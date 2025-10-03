MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-08 Wednesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Whales Buy Nearly $1M in 5 Days: Bitcoin Hyper Is the Next Crypto to Explode
Is there a solution to the not-so-secret problems of Bitcoin? Yes, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), the presale taking the market by storm. It’s not your average project; it’s a game-changer that could supercharge Bitcoin and turn it into a programmable crypto. Bitcoin’s Big Problem: Slow and Pricey Bitcoin is the king of crypto. Not a statement, […]
HYPER
$0.26911
-11.50%
NOT
$0.001557
-4.53%
STORM
$0.01458
-5.87%
Partager
Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 20:44
Partager
Mono Protocol’s launch highlights: $1.7M raised and a vision for one account, one balance, one click
The post Mono Protocol’s launch highlights: $1.7M raised and a vision for one account, one balance, one click appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mono Protocol raises $1.7M on day one, highlighting strong interest in simpler, safer blockchain solutions. Unified balances and MEV-resilient execution streamline transactions and enhance user experience across chains. Staking by operators secures the network while aligning incentives through fee-sharing and accountability. Mono Protocol’s launch has quickly captured the attention of the Web3 community. Following the close of its whitelist phase, the project launched new crypto pre sale stages and raised $1.7 Million within the very first day. This strong start shows how much interest there is in blockchain solutions that make transactions easier, safer, and more reliable. With a pre sale crypto event already gaining momentum, the project is being viewed as the next big potential pre sale to watch. For years, developers and users have struggled with fragmentation, high costs, and complex cross-chain execution. Navigating multiple wallets, tokens, and chains has created barriers to mainstream adoption. Mono Protocol is stepping forward with a model that focuses on simplicity, consistency, and security. Launching with unified balances A central part of Mono Protocol’s design is chain abstraction. Instead of requiring users to manage separate balances across different chains, the system introduces a unified account that brings everything together in one place. With this structure, transactions become faster and easier to handle. Users no longer need to move assets manually between wallets or keep track of balances on different networks. This also means less confusion for newcomers who often find the learning curve of Web3 overwhelming. The system is designed with MEV-resilient execution, protecting users from manipulative practices that can affect outcomes. By guaranteeing fairness and reliability in transactions, Mono Protocol helps establish greater trust. One account and one balance across chains. Consistent user experience without constant switching. MEV-resilient execution that protects outcomes. Lower costs and faster settlement compared to fragmented systems.…
1
$0.004591
-21.98%
VISION
$0.0003152
+2.20%
COM
$0.01265
-6.39%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:36
Partager
Russia Ramps Up Crypto Infrastructure to Meet Market Demand
TLDR Russia is quickly developing its own cryptocurrency infrastructure to meet growing market demands. The country is developing an experimental legal framework to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov emphasized the need for infrastructure to support crypto activities. The Central Bank of Russia has been cautious about decentralized cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. Russia’s [...] The post Russia Ramps Up Crypto Infrastructure to Meet Market Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
FINANCE
$0.001331
-10.91%
BANK
$0.09221
+8.27%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:23
Partager
OnRe Opens Permissionless Access to ONyc
The post OnRe Opens Permissionless Access to ONyc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnRe, the onchain asset manager providing access to reinsurance-backed assets onchain, today announced expanded global access for ONyc through a new independently operated permissionless channel. This new channel gives DeFi users a direct way to access reinsurance-backed assets. In just the first week of its soft launch through OnReʼs Points Program, more than $1M of ONyc has been acquired through this new route, underscoring demand for real-world, institutional-grade yield in DeFi. Breaking Down Barriers to Institutional Yield For decades, reinsurance has been one of the most consistent and uncorrelated sources of institutional return, yet access has been tightly controlled by capital requirements, regulation, and intermediaries. OnRe is creating new access routes to a $1.2T market. This new structure is operated independently of OnReʼs regulated business and provides a complementary route for DeFi users as part of a dual-pathway model increasingly adopted by protocols bridging institutional and decentralized markets. Key benefits include: • Direct channel designed for DeFi participants • Support for self-custodied wallets and decentralized workflows • Global availability, subject to jurisdictional restrictions “Weʼre democratizing access to one of institutional financeʼs most reliable return sources,ˮ said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and CGO at OnRe. “This product evolution represents DeFi infirastructure finally maturing to support genuine institutional-scale opportunities onchain.” Enhanced Point Multipliers for Early Adopters To mark the launch, OnRe is running a two-week points campaign (October 1–October 16) with the largest multipliers to date. • Day-One Super Boost: 10x Multiplier On October 1 only, any ONyc acquired through the Global Access Flow qualifies for a 10x points multiplier. This bonus is unique to launch day and applies retroactively across the first 14 days of holding. ◦ Example: Acquiring 1,000 ONyc on October 1 results in 140,000 OnRe Points (1,000 × 10 × 14) rewarded on October 16. • Permissionless Flow Bonus:…
COM
$0.01265
-6.39%
DEFI
$0.001753
-7.88%
MORE
$0.0295
-56.47%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:16
