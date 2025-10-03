2025-10-08 Wednesday

Due to the US government shutdown, the September non-farm payroll report was not released on time.

PANews reported on October 3rd that the US non-farm payroll report for September, originally scheduled for release at 8:30 PM Beijing time tonight, has been delayed due to the ongoing US government shutdown. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is responsible for publishing the data, has suspended operations.
PANews2025/10/03 20:36
Deutsche Bank completes first cross-border euro payment via Partior blockchain platform, with DBS participating

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to The Fintech Times, Deutsche Bank announced that it has successfully completed the first euro-denominated cross-border payment transaction through Partior, a blockchain platform in which it has invested. The recipient of this real-time transaction was DBS Bank.
PANews2025/10/03 20:34
Bitcoin Miners in New York Could Face New Excise Tax Over Energy Use

TLDR New York proposes a tiered tax on Bitcoin miners based on energy consumption. The tax would fund energy assistance programs for low-income households. Renewable energy users are exempt from the proposed excise tax. Mining operations may face financial strain from increased energy costs. New York state lawmakers have introduced legislation aiming to tax Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miners in New York Could Face New Excise Tax Over Energy Use appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 20:10
The whale that previously made over $80 million in profit through ETH trading has made another $5.72 million in profit today.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale/institutional address, which previously attracted attention for its ETH swing trading profits exceeding $81 million, sold another 22,500 ETH (approximately $100.4 million) today to lock in profits. This sales were conducted through institutional-grade trading platforms such as Wintermute and FalconX. Data shows that the whale bought 60,333 ETH at an average price of approximately $4,256 in late September. In the past two days, it has sold a total of 43,330 ETH at an average price of $4,388, generating a profit of $5.72 million from these sales alone.
PANews2025/10/03 20:07
DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Soars After Deliveroo Acquisition and Global Expansion Moves

TLDRs; DoorDash stock is up more than 60% YTD, fueled by Deliveroo’s $3.9B acquisition and strong earnings growth. Deliveroo adds nine new markets, expanding DoorDash’s global footprint and customer base with minimal brand disruption. DoorDash is diversifying with robotics and restaurant tech while shifting to consistent profitability in 2025. Analysts see growth potential but warn [...] The post DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Soars After Deliveroo Acquisition and Global Expansion Moves appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 20:01
Top Features to Include in Your Crypto Derivatives Exchange

