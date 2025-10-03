2025-10-08 Wednesday

Whales Buy Nearly $1M in 5 Days: Bitcoin Hyper Is the Next Crypto to Explode

Is there a solution to the not-so-secret problems of Bitcoin? Yes, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), the presale taking the market by storm. It’s not your average project; it’s a game-changer that could supercharge Bitcoin and turn it into a programmable crypto. Bitcoin’s Big Problem: Slow and Pricey Bitcoin is the king of crypto. Not a statement, […]
2025/10/03
Russia Ramps Up Crypto Infrastructure to Meet Market Demand

TLDR Russia is quickly developing its own cryptocurrency infrastructure to meet growing market demands. The country is developing an experimental legal framework to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov emphasized the need for infrastructure to support crypto activities. The Central Bank of Russia has been cautious about decentralized cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. Russia’s [...] The post Russia Ramps Up Crypto Infrastructure to Meet Market Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/10/03
BYD-Led Consortium Secures Self-Driving Bus Deal in Singapore

TLDRs: Singapore awards $8.1M contract for six autonomous buses to serve Marina Bay and one-north. Initial trial on routes 400 and 191 includes onboard safety operator and real-time monitoring. LTA plans to expand self-driving buses to 100–150 vehicles by 2026. BYD, MKX Technologies, and Zhidao Network join forces to modernize public transport. Singapore’s Land Transport [...] The post BYD-Led Consortium Secures Self-Driving Bus Deal in Singapore appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/10/03
Building Trust in Web3: Why Stablecoin Development Matters

In this Article about building trust in web3: why stablecoin development matters. Read it&nbsp;out.Building Trust in Web3: Why Stablecoin Development Matters Introduction Trust has always been of utmost importance in the world of financial systems. In the traditional set-up, banks, governments, and similar central institutions function as trusted intermediaries. But in this new Web3 organization based on principles of decentralization, transparency, and peer-to-peer interaction-the trust is no longer granted to centralized authorities; rather, it lies with the technology itself. In a manner, stablecoins have come to represent the paramount trust layer by combining the efficiency of blockchain with the promises of real-world value. The stablecoins stand as critical factors in the realization of actual reliable transactions, diminution of volatility, and building bright avenues toward mass adoption as the dApps, DeFi protocols, and Web3 platforms are consuming the attention of the&nbsp;masses. What are Stablecoins? Stablecoins are a form of digital asset that attempt to maintain a stable value by being pegged onto a reference asset, typically fiat currencies, commonly the U.S. dollar or, in some cases, commodities like gold. Therefore, unlike classic cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, which tend to provide volatility, stablecoin development is supposed to provide price stability and hence may be used in everyday commercial transactions. There are four different types of stablecoins: 1. Fiat-backed Stablecoins 2. Crypto-backed Stablecoins 3. Algorithmic Stablecoins 4. Commodity-backed Stablecoins This stability allows them to become the perfect bridge between TradFi and&nbsp;DeFi. The Role of Stablecoins in&nbsp;Web3 Web3 development aims to create a decentralized, user-owned internet with blockchain technology behind it. However it is an extremely difficult task to have full adoption by XYZ users and business, considering that we do not have a stable and reliable means to exchange value. Stablecoins maintain the very foundation of Web3 insofar&nbsp;as: Payments Made Easy: Implying payments with stablecoins are instant, borderless, CPU-light, and far cheaper compared to bank transfers. Decreasing Volatility in DeFi and dApps: With the price stability they provide, stablecoins put more users on interacting with decentralized apps. Mass Adoption: Making it possible for ordinary people to use blocks, stablecoins save potential users from doubts of interacting with a very volatile crypto&nbsp;asset. Why Stablecoin Development Matters Stablecoin development, which is building yet another digital token, is about creating financial trust in Web3 ecosystems. Here’s why it&nbsp;matters: Trust and Stability: Stablecoins provide the assurance required so that an individual or business can transact with confidence. Cross-Border Efficiency: They enable global transactions by eliminating an external banking intermediary. Support for Real-World Assets: Stablecoins contribute to tokenizing RWAs such as real estate, or commodities, or securities, thereby fractionalizing ownership and creating liquidity. Liquidity for DeFi: Stablecoins serve as the primary asset for most DeFi platforms lending, borrowing, and yield farming; thus, they become the foundation of decentralized finance. Benefits of Stablecoin Development Financial Inclusion Transparency and&nbsp;Security Stability in Volatile&nbsp;Markets Faster Settlements Cost Efficiency Real-World Applications of Stablecoins in&nbsp;Web3 Payments and E-Commerce: Merchants accept stablecoin payments to avoid volatility risks and give customers faster and cheaper transactions. DeFi Lending &amp; Borrowing: These stablecoins are the backbone of these lending protocols, offering stable collateral with predictable interest&nbsp;rates. NFT Marketplaces and Metaverse Economies: The stablecoins make NFT purchases and virtual economy transactions more reliable. Cross-Border Remittances: Different countries can enter money transfers through migrant workers and international offices with minimum fees and less processing time. DAO Treasury Management: Stablecoins are used by DAOs in treasury management to hold the value with respect to the changes in crypto&nbsp;markets. Conclusion Stablecoins, being considered a digital asset, are really rather those that instill trust within Web3. Stablecoins with the value of fiat and commodities on one hand and efficient blockchain construction on the other are offered as a seismic base upon which decentralized applications, DeFi platform development&nbsp;, and metaverse economies come to&nbsp;being. The need for stablecoin development lies in joining traditional finance with the decentralized world of ecosystems, providing stability, accessibility, and trust. As time proceeds, the Web3 will likewise progress, with stablecoins lying at the very heart of global blockchain adoption, designing money to take an alternative role in the digital timesphere. Building Trust in Web3: Why Stablecoin Development Matters was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/10/03
Best Cryptos Under $0.01 to Buy in 2025—Why Ozak AI Tops the List for Small Investors

