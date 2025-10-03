2025-10-08 Wednesday

Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $300 Billion as Crypto Market Rallies

Stablecoin market capitalization has recently surpassed $300 billion for the first time in history. Tether holds about 58% market share. The post Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $300 Billion as Crypto Market Rallies appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 20:38
Grupo Avalon Backs Avalon X (AVLX): A Real Estate-Crypto Hybrid to Challenge Ethereum (ETH)

The altcoin market shows mixed performance to arrive. While Ethereum’s significant rally gave investors some relief, only a handful of other altcoins have performed decently to be called contenders in the race for the best altcoins to invest in 2025.  One real estate tokenization crypto attempting to join the next big crypto 2025 league is […] The post Grupo Avalon Backs Avalon X (AVLX): A Real Estate-Crypto Hybrid to Challenge Ethereum (ETH) appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 20:30
Massive Wave of Liquidity Flowing Into XRP From RLUSD?

RLUSD surge boosts XRP liquidity, driving massive market activity. XRP sees increased burn rate as RLUSD adoption accelerates. RLUSD’s rapid growth fuels XRP’s liquidity, strengthening its position. A significant surge in liquidity is currently flowing into the XRP ecosystem, driven by the growing adoption of RLUSD. According to a recent post by X Finance Bull, RLUSD’s total value has reached $789.31 million, with over $4 billion in transfers taking place in the past month alone. This growing activity points to RLUSD’s pivotal role in the broader crypto landscape, especially in relation to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The increasing transfer volume is a clear indicator of RLUSD’s growing influence. Monthly transfer volume has skyrocketed to $4.39 billion, highlighting RLUSD’s fast-paced adoption. More notable is the surge in active users, with 4,386 monthly active addresses now engaging with the stablecoin. These figures underscore the steady increase in demand for RLUSD, which is, in turn, contributing to XRP’s ongoing burn mechanism. As X Finance Bull mentions, “Every transaction on XRPL burns XRP,” signifying the direct impact RLUSD has on XRP’s value proposition. Also Read: XRP Finally Crosses $3 – Here’s Why the Price Is Up Today Each transaction on XRPL involving RLUSD leads to the burning of XRP, further strengthening the digital asset’s value. As this wave of liquidity grows, it could provide significant long-term benefits to XRP, including an enhanced burn rate and greater market stability. The RLUSD effect seems poised to provide XRP with more use cases, making it even more integral to the crypto ecosystem. $RLUSD is unleashing a massive wave of liquidity onto $XRP, and no one’s ready for how big this gets Over $4B transferred in the last 30 days. One of the fastest-growing stablecoins in the industry Remember this: Every transaction on XRPL burns XRP. Every wave of adoption… pic.twitter.com/4TGrUmSdGW — X Finance Bull (@Xfinancebull) October 2, 2025 RLUSD’s Growing Impact on XRP’s Liquidity Landscape RLUSD’s growth trajectory suggests a new phase of liquidity influx into the XRP ecosystem. The rising transaction volumes and growing number of active addresses signal that RLUSD is becoming a central player within the XRPL environment. The constant flow of RLUSD transactions is expected to significantly affect XRP’s liquidity, making it more resilient and scalable as demand for both assets grows. X Finance Bull noted that “Every wave of adoption strengthens it,” highlighting the ongoing expansion of both RLUSD and XRP. In addition, the ripple effects of RLUSD’s success could help position XRP as a more viable digital asset for institutional and retail adoption alike. This growing liquidity could unlock new use cases and partnerships for XRP, further entrenching it within the digital finance sector. The rise of RLUSD isn’t just about increased transaction volumes—it represents a shift in how liquidity is moving within the crypto space. With over $4 billion flowing through RLUSD in just 30 days, its impact on XRP’s burn rate and overall liquidity profile is undeniable. RLUSD’s surge in adoption is creating a wave of liquidity that could redefine XRP’s role in the market. As RLUSD continues to gain momentum, the ongoing burn of XRP and the growing use of RLUSD on XRPL will likely strengthen XRP’s position, making it more powerful in the face of future competition. Also Read: Egrag Crypto to XRP Holders: ‘You Will Make So Much Money and Beg to Stop’ When This Happens The post Massive Wave of Liquidity Flowing Into XRP From RLUSD? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:56
Top Features to Include in Your Crypto Derivatives Exchange

