2025-10-08 Wednesday

Turn $800 into $160,000 With These 2 Cryptos Expected to Grow Bigger Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) By 2026

The post Turn $800 into $160,000 With These 2 Cryptos Expected to Grow Bigger Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) By 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) and Solana (SOL) are two cryptocurrencies poised to attract significant investor interest in 2025 and are projected to outgrow Dogecoin and Shiba Inu by 2026. This is the in-depth view of how an $800 investment in these tokens would possibly transform into $160,000, supported with the facts, presale information, and good technical …
DOGE
DOGE$0.24987-5.32%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628-2.48%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000122-5.13%
CoinPedia2025/10/03 19:35
Best Crypto to Buy: Will Solana (SOL) Skyrocket Past $300 in the Uptober Rally, or Will This Viral Altcoin Dominate Q4 2025 Gains?

With October now well underway, cryptocurrency traders are filled with anticipation on whether Solana (SOL) can be the beneficiary of the anticipated “Uptober” bull run and cross the $300 level, fueled by rising institutional demand coupled with the upcoming Firedancer update. While SOL is hopeful, market focus is quickly turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a […]
Solana
SOL$223.05-4.80%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004631-0.62%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02541--%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 19:30
Walmart's fintech subsidiary OnePay plans to launch crypto trading services this year, initially supporting BTC and ETH.

PANews reported on October 3rd that OnePay, a fintech company controlled by retail giant Walmart, plans to launch cryptocurrency trading and custody services on its mobile app later this year, according to CNBC, citing people familiar with the matter. The service will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with the technology partner being the startup Zerohash.
Bitcoin
BTC$121,243.41-2.93%
Ethereum
ETH$4,485.97-3.82%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003285-4.05%
PANews2025/10/03 19:16
Rothschild upgrades Coinbase to "buy" with price target raised to $320

PANews reported on October 3 that according to CNBC, investment bank Rothschild & Co. has raised the stock rating of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) from "neutral" to "buy" and raised its target price to $320. Rothschild cited in the report that the upgrade was primarily due to its optimistic outlook on the accelerating application and adoption of cryptocurrencies in traditional finance. Analysts believe that with increasing institutional demand and the development of trends such as tokenization, Coinbase, as a regulated industry leader, will be a major beneficiary of this trend.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09124+8.06%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001238-17.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.11982-2.90%
PANews2025/10/03 19:14
Bitcoin Should Be Treated Like Gold and Oil, According to Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, says Bitcoin’s scarcity and its acceptance as a store of value put […] The post Bitcoin Should Be Treated Like Gold and Oil, According to Ray Dalio appeared first on Coindoo.
Wink
LIKE$0.009134+0.95%
Raydium
RAY$2.785-5.94%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.07952-2.04%
Coindoo2025/10/03 19:05
3 Best Cryptos Primed for 1000% Rallies

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are all entering pivotal moments that could dictate their next growth phase. […] The post 3 Best Cryptos Primed for 1000% Rallies appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,485.97-3.82%
Solana
SOL$223.05-4.80%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001238-17.07%
Coindoo2025/10/03 19:00
XRP Rises 3% on SBI Lending Boost and ETF Momentum