Finding low-priced cryptos can be quite daunting. Many digital projects come cheap for valid reasons, while others slowly build solid foundations before the broader crypto market spots them.
2025/10/03
Uphold Exec Validates XRP Ledger Token Standard, Names Major Upside

The post Uphold Exec Validates XRP Ledger Token Standard, Names Major Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Ledger’s (XRPL) activation of a new feature, the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) Standard, has been applauded for solving regulatory compliance issues. Martin Hiesboeck, Uphold Head of Research, gave the commendation in a post on X to highlight some key features of the MPT. Why XRPL’s MPT standard is game-changer Notably, the new token standard will allow financial institutions such as banks and asset managers to issue fungible tokens. With the new feature, banks can issue stablecoins, bonds or tokenized real-world assets directly on XRPL. This XRPL feature is seamless in that the features are coded into the protocol. It is different from what obtains with Ethereum, which requires custom smart contracts that can be expensive and risky. In essence, XRPL’s MPT is institution-ready because of its design. 🔗💰 The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is making a strategic leap into institutional finance with the activation of its Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) Standard (MPTokensV1 amendment). This new, protocol-native fungible token is specifically designed to meet the rigorous compliance needs of major… pic.twitter.com/VMiu010HIc — Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) October 3, 2025 It allows financial institutions to freeze tokens and comply with sanctions. The banks can also reverse fraudulent transactions, while the know-your-customer (KYC) feature ensures that only approved investors can hold certain tokens. This aligns with the procedures of traditional financial institutions. A major appeal of the XRPL MPT is that the barrier of compliance risk and operational complexity has been eliminated. The MPT tokens can integrate with financial standards and store contract data like maturity dates, while making them usable in real banking systems. It is worth emphasizing that the MPT directly increases XRP’s utility. Primarily, every transaction requires payment of gas fees in XRP, which are burned to reduce the supply. Such an action could drive up the value and increase the price of the asset. Additionally,…
2025/10/03
Property tech ‘winter’ is over, except in climate