The cryptocurrency market has seen explosive growth in recent years, and derivatives trading has emerged as one of the most profitable paths for traders. Crypto derivatives enable users to speculate on the future prices of digital assets without actually owning them, creating opportunities for hedging, leveraged trading, and effective risk management. However, launching a successful crypto derivatives exchange involves more than just having a trading platform; it requires advanced features, top-notch security, and a smooth user experience. Here are the essential features you should incorporate into your crypto derivatives exchange to attract traders and remain competitive in&nbsp;2025. Best Features of a Crypto Derivatives Exchange 1. User-Friendly Interface The foundation of any successful crypto platform lies in its user interface (UI) and user experience (UX). Both novice and experienced traders should find the platform easy to navigate. A clean design, intuitive dashboards, and customizable trading views can significantly boost user engagement. Features like real-time charts, order books, and trading history should be readily available to help users make quick, informed decisions. 2. Advanced Trading Instruments Crypto derivatives exchanges should provide a range of trading instruments, including: Futures Contracts: These allow traders to buy or sell an asset at a set price on a future&nbsp;date. Options Contracts: These give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell at a specific&nbsp;price. Perpetual Swaps: A favorite among crypto traders, these are akin to futures but don’t have an expiration date. Offering a variety of derivatives options can attract a wide array of traders interested in both speculation and hedging strategies. If you’re considering launching a platform, collaborating with a Crypto Derivatives Exchange Development Company can help ensure that all these instruments are integrated smoothly. 3. High-Speed Matching&nbsp;Engine At the core of any crypto derivatives exchange lies a high-performance matching engine. This engine is crucial for ensuring that buy and sell orders are executed swiftly and accurately, even when the market is buzzing with activity. To attract professional traders who depend on speed for their arbitrage and high-frequency trading strategies, low latency and high throughput are essential. 4. Robust Risk Management Tools When it comes to derivatives trading, effective risk management is key. It’s important to incorporate tools&nbsp;like: Margin Trading Controls: These allow users to leverage their positions while keeping an eye on their risk&nbsp;levels. Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders: These features let traders automatically close their positions at predetermined price&nbsp;points. Liquidation Mechanisms: These ensure that the exchange can manage risky positions effectively, helping to prevent&nbsp;losses. These tools not only safeguard traders but also contribute to the overall stability of your platform. 5. Multi-Currency and Asset&nbsp;Support By supporting a range of cryptocurrencies and fiat gateways, you can significantly broaden your user base. Traders should have the flexibility to trade popular coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoins such as USDT. Plus, offering a variety of trading pairs boosts liquidity and draws in more active&nbsp;users. 6. Security and Compliance In the world of crypto, security is absolutely essential. Implementing features like two-factor authentication (2FA), cold storage wallets, encryption, and regular security audits can help protect user funds and sensitive information. Additionally, adhering to international regulations, including KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) protocols, builds trust with both traders and regulatory bodies. 7. Real-Time Analytics and Reporting Offering detailed analytics and reporting tools empowers traders to make well-informed decisions. Features such as market depth visualization, trade history, performance tracking, and risk exposure reports enhance transparency and enable users to manage their portfolios with confidence. 8. Mobile Trading and API&nbsp;Access Having a responsive mobile app is a game-changer for traders, allowing them to keep an eye on their positions and make trades while on the move. Plus, offering API access for algorithmic trading or connecting with trading bots is a big draw for professional traders who rely on automated strategies. A solid mobile platform paired with API support makes your exchange attractive to both retail and institutional traders. 9. Liquidity Management Liquidity is crucial for a thriving derivatives exchange. By integrating your platform with various liquidity providers and setting up an internal liquidity pool, you can minimize slippage, enhance order execution, and create a smooth trading experience for your&nbsp;users. 10. Customer Support and Education Outstanding customer support sets your platform apart from the competition. Providing 24/7 live chat, a ticketing system, and educational resources like tutorials, webinars, and blogs can make a real difference. When users feel informed and supported, they’re more likely to trade actively, which boosts your platform’s reputation and keeps users coming&nbsp;back. Conclusion Launching a crypto derivatives exchange in 2025 calls for a blend of cutting-edge technology, strong security, and features that put users first. By incorporating a high-speed matching engine, a variety of trading instruments, risk management tools, multi-currency support, and robust security measures, you can create a platform that caters to both novice and experienced traders. Partnering with a Crypto Derivatives Exchange Development Company like Coin Developer India ensures that all the essential features are implemented smoothly, helping you build a secure, scalable, and competitive platform. With their expertise, you can offer mobile accessibility, real-time analytics, liquidity management, and dedicated customer support, all of which enhance user experience, foster trust, and drive long-term growth for your exchange. Top Features to Include in Your Crypto Derivatives Exchange was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 19:55
Walmart’s OnePay Allegedly Set to Launch Crypto Services

The post Walmart’s OnePay Allegedly Set to Launch Crypto Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Walmart’s fintech unit, OnePay, may enter the crypto market. The service could support Bitcoin and Ethereum. No official confirmation from Walmart or its partners yet. According to reports, Walmart’s fintech firm, OnePay, is planning to introduce cryptocurrency trading and custody services via its app in 2023, utilizing Zerohash’s technology. This unverified move could significantly expand digital asset accessibility to U.S. retail consumers, although no official sources have confirmed the planned cryptocurrency service integration. Walmart’s Alleged Crypto Ambitions Supported by Bitcoin and Ethereum OnePay, a Walmart fintech unit, is allegedly venturing into cryptocurrency trading and custody services for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The partnership with fintech startup Zerohash for technology support adds sophistication to the project. CNBC sources suggest the service will integrate into OnePay’s mobile app. Such a movement would expand cryptocurrency accessibility for retail consumers and potentially elevate digital currencies’ status in mainstream finance. However, neither Walmart nor its partners have openly confirmed such plans. In the market, reactions remain subdued due to the lack of official confirmation. Without statements from influential figures or regulators, this development is perceived skeptically by industry stakeholders. Crypto Market Context and Potential Regulatory Barriers Did you know? The retail sector’s previous explorations into crypto have often focused on internal blockchain applications rather than direct consumer offerings, setting a modest precedent for Walmart’s potential crypto service launch. Bitcoin currently trades at $120,406.11 with a market cap of $2.40 trillion, reflecting a 1.40% daily increase, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume stands at $73.98 billion, and its market dominance is 58.07%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:25 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Crypto analysts highlight regulatory complexities that may hinder Walmart’s potential entry into crypto markets. The lack of official evidence suggests these reports are speculative, and the true…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:46
Bitcoin koers stijgt na $5 mrd ETF instroom terwijl Vanguard beleid herziet

