become an American super app akin to overseas offerings like WeChat. The company now offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts; credit and debit cards; buy now, pay later loans and even wireless plans. By allowing OnePay users to hold bitcoin and ether in their mobile app, customers could presumably convert their crypto into cash and then use those funds to make store purchases or pay off card balances. A spokesman for New York-based OnePay declined to comment. Crypto continues to gain mainstream adoption after the U.S. government’s stance towards the nascent technology flipped with the election of President Donald Trump. Big banks that couldn’t previously develop crypto offerings are now starting to do so; last month Morgan Stanley said it would soon offer retail clients direct access to crypto through its E-Trade subsidiary. The overall trend has boosted a constellation of public and private companies involved in crypto. Last month, Zerohash raised $104 million in funding from financial firms including Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers, part of its strategy to enmesh itself with banks and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:02
XRP vs. Bitcoin: kan XRP de koning onttronen?

De stelling dat Ripple's XRP (XRP) Bitcoin (BTC) zou kunnen onttronen klinkt ambitieus, maar sommige analisten wagen zich aan toekomstige scenario's waarin die machtsverschuiving realiteit wordt. Wat is het optimistische vooruitzicht dat XRP op termijn mogelijk de dominantste cryptomunt kan maken en welke belangrijke rol kan de exchange-traded fund (ETF)-adoptie daarin spelen. Analist ziet XRP komende jaren boven BTC uitstijgen Volgens een recente analyse zou XRP rond het einde van dit decennium Bitcoin en Ethereum (ETH) kunnen passeren qua marktkapitalisatie. Deze voorspelling baseert zich op een combinatie van exponentiële groei van XRP enerzijds en het idee dat de groei van Bitcoin zal vertragen of stagneren anderzijds. De analist stelt dat XRP’s marktaandeel, momenteel slechts een fractie van dat van Bitcoin,  fors zou moeten groeien. In absolute termen moet XRP meer dan dertien keer zijn huidige waarde opschroeven om in de buurt van de huidige Bitcoin-waarderingen te komen, als Bitcoin zelf niet verder groeit. Daarmee erkent hij de enorme kloof die moet worden overbrugd. Critici voeren echter aan dat zulke voorspellingen vaag zijn zolang er geen rekening wordt gehouden met structurele restricties: Wat als Bitcoin doorgroeit? Wat als regelgeving XRP harder treft? Anderen wijzen op de relatief hoge mate van controle door Ripple over de tokenvoorraad als een punt van kritiek dat de decentralisatie van XRP flink beïnvloedt. Toch is het durven speculeren op zo’n scenario niet alleen voor entertainment. Het weerspiegelt groeiend vertrouwen onder sommige marktspelers dat XRP daadwerkelijk een dominante rol kan gaan innemen in het financiële landschap. De vraag is dan ook: wat moet er gebeuren zodat die voorspelling niet blijft bij een optimistische vogelvlucht? Kan XRP dienen als store of value? Een van de kernvragen is of XRP ooit het vertrouwen kan winnen dat Bitcoin jarenlang heeft opgebouwd als “digitaal goud”? Voorstanders van XRP voeren aan dat als de adoptie in betalingen, liquiditeit en institutionele gebruiksgevallen toeneemt, de perceptie van XRP kan verschuiven van pure token voor gebruik naar een asset waarin waarde wordt opgeslagen. XRP heeft al voordelen op technisch vlak. Zo heeft het een snelle settlement, lage transactiekosten en interoperabiliteit met betalingen. Als financiële instellingen en verbonden systemen XRP steeds meer gebruiken, kan het imago van de munt flink evolueren. In dat proces zou XRP kunnen fungeren als brug tussen de traditionele fiinanciële infrastructuur en nieuwe digitale ecosystemen. Maar er zijn risico’s. Bitcoin heeft het voordeel van eerstgeborene en een overtuigend narratief als veilige haven. De kracht van zijn netwerk en brede acceptatie zijn niet eenvoudig te repliceren. Bovendien moet XRP bewijzen dat het bestand is tegen externe druk, zoals regelgeving, marktstress, afnemende vraag of zelfs interne conflicten binnen Ripple zelf. Als XRP echter in staat is om consistent waarde op te slaan, zonder extreme volatiliteit, terwijl het nut én de adoptie blijft doorgroeien, dan kan het op termijn een serieuze belager worden van Bitcoin’s status. Het pad is dus smal, maar niet per definitie onmogelijk. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin start sterk aan Q4, en dat zou zomaar eens kunnen betekenen dat altcoins snel gaan volgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit artikel nemen we je mee langs de projecten die eruit springen en mogelijk… Continue reading XRP vs. Bitcoin: kan XRP de koning onttronen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); ETF-adoptie kan scenario flink versnellen Voor veel investeerders is de doorbraak naar bredere acceptatie afhankelijk van institutionele producten zoals ETF’s. De toelating van een spot-XRP ETF zou niet alleen kapitaal binnenbrengen, maar ook een vorm van legitimering bieden binnen gereguleerde kaders. Aangezien ETF’s dienen als brug voor institutioneel geld, zou goedkeuring ervan een doorslaggevende katalysator kunnen zijn. In de context van de voorspelling kan de timing van ETF-adoptie cruciaal zijn. Als die goedkeuring plaatsvindt vóór 2030 en gepaard gaat met marktgroei, dan vergroot dat de kans dat XRP marktaandeel verovert ten koste van Bitcoin. Maar als het proces lang wordt uitgesteld of afgewezen, dan neemt het scenario van dominantie alleen maar sneller af dan dat het opbouwt. Daarnaast is het niet gezegd dat één goedkeuring voldoende is. Meerdere jurisdicties moeten meewerken, liquiditeit moet beschikbaar zijn, en er moet vertrouwen zijn dat ETF-producten geen straffen of beperkingen opleggen. De markt zal elk nieuws rond ETF’s scherp in de gaten houden, want het kan abrupt het sentiment kantelen. Het bericht XRP vs. Bitcoin: kan XRP de koning onttronen? is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:01
3 Best Cryptos Primed for 1000% Rallies