The post Property tech ‘winter’ is over, except in climate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fifth Wall co-founder and CEO Brendan Wallace. Courtesy of Fifth Wall A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. As with much of the real estate industry, property technology, generally defined as the use of tech and software to make real estate and property management more efficient, took a big hit in recent years.  Higher interest rates, a capital market retraction and a push by almost all venture capital into artificial intelligence collectively hit property tech hard. While there is, of course, some AI in property tech, it hasn’t been enough to really drive interest in a sector that has historically been extremely slow to modernize.  “I’d say we just lived through probably the most challenging three years that certainly I’ve ever experienced,” said Brendan Wallace, co-founder and CEO of Fifth Wall. “You saw a lot of companies and new businesses and venture funds die. We just lived through an extinction event.” Fifth Wall is a venture capital fund managing over $3 billion in capital, the largest investment firm focused on technology for the built environment. Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. Wallace said the winter is over for property tech, citing last year’s IPO of ServiceTitan, a cloud-based field service management software for trades such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical and landscaping. The company raised about $625 million in its initial public offering, and shares jumped 42% in their…
2025/10/03
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 3rd October 2025 — Bailey, the ECB, & Arthur Hayes

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/10/03
✨ Market Watch — 03.10.2025 ✨

📊✨ Market Watch — 03.10.2025 ✨📊 🇺🇸 Spotlight on NFP Normally, today’s focus would be the U.S. labour market data (NFP). But with the government shutdown, its release remains uncertain. The BLS confirmed all data has been collected, so there’s still a chance the report will be published. 📉 If NFP is delayed Markets will turn to Fed speeches (Williams, Goolsbee, Miran, Logan, Jefferson) and private reports — ISM &amp;&nbsp;PMI. 🕒 Key Calendar&nbsp;(BST) 08:15 🇪🇸 Spain — Services PMI (f. 53.3; prev.&nbsp;53.2) 08:45 🇮🇹 Italy — Composite PMI (prev. 51.7); Services PMI (f. 51.5; prev.&nbsp;51.5) 08:50 🇫🇷 France — Services PMI (f. 48.9; prev. 49.8); Composite PMI (f. 48.4; prev.&nbsp;49.8) 08:55 🇩🇪 Germany — Services PMI (f. 52.5; prev. 49.3); Composite PMI (f. 52.4; prev.&nbsp;50.5) 09:00 🇪🇺 Eurozone — Composite PMI (f. 51.2); Services PMI (f.&nbsp;51.4) 09:30 🇬🇧 UK — Services PMI (f. 51.9; prev. 54.2); Composite PMI (f. 51.0; prev.&nbsp;53.5) 10:40 🇪🇺 ECB Pres. Lagarde&nbsp;Speaks 11:05 🇺🇸 FOMC Member Williams&nbsp;Speaks 14:20 🇬🇧 BoE Gov. Bailey&nbsp;Speaks 14:45 🇺🇸 U.S. PMI (Composite f. 53.6; Services f.&nbsp;53.9) 14:50 🇪🇺 ECB’s Schnabel&nbsp;Speaks 15:00 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (f. 51.8; prev.&nbsp;52.0) ⚡ With NFP in doubt, volatility may shift to PMIs, ISM, and central bank speeches today. Stay sharp,&nbsp;traders! 👉 Trade today’s market moves with NordFX: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 📊✨ Market Watch — 03.10.2025 ✨📊 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/10/03
Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge Returns to Power the Next Era of Digital Assets

Dubai, UAE – 02 October 2025: As the global digital finance evolution accelerates, Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge returns to Dubai Harbour from 12-15 October 2025, convening international innovators, startups, regulators, investors, and tech leaders during Expand North Star, the world’s largest startup and investor connector event powered by GITEX GLOBAL. Hosted by Dubai […] The post Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge Returns to Power the Next Era of Digital Assets appeared first on Cryptonews.
2025/10/03
