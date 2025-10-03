Uphold Exec Validates XRP Ledger Token Standard, Names Major Upside

XRP Ledger's (XRPL) activation of a new feature, the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) Standard, has been applauded for solving regulatory compliance issues. Martin Hiesboeck, Uphold Head of Research, gave the commendation in a post on X to highlight some key features of the MPT. Why XRPL's MPT standard is game-changer Notably, the new token standard will allow financial institutions such as banks and asset managers to issue fungible tokens. With the new feature, banks can issue stablecoins, bonds or tokenized real-world assets directly on XRPL. This XRPL feature is seamless in that the features are coded into the protocol. It is different from what obtains with Ethereum, which requires custom smart contracts that can be expensive and risky. In essence, XRPL's MPT is institution-ready because of its design. 🔗💰 The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is making a strategic leap into institutional finance with the activation of its Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) Standard (MPTokensV1 amendment). This new, protocol-native fungible token is specifically designed to meet the rigorous compliance needs of major… pic.twitter.com/VMiu010HIc — Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) October 3, 2025 It allows financial institutions to freeze tokens and comply with sanctions. The banks can also reverse fraudulent transactions, while the know-your-customer (KYC) feature ensures that only approved investors can hold certain tokens. This aligns with the procedures of traditional financial institutions. A major appeal of the XRPL MPT is that the barrier of compliance risk and operational complexity has been eliminated. The MPT tokens can integrate with financial standards and store contract data like maturity dates, while making them usable in real banking systems. It is worth emphasizing that the MPT directly increases XRP's utility. Primarily, every transaction requires payment of gas fees in XRP, which are burned to reduce the supply. Such an action could drive up the value and increase the price of the asset.