AI startups lead 2025 VC funding, up to $192.7B already

Venture capital funding for AI startups has surged dramatically this year, and has crossed $190 billion globally year-to-date as of the end of Q3, according to available data. It marks the first time the AI sector has captured over 50% of VC dollars in a single year. However, observers have warned about a potential "hype bubble" that could cause problems later. Venture capitalists are spending billions, but mostly on funding AI In the US, which is the world's largest market, AI startups attracted over 60% of the $250.2 billion in VC funding, confirming the sector's dominance. Globally, VCs have invested $192.7 billion into AI startups so far this year, setting new global records and making 2025 more likely to be the first year in which more than half of total VC dollars were skewed toward the AI industry, according to data provider PitchBook. The majority of this capital has gone directly to emerging startups like Anthropic and xAI, which both secured billions in funding this quarter, while some lesser-known startups struggled. This was even more so for companies not AI-focused. "Everywhere we look, the market is bifurcated," Kyle Sanford, a PitchBook director of research, said. "You're in AI, or you're not. You're a big firm, or you're not." While the growth in AI funding is proof of how enthusiastic investors are about its potential, the "bifurcated" market Sanford described has become a growing concern, as it means firms and startups that are not deeply embedded in AI will struggle to attract capital. Already, the data shows that this year, the total number of companies to secure venture funding globally in 2025 may turn out to be the lowest witnessed in years, and so is the number of venture firms raising new funds. About 30% of all VC deals in 2025…