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin koers staat momenteel rond $4.483. Spot Bitcoin ETFs haalden op één dag meer dan $5 miljard handelsvolume, een nieuwe mijlpaal voor deze nog jonge beleggingsproducten. Op dezelfde dag stroomde er $676 miljoen aan nieuw kapitaal in. BlackRock en Fidelity waren daarbij de grootste partijen. BlackRock voegde $405 miljoen toe via zijn iShares Bitcoin Trust, terwijl Fidelity ruim 1.500 Bitcoin kocht ter waarde van ongeveer $179 miljoen. Kan de Bitcoin koers hierdoor in de komende weken verder doorstoten? Bitcoin koers ondersteund door grote instroom Het handelsvolume van Bitcoin overschreed begin oktober de grens van $50 miljard wereldwijd. Een belangrijk deel daarvan kwam via de grote spot ETFs in de Verenigde Staten. Sinds hun introductie in januari 2024 stroomde er al meer dan $58 miljard netto in deze producten. BlackRock’s IBIT is inmiddels veruit de grootste speler. Het fonds beheert ongeveer 773.000 Bitcoin, met een geschatte waarde van $93 miljard. Daarmee heeft het bedrijf bijna 4% van alle bestaande Bitcoin in beheer. Het totale vermogen onder beheer van de spot ETFs ligt inmiddels rond $156 miljard, goed voor bijna 7% van de totale marktwaarde van Bitcoin. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF now holds 773,000 Bitcoin worth $93 BILLION CC: @thomas_fahrer pic.twitter.com/yJeMeRkEaR — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) October 2, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Bitcoin koers stijgt na $5 mrd ETF instroom terwijl Vanguard beleid herziet document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vanguard koers verandering in strategie Naast BlackRock en Fidelity kwam er opvallend nieuws van Vanguard, de tweede grootste vermogensbeheerder ter wereld met $11.000 miljard onder beheer. Het bedrijf verwijderde een eerder gepubliceerde blog waarin Bitcoin nog werd omschreven als een activaklasse zonder economische waarde. Onder leiding van de nieuwe CEO Salim Ramji, die eerder bij BlackRock werkte, bekijkt Vanguard of het zijn 50 miljoen klanten toegang gaat geven tot Bitcoin en Ethereum ETFs. Het bedrijf heeft nog niets bevestigd, maar een woordvoerder zei dat Vanguard zijn aanbod regelmatig tegen het licht houdt en kijkt naar zowel regelgeving als klantvoorkeuren. De mogelijke koerswijziging is opvallend omdat Vanguard via zijn fondsen indirect al aanzienlijke blootstelling heeft aan bedrijven die actief zijn in de cryptosector, vooral via indices zoals de Nasdaq 100. Mocht slechts 1% van de klanten daadwerkelijk instappen, dan zouden dat 500.000 nieuwe beleggers zijn die toegang krijgen tot de ETF-markt voor Bitcoin. In the blink of an eye, 50 million Vanguard customers could soon be able to invest in Bitcoin ETFs for the first time#Cryptohttps://t.co/DLQEQMJg0t — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 1, 2025 BlackRock breidt aanbod verder uit Terwijl Vanguard nog twijfelt, blijft BlackRock nieuwe producten ontwikkelen. Het bedrijf diende een aanvraag in voor een Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. Dit fonds gebruikt een zogenoemde covered call strategie, waarbij opties op de Bitcoin holdings worden geschreven om extra inkomsten te genereren. Volgens analisten zou dit product een logisch vervolg zijn op de huidige IBIT, die inmiddels $87 miljard groot is. BlackRock verdient met zijn Bitcoin en Ethereum ETFs samen meer dan $260 miljoen per jaar, waarvan $218 miljoen uit Bitcoin-producten en $42 miljoen uit Ethereum-producten. Het totale vermogen in digitale activa dat BlackRock in bewaring heeft, overschrijdt inmiddels $101 miljard. Alleen al in het tweede