According to recent market updates, XRP ETF approval is once again stealing the spotlight. Ripple’s token has climbed to $3.04, holding steady above the $3 line after a burst of institutional buying. SBI Holdings’ expansion of XRP lending in Japan and the looming SEC ETF deadline are now the twin engines driving speculation. Traders want to know if this setup can carry XRP beyond its resistance levels. Institutional Lending Gives XRP A Boost SBI Holdings’ announcement that it will broaden its institutional XRP lending services is a significant step. In Japan, this type of corporate involvement signals a deeper adoption and a willingness from major players to embrace digital assets. Analysts in Asia note that such lending programs enhance liquidity and boost confidence in markets that previously relied heavily on retail flows. As one market report noted, institutional lending “adds a new floor for XRP’s credibility.” Also Read: XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge as Experts Warn of Underestimated Demand The Countdown To ETF Verdicts The storm is in the U.S., where XRP ETF approval faces review. Seven applications await SEC rulings on October 18, a date seen as a make-or-break moment. Prediction markets yield approval odds above 99%, demonstrating exceptional confidence. XRP ETF news highlights that even a single approval could unleash fresh capital, with analysts noting that ETFs “open the door for retirement accounts and institutions that can’t hold tokens directly.” Price Action: Holding The Line Over the last 24 hours, XRP has traded within a narrow corridor between $2.95 and $3.10, with the current quote at $3.04. An intense burst of 212 million tokens exchanged hands during a late rally, more than double the daily average. That surge pushed XRP to test $3.10, but resistance held firm. For now, the token is consolidating between $3.00 and $3.05, a sign that accumulation is underway. Support has been defended repeatedly at $2.99. Traders are waiting for a clean close above $3.10, which could signal the start of the next leg toward $3.20. Without XRP ETF approval, that breakout may stall. Source: Coinmarketcap Technical Signals In Focus Support sits at $2.99 while resistance hardens at $3.10. The band of consolidation above $3 is encouraging, suggesting professional buyers are preparing for the next move. Volume spikes validate institutional interest, but conviction still hinges on a breakout. With XRP ETF news dominating headlines, technical traders keep their eyes glued to October’s calendar. What Traders Are Watching Can XRP hold steady closes above $3.00? Will institutional flows shift ahead of the SEC’s ETF deadlines? How will SBI’s lending expansion affect Asian liquidity? Does the CD20 index confirm the strength led by Ripple’s rally? Conclusion Based on the latest research, XRP ETF approval could spark a shift in Ripple’s outlook. SBI’s lending adds fuel, while ETF anticipation builds pressure. XRP now stands at a crossroads. Traders often “buy the rumor and sell the news,” but this rumor carries weight. October 18 may determine whether XRP breaks resistance and marks the beginning of a new chapter in its long journey. Read More: XRP ETF Approval Could Be Weeks Away: Analysts Eye Fall 2025 Summary XRP trades near $3.04, holding above $3 with support at $2.99 and resistance at $3.10. The rally is driven by SBI Holdings’ expansion of institutional lending in Japan and the countdown to SEC decisions on seven ETF applications, due on October 18. With markets pricing XRP ETF approval odds above 99%, traders see October as a turning point. The outcome could unlock new flows and reshape Ripple’s long-term path. Glossary of Key Terms ETF: Exchange-Traded Fund, a regulated product that tracks assets. Liquidity: The ability to buy or sell an asset quickly without sharp moves. Support/Resistance: Price levels where buyers or sellers usually step in. Market Consolidation: A period when prices trade within a narrow range, showing a balance between buyers and sellers before the next big move. FAQs About XRP ETF Approval Q: When is the SEC’s first decision on XRP ETFs? A: October 18, 2025. Q: Why is SBI’s role important? A: Its lending expansion in Japan adds credibility and liquidity for XRP. Q: What price range is XRP trading in now? A: Between $2.95 and $3.10, with resistance at $3.10 and support near $2.99. Q: How can ETF approval change things? A: It could bring new inflows from funds and accounts restricted to regulated products. Read More: XRP Rises 3% on SBI Lending Boost and ETF Momentum">XRP Rises 3% on SBI Lending Boost and ETF Momentum
XRP
XRP$2.8751-4.91%
Boost
BOOST$0.09588-1.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01278-6.09%
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:00
Brave browser users surpass 101 million monthly active users

Brave browser users topped 101 million monthly active users on October 3, 2025, with 42 million daily active users.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 18:24
Top 5 Crypto Presales To Watch In 2025: BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Gain Traction

Presales are again the hottest entry point in crypto, giving investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26474-5.79%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24987-5.32%
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 17:21
Digital Euro: Almaviva and Fabrick will lead the payment revolution in Europe

The ECB entrusts two Italian excellences with the development of the European digital platform
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 17:14