Partager
Uphold Exec Validates XRP Ledger Token Standard, Names Major Upside
The post Uphold Exec Validates XRP Ledger Token Standard, Names Major Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Ledger’s (XRPL) activation of a new feature, the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) Standard, has been applauded for solving regulatory compliance issues. Martin Hiesboeck, Uphold Head of Research, gave the commendation in a post on X to highlight some key features of the MPT. Why XRPL’s MPT standard is game-changer Notably, the new token standard will allow financial institutions such as banks and asset managers to issue fungible tokens. With the new feature, banks can issue stablecoins, bonds or tokenized real-world assets directly on XRPL. This XRPL feature is seamless in that the features are coded into the protocol. It is different from what obtains with Ethereum, which requires custom smart contracts that can be expensive and risky. In essence, XRPL’s MPT is institution-ready because of its design. 🔗💰 The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is making a strategic leap into institutional finance with the activation of its Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) Standard (MPTokensV1 amendment). This new, protocol-native fungible token is specifically designed to meet the rigorous compliance needs of major… pic.twitter.com/VMiu010HIc — Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) October 3, 2025 It allows financial institutions to freeze tokens and comply with sanctions. The banks can also reverse fraudulent transactions, while the know-your-customer (KYC) feature ensures that only approved investors can hold certain tokens. This aligns with the procedures of traditional financial institutions. A major appeal of the XRPL MPT is that the barrier of compliance risk and operational complexity has been eliminated. The MPT tokens can integrate with financial standards and store contract data like maturity dates, while making them usable in real banking systems. It is worth emphasizing that the MPT directly increases XRP’s utility. Primarily, every transaction requires payment of gas fees in XRP, which are burned to reduce the supply. Such an action could drive up the value and increase the price of the asset. Additionally,…
XRP
$2.8702
-5.69%
TOKEN
$0.01282
-5.94%
MAJOR
$0.11981
-4.53%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:03
Partager
Property tech ‘winter’ is over, except in climate
The post Property tech ‘winter’ is over, except in climate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fifth Wall co-founder and CEO Brendan Wallace. Courtesy of Fifth Wall A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. As with much of the real estate industry, property technology, generally defined as the use of tech and software to make real estate and property management more efficient, took a big hit in recent years. Higher interest rates, a capital market retraction and a push by almost all venture capital into artificial intelligence collectively hit property tech hard. While there is, of course, some AI in property tech, it hasn’t been enough to really drive interest in a sector that has historically been extremely slow to modernize. “I’d say we just lived through probably the most challenging three years that certainly I’ve ever experienced,” said Brendan Wallace, co-founder and CEO of Fifth Wall. “You saw a lot of companies and new businesses and venture funds die. We just lived through an extinction event.” Fifth Wall is a venture capital fund managing over $3 billion in capital, the largest investment firm focused on technology for the built environment. Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. Wallace said the winter is over for property tech, citing last year’s IPO of ServiceTitan, a cloud-based field service management software for trades such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical and landscaping. The company raised about $625 million in its initial public offering, and shares jumped 42% in their…
COM
$0.01265
-6.39%
PLAY
$0.04814
-1.81%
REAL
$0.08234
-5.77%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:02
Partager
Is Digitap ($TAP) the Best Crypto Presale? Analysts Place It Ahead of ADA, XRP, and DOGE as Best Pick
Digitap ($TAP), the first omnibank bridging crypto and fiat, surges in presale. Analysts rank it above ADA, XRP, and DOGE as 2025’s best crypto pick.
TAP
$0.49
-1.20%
ADA
$0.8289
-5.64%
XRP
$2.8702
-5.69%
Partager
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 20:00
Partager
Ripple Director Unveils 2026 Privacy Roadmap for XRP Ledger: What's Next?
XRP Ledger building roadmap of privacy tools
XRP
$2.8702
-5.69%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 19:58
Partager
Bitcoin Could Reach $135,000 Soon: Standard Chartered
The bank's Global Head of Digital Assets Research argued that Bitcoin has deviated from a pattern of falling prices 18 months post-halving.
SOON
$0.7899
+16.67%
BANK
$0.09221
+8.27%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 19:52
Partager
Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge Returns to Power the Next Era of Digital Assets
Dubai, UAE – 02 October 2025: As the global digital finance evolution accelerates, Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge returns to Dubai Harbour from 12-15 October 2025, convening international innovators, startups, regulators, investors, and tech leaders during Expand North Star, the world’s largest startup and investor connector event powered by GITEX GLOBAL. Hosted by Dubai […] The post Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge Returns to Power the Next Era of Digital Assets appeared first on Cryptonews.
FUTURE
$0.12174
-0.32%
SUMMIT
$0.0000149
-21.57%
ERA
$0.5201
-4.27%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 19:51
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
ENA Bounces at $0.50, Is a Breakout Imminent?
Analyst Reveals Why XRP Has Not Followed Bitcoin’s Trajectory In 7 Years, And Why Everything Is About To Change
BNB rallies 80% to become third-largest cryptocurrency as chain activity surges, supply tightens
S&P unveils Digital Markets 50 Index tracking cryptos and blockchain stocks
Crypto News: India Insists On Its CBDC Gamble, As It Doubles Down On Its Stance Against Crypto