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are all entering pivotal moments that could dictate their next growth phase. […] The post 3 Best Cryptos Primed for 1000% Rallies appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 19:00
XRP Rises 3% on SBI Lending Boost and ETF Momentum

According to recent market updates, XRP ETF approval is once again stealing the spotlight. Ripple’s token has climbed to $3.04, holding steady above the $3 line after a burst of institutional buying. SBI Holdings’ expansion of XRP lending in Japan and the looming SEC ETF deadline are now the twin engines driving speculation. Traders want to know if this setup can carry XRP beyond its resistance levels. Institutional Lending Gives XRP A Boost SBI Holdings’ announcement that it will broaden its institutional XRP lending services is a significant step. In Japan, this type of corporate involvement signals a deeper adoption and a willingness from major players to embrace digital assets. Analysts in Asia note that such lending programs enhance liquidity and boost confidence in markets that previously relied heavily on retail flows. As one market report noted, institutional lending “adds a new floor for XRP’s credibility.” Also Read: XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge as Experts Warn of Underestimated Demand The Countdown To ETF Verdicts The storm is in the U.S., where XRP ETF approval faces review. Seven applications await SEC rulings on October 18, a date seen as a make-or-break moment. Prediction markets yield approval odds above 99%, demonstrating exceptional confidence. XRP ETF news highlights that even a single approval could unleash fresh capital, with analysts noting that ETFs “open the door for retirement accounts and institutions that can’t hold tokens directly.” Price Action: Holding The Line Over the last 24 hours, XRP has traded within a narrow corridor between $2.95 and $3.10, with the current quote at $3.04. An intense burst of 212 million tokens exchanged hands during a late rally, more than double the daily average. That surge pushed XRP to test $3.10, but resistance held firm. For now, the token is consolidating between $3.00 and $3.05, a sign that accumulation is underway. Support has been defended repeatedly at $2.99. Traders are waiting for a clean close above $3.10, which could signal the start of the next leg toward $3.20. Without XRP ETF approval, that breakout may stall. Source: Coinmarketcap Technical Signals In Focus Support sits at $2.99 while resistance hardens at $3.10. The band of consolidation above $3 is encouraging, suggesting professional buyers are preparing for the next move. Volume spikes validate institutional interest, but conviction still hinges on a breakout. With XRP ETF news dominating headlines, technical traders keep their eyes glued to October’s calendar. What Traders Are Watching Can XRP hold steady closes above $3.00? Will institutional flows shift ahead of the SEC’s ETF deadlines? How will SBI’s lending expansion affect Asian liquidity? Does the CD20 index confirm the strength led by Ripple’s rally? Conclusion Based on the latest research, XRP ETF approval could spark a shift in Ripple’s outlook. SBI’s lending adds fuel, while ETF anticipation builds pressure. XRP now stands at a crossroads. Traders often “buy the rumor and sell the news,” but this rumor carries weight. October 18 may determine whether XRP breaks resistance and marks the beginning of a new chapter in its long journey. Read More: XRP ETF Approval Could Be Weeks Away: Analysts Eye Fall 2025 Summary XRP trades near $3.04, holding above $3 with support at $2.99 and resistance at $3.10. The rally is driven by SBI Holdings’ expansion of institutional lending in Japan and the countdown to SEC decisions on seven ETF applications, due on October 18. With markets pricing XRP ETF approval odds above 99%, traders see October as a turning point. The outcome could unlock new flows and reshape Ripple’s long-term path. Glossary of Key Terms ETF: Exchange-Traded Fund, a regulated product that tracks assets. Liquidity: The ability to buy or sell an asset quickly without sharp moves. Support/Resistance: Price levels where buyers or sellers usually step in. Market Consolidation: A period when prices trade within a narrow range, showing a balance between buyers and sellers before the next big move. FAQs About XRP ETF Approval Q: When is the SEC’s first decision on XRP ETFs? A: October 18, 2025. Q: Why is SBI’s role important? A: Its lending expansion in Japan adds credibility and liquidity for XRP. Q: What price range is XRP trading in now? A: Between $2.95 and $3.10, with resistance at $3.10 and support near $2.99. Q: How can ETF approval change things? A: It could bring new inflows from funds and accounts restricted to regulated products. Read More: XRP Rises 3% on SBI Lending Boost and ETF Momentum">XRP Rises 3% on SBI Lending Boost and ETF Momentum
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:00
2025 Major Airdrop Listings: Key Dates and Based Eggman $GGs Presale Updates for Investors

Discover major airdrop listing dates in 2025 and learn how Based Eggman $GGs, a new crypto presale, is gaining traction among investors exploring crypto presale projects and opportunities.
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:00
Brave browser users surpass 101 million monthly active users

Brave browser users topped 101 million monthly active users on October 3, 2025, with 42 million daily active users.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 18:24
Top 5 Crypto Presales To Watch In 2025: BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Gain Traction

Presales are again the hottest entry point in crypto, giving investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 17:21
Digital Euro: Almaviva and Fabrick will lead the payment revolution in Europe

The ECB entrusts two Italian excellences with the development of the European digital platform
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 17:14