kwartaal meldde het bedrijf $14,1 miljard aan nieuwe instroom in deze categorie. Daarmee behoren digitale activa tot de snelst groeiende productlijnen van BlackRock, ook al maken ze slechts ongeveer 1% van het totale beheerde vermogen uit. BlackRock registered the name iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, filing coming soon. This is a covered call bitcoin strategy in order to give btc some yield. This will be a ’33 Act spot product, sequel to the $87b $IBIT. pic.twitter.com/IR7hJ59m6q — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 25, 2025 Technische analyse wijst op mogelijke stijging De Bitcoin koers liet de afgelopen periode een stijging zien van 2,34% in de laatste 24 uur, 14,28% over de afgelopen week en 4,08% in de afgelopen maand. De koers ligt daarmee nog altijd onder de all-time high van $4.953. Sinds 2023 is een patroon zichtbaar van consolidatiefases gevolgd door duidelijke uitbraken omhoog. Analisten zien dat dit patroon opnieuw zichtbaar is. De stijging van $70.000 naar boven $120.000 in eerdere fases gaf destijds een winst van ongeveer 71%. Die percentages zijn inmiddels lager, maar de structuur van opeenvolgende consolidaties en uitbraken blijft herkenbaar. #BTC Bitcoin is on the cusp of entering Price Discovery Uptrend 3$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/EzTQzDY1M7 — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 2, 2025 Vooruitblik op de komende maanden De ontwikkelingen in oktober bevestigen de rol van institutionele partijen als belangrijkste motor achter de Bitcoin koers. Spot ETFs brengen nieuwe stromen kapitaal en zorgen voor een groeiende mate van financiële integratie. BlackRock verstevigde zijn leidende positie met nieuwe producten en steeds grotere instroom. Vanguard liet voor het eerst tekenen zien van een koerswijziging, wat de toegang voor miljoenen beleggers zou kunnen verbreden. Technisch gezien beweegt Bitcoin nog steeds in een trend waarin consolidatie en nieuwe uitbraken elkaar afwisselen. Met de huidige prijsbewegingen rond $4.483 en een all-time high bij $4.953 blijft er ruimte voor nieuwe stappen omhoog. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin koers stijgt na $5 mrd ETF instroom terwijl Vanguard beleid herziet is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:46
Top 6 Best Crypto Coins With 100x Potential in 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ), Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium EXPLAINED

As the crypto market evolves, investors are increasingly focused on finding the best crypto coin with 100x potential. Established leaders like Ethereum and Avalanche continue to dominate, but high-potential crypto presales are capturing the most attention. Among them, Blazpay ($BLAZ) is emerging as one of the strongest contenders. Here’s a look at six standout projects […] The post Top 6 Best Crypto Coins With 100x Potential in 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ), Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium EXPLAINED appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 19:00
Missed Polygon at $0.02? Blazpay’s $0.006 Crypto Presale Could Be the Second Chance

In crypto, few things sting more than realizing you missed an early chance at a token that went on to dominate the market. Polygon is a prime example. Once available for pennies, it grew into one of the most widely adopted scaling solutions for Ethereum, turning small entries into massive gains. Today, many traders point […] The post Missed Polygon at $0.02? Blazpay’s $0.006 Crypto Presale Could Be the Second Chance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 17:00
