NFL 2025 Week 5 Fantasy Football Best/Worst Matchups By Position

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 08: Trevor Lawrence #16 and Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images Welcome to Week 5 of the fantasy football season. This is the week that begins with teams on a bye. The teams on a bye are the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Also, remember that there is an early morning international game. The Minnesota Vikings (who stayed across the pond after the game last week in Dublin) will play against the newly led Cleveland Browns, as Dillon Gabriel has been named as the starting quarterback. Now, let's get to the matchups for your fantasy football Week 5. Best/Worst Quarterback Matchup Best QB Matchup: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals, Lions -9.5, 48.5 o/u Trey Hendrickson cannot do it all alone. The Bengals' defense isn't good. So far this season, they have pressured the quarterback on only 29.1% of dropbacks. They also have the lowest blitz rate at 12.7% and they have only totaled six sacks in four games (spoiler alert: Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett has four on his own). The Bengals are coming off a Monday Night Massacre where second-year quarterback Bo Nix threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns against them. Enter seasoned pro Goff, who is not only playing behind footballguys' number one offensive line, but he ranks first in clean pocket completion percentage (79.3%), his nine touchdown passes are the third most, and his 929 passing yards are the 10th most in the league. Last week, against the Cleveland Browns' vaunted defensive line, Goff managed 168 yards and two touchdowns. Look for…