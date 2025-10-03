MEXC Exchange
Crypto Wallets and Canadian iGaming: The Blockchain Bet Reshaping Online Casinos
Crypto wallets are reshaping Canada’s iGaming payments, balancing speed, compliance, and trust. Explore how wallets, stablecoins, and UX define the future.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 19:45
Near Foundation Unveils Digital Twin to Represent DAO Members
Near Foundation launches digital twin system to represent DAO members, aiming to boost voter participation and ensure fairer, faster decision-making in governance. Digital twin will complement, not replace, human oversight, providing guidance, summaries, and reminders. The Near Foundation is set to introduce a digital twin system to improve governance in its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/03 19:43
Discover How to Spot Early Crypto Gems in 2025 for Big Profits
In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, identifying truly promising projects amidst the flood of new launches is challenging. Investors and enthusiasts need to look beyond hype, focusing on tangible signs of progress, security, and real usage. This guide highlights five practical checks — from the teams shipping code to liquidity, token [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/03 19:40
Laser Digital in talks with Japan FSA for crypto trading license
The post Laser Digital in talks with Japan FSA for crypto trading license appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Laser Digital, Nomura’s Swiss-based subsidiary, is seeking a crypto trading license in Japan. The subsidiary is in discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). Laser Digital, Nomura’s Swiss-based subsidiary, is in discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency for a crypto trading license, according to Bloomberg. The subsidiary aims to offer brokerage services to financial institutions and crypto firms in Japan. CEO Jez Mohideen is leading efforts to enter Japan’s institutional crypto market through the regulatory approval process. The move positions Nomura to capitalize on Japan’s increasing institutional interest in digital assets. Nomura, Japan’s leading investment bank, has been expanding its digital asset operations through subsidiaries to tap into growing domestic crypto trading. The Swiss-based unit represents the bank’s strategic push into institutional crypto services. The licensing discussions reflect broader confidence in Japan’s regulatory environment for digital assets, as the FSA continues overseeing the country’s evolving crypto market framework. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/laser-digital-japan-fsa-crypto-license/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:37
FleetMining unveils a new crypto cloud-mining offering, bringing benefits to BTC, XRP, and ETH investors.
The shutdown of the US government on 1 October 2025 led to market uncertainty. In this piece we’ll break down the impact the shutdown has had on the crypto ecosystem and how cloud mining (for example, FleetMining) can help turn volatility into a daily stream of cash. On October 1, 2025, the U.S. federal government officially […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/03 19:31
PancakeSwap surges 28% to 2025 high: Can CAKE reach $4?
PancakeSwap surged 28% to a 2025 high driven by recent launch of fee-limit earning orders
Coinstats
2025/10/03 19:00
2025 Major Airdrop Listings: Key Dates and Based Eggman $GGs Presale Updates for Investors
Discover major airdrop listing dates in 2025 and learn how Based Eggman $GGs, a new crypto presale, is gaining traction among investors exploring crypto presale projects and opportunities.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 19:00
Market Awaits XRP ETF Decision, DEAL Mining Provides More Options with AI Cloud Computing Power
The DEAL Mining platform relies on an AI computing power scheduling system and green energy mining farms to ensure stable and sustainable profits even in the face of market fluctuations.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:54
Trump considers giving people $2,000 in "tariff bonuses"
PANews reported on October 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, US President Trump said in an interview that he is considering distributing a portion of tariff revenue directly to the American people as a "dividend," with the amount reaching up to $2,000. Some analysts believe that this move could inject new liquidity into the crypto market, similar to the 2020-21 pandemic stimulus checks, and could trigger a new round of "alt season."
PANews
2025/10/03 18:47
Melania Trump creëert controverse met nieuwe AI crypto video
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Een opvallende video van Melania Trump zorgt opnieuw voor opschudding binnen de crypto gemeenschap. Het fragment, waarin de voormalig first lady in een futuristisch decor verschijnt, roept vragen op over de rol van AI in digitale campagnes en de link met memecoins die eerder dit jaar al voor opschudding zorgden. AI video wekt vragen op Op X deelde Melania een korte clip waarin een AI versie van haarzelf plotseling in een wolkenkrabber lijkt te verschijnen, mogelijk de Trump Tower. Zonder een woord te zeggen kijkt ze de camera in, waarna de tekst “Into The Future” verschijnt. De video werd gedeeld via een account dat eerder betrokken was bij de promotie van de Melania meme (MELANIA) coin en wekt vooral vragen op onder de crypto gemeenschap en critici. Wordt AI straks gebruikt om nietswetende beleggers te misleiden in crypto memo’s? Into The Future@TrueMELANIAmeme https://t.co/eles222J1r — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) October 1, 2025 Het gebruik van AI video’s is niet nieuw binnen de Trump familie. De Amerikaanse president heeft zelf meerdere malen al AI video’s ingezet en gedeeld op zijn eigen X kanaal, wat vaker tot ophef heeft geleid. Zo deelde Trump een post met hemzelf verkleed als paus en bekritiseerd hij openlijk de leider van de Democraten in het Huis van Afgevaardigden, Hakeem Jeffries, en plaatst hij een AI afbeelden van Jeffries met een sombrero en snor. Hoewel de AI video geen directe link legt met de munt, valt de timing op: juist nu maakt de Melania memecoin een bescheiden herstel door. De Melania memecoin verloor sinds de lancering bijna 98% van zijn waarde, maar maakte de afgelopen week een bescheiden herstel door van +9,9%. De koers staat nu op $0,1807, nog altijd ver verwijderd van de piek van $13,05. Ook de officiële Trump memecoin (TRUMP) steeg licht, met +1,1% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Tot dusver lijken de AI video’s dus nauwelijks koersbewegingen te veroorzaken. Crypto scams en politieke inmenging in memecoins is zorgwekkend Het gebruik van AI in combinatie met crypto munten roept zorgen op. Zo waren memecoins dit jaar het toneel voor scams. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan het Libra (LIBRA) schandaal, een crypto munt dat werd gepromoot door de Argentijnse president Javier Milei en dat plots een rug pull bleek te zijn. Beleggers in de token verloren vrijwel al hun geld. Daarnaast hebben investeerders miljarden dollars zien verdampen in andere memecoin beleggingen, zo verloor de TRUMP memecoin alleen al ruim $7 miljard aan waarde sinds begin dit jaar. Ook is de politieke inmenging van Donald & Melania Trump in de memecoin markt zorgelijk. Zo stappen onwetende beleggers massaal in de memecoins van de Amerikaanse president en de First Lady terwijl de grootste hoeveelheid van de munten is in handen van Trump en Melania zelf. Beiden verdienen ze dus miljoenen dollars aan de handel van hun memecoin en gebruiken ze hun politieke platform en bekendheid om de tokens te hypen. Politici en economen hebben al vaak kritiek geuit, zo gaf de bekende goud bull Peter Schiff aan dat het illegaal moet zijn voor de president van de Verenigde Staten om zijn eigen memecoin te gebruiken als politiek middel. Zo kunnen de munten gekocht worden om een etentje met de president te krijgen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Melania Trump creëert controverse met nieuwe AI crypto video is geschreven door Thomas van Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:46