The cryptocurrency market has seen explosive growth in recent years, and derivatives trading has emerged as one of the most profitable paths for traders. Crypto derivatives enable users to speculate on the future prices of digital assets without actually owning them, creating opportunities for hedging, leveraged trading, and effective risk management. However, launching a successful crypto derivatives exchange involves more than just having a trading platform; it requires advanced features, top-notch security, and a smooth user experience. Here are the essential features you should incorporate into your crypto derivatives exchange to attract traders and remain competitive in&nbsp;2025. Best Features of a Crypto Derivatives Exchange 1. User-Friendly Interface The foundation of any successful crypto platform lies in its user interface (UI) and user experience (UX). Both novice and experienced traders should find the platform easy to navigate. A clean design, intuitive dashboards, and customizable trading views can significantly boost user engagement. Features like real-time charts, order books, and trading history should be readily available to help users make quick, informed decisions. 2. Advanced Trading Instruments Crypto derivatives exchanges should provide a range of trading instruments, including: Futures Contracts: These allow traders to buy or sell an asset at a set price on a future&nbsp;date. Options Contracts: These give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell at a specific&nbsp;price. Perpetual Swaps: A favorite among crypto traders, these are akin to futures but don’t have an expiration date. Offering a variety of derivatives options can attract a wide array of traders interested in both speculation and hedging strategies. If you’re considering launching a platform, collaborating with a Crypto Derivatives Exchange Development Company can help ensure that all these instruments are integrated smoothly. 3. High-Speed Matching&nbsp;Engine At the core of any crypto derivatives exchange lies a high-performance matching engine. This engine is crucial for ensuring that buy and sell orders are executed swiftly and accurately, even when the market is buzzing with activity. To attract professional traders who depend on speed for their arbitrage and high-frequency trading strategies, low latency and high throughput are essential. 4. Robust Risk Management Tools When it comes to derivatives trading, effective risk management is key. It’s important to incorporate tools&nbsp;like: Margin Trading Controls: These allow users to leverage their positions while keeping an eye on their risk&nbsp;levels. Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders: These features let traders automatically close their positions at predetermined price&nbsp;points. Liquidation Mechanisms: These ensure that the exchange can manage risky positions effectively, helping to prevent&nbsp;losses. These tools not only safeguard traders but also contribute to the overall stability of your platform. 5. Multi-Currency and Asset&nbsp;Support By supporting a range of cryptocurrencies and fiat gateways, you can significantly broaden your user base. Traders should have the flexibility to trade popular coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoins such as USDT. Plus, offering a variety of trading pairs boosts liquidity and draws in more active&nbsp;users. 6. Security and Compliance In the world of crypto, security is absolutely essential. Implementing features like two-factor authentication (2FA), cold storage wallets, encryption, and regular security audits can help protect user funds and sensitive information. Additionally, adhering to international regulations, including KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) protocols, builds trust with both traders and regulatory bodies. 7. Real-Time Analytics and Reporting Offering detailed analytics and reporting tools empowers traders to make well-informed decisions. Features such as market depth visualization, trade history, performance tracking, and risk exposure reports enhance transparency and enable users to manage their portfolios with confidence. 8. Mobile Trading and API&nbsp;Access Having a responsive mobile app is a game-changer for traders, allowing them to keep an eye on their positions and make trades while on the move. Plus, offering API access for algorithmic trading or connecting with trading bots is a big draw for professional traders who rely on automated strategies. A solid mobile platform paired with API support makes your exchange attractive to both retail and institutional traders. 9. Liquidity Management Liquidity is crucial for a thriving derivatives exchange. By integrating your platform with various liquidity providers and setting up an internal liquidity pool, you can minimize slippage, enhance order execution, and create a smooth trading experience for your&nbsp;users. 10. Customer Support and Education Outstanding customer support sets your platform apart from the competition. Providing 24/7 live chat, a ticketing system, and educational resources like tutorials, webinars, and blogs can make a real difference. When users feel informed and supported, they’re more likely to trade actively, which boosts your platform’s reputation and keeps users coming&nbsp;back. Conclusion Launching a crypto derivatives exchange in 2025 calls for a blend of cutting-edge technology, strong security, and features that put users first. By incorporating a high-speed matching engine, a variety of trading instruments, risk management tools, multi-currency support, and robust security measures, you can create a platform that caters to both novice and experienced traders. Partnering with a Crypto Derivatives Exchange Development Company like Coin Developer India ensures that all the essential features are implemented smoothly, helping you build a secure, scalable, and competitive platform. With their expertise, you can offer mobile accessibility, real-time analytics, liquidity management, and dedicated customer support, all of which enhance user experience, foster trust, and drive long-term growth for your exchange. Top Features to Include in Your Crypto Derivatives Exchange was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 19:55
Will XRP, ETH, and BTC Be Affected During the U.S. Government Shutdown?

RMC MINING is a company focused on deeply integrating artificial intelligence, green energy, and blockchain technologies, dedicated to providing low-cost, high-yield, secure, and reliable digital asset mining solutions to users worldwide.
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:53
Walmart’s OnePay Allegedly Set to Launch Crypto Services

The post Walmart’s OnePay Allegedly Set to Launch Crypto Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Walmart’s fintech unit, OnePay, may enter the crypto market. The service could support Bitcoin and Ethereum. No official confirmation from Walmart or its partners yet. According to reports, Walmart’s fintech firm, OnePay, is planning to introduce cryptocurrency trading and custody services via its app in 2023, utilizing Zerohash’s technology. This unverified move could significantly expand digital asset accessibility to U.S. retail consumers, although no official sources have confirmed the planned cryptocurrency service integration. Walmart’s Alleged Crypto Ambitions Supported by Bitcoin and Ethereum OnePay, a Walmart fintech unit, is allegedly venturing into cryptocurrency trading and custody services for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The partnership with fintech startup Zerohash for technology support adds sophistication to the project. CNBC sources suggest the service will integrate into OnePay’s mobile app. Such a movement would expand cryptocurrency accessibility for retail consumers and potentially elevate digital currencies’ status in mainstream finance. However, neither Walmart nor its partners have openly confirmed such plans. In the market, reactions remain subdued due to the lack of official confirmation. Without statements from influential figures or regulators, this development is perceived skeptically by industry stakeholders. Crypto Market Context and Potential Regulatory Barriers Did you know? The retail sector’s previous explorations into crypto have often focused on internal blockchain applications rather than direct consumer offerings, setting a modest precedent for Walmart’s potential crypto service launch. Bitcoin currently trades at $120,406.11 with a market cap of $2.40 trillion, reflecting a 1.40% daily increase, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume stands at $73.98 billion, and its market dominance is 58.07%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:25 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Crypto analysts highlight regulatory complexities that may hinder Walmart’s potential entry into crypto markets. The lack of official evidence suggests these reports are speculative, and the true…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:46
Is BlockchainFX the Best Crypto Presale for 2025? Analysts See 100x Gains Over Polkadot and Hyperliquid

BlockchainFX is turning heads in 2025, and analysts say it could be the best crypto presale investors will see this year. With over $8.6M already raised, more than 12,300 participants onboard, and a presale price of just $0.026, BlockchainFX has quickly outshined established names like Polkadot and new players such as Hyperliquid. What makes this
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:45
Will the SEC Grant the Long-awaited Staking Approval for Ethereum (ETH)? VanEck Makes a Significant Move!

While the SEC postpones its decisions on altcoin ETFs, VanEck has officially filed for and registered the Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. Continue Reading: Will the SEC Grant the Long-awaited Staking Approval for Ethereum (ETH)? VanEck Makes a Significant Move!
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:41
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Remain Strong As ETF Flows Reach $900 Million

Bitcoin is holding above $120,000 on Friday morning as the U.S. government remains in shutdown. read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:39
Value Of Strategy’s Bitcoin Exceeds Global Banks And GDP Of Some Nations As BTC Tops $120K

The BNB price surged 5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,087.26 as of 3:48 a.m. on trading volume that rose 43% to [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/03 15:21
