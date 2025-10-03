MEXC Exchange
Eurozone Producer Price Index (MoM) below expectations (-0.1%) in August: Actual (-0.3%)
The post Eurozone Producer Price Index (MoM) below expectations (-0.1%) in August: Actual (-0.3%) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-producer-price-index-mom-below-expectations-01-in-august-actual-03-202510030900
First West Credit Union Embraces AI with Microsoft Copilot Deployment
The post First West Credit Union Embraces AI with Microsoft Copilot Deployment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Oct 01, 2025 13:42 First West Credit Union, Canada’s third-largest credit union, implements Microsoft 365 Copilot to enhance member services and streamline operations across its organization. In a groundbreaking move for the Canadian financial sector, First West Credit Union, based in British Columbia, has successfully integrated Microsoft 365 Copilot across its entire organization. This deployment marks the credit union as the first enterprise Canadian financial institution to utilize the AI tool, which is now available to more than 1,300 team members. Enhancing Member Interactions According to First West Credit Union, the implementation of Microsoft Copilot aims to enhance the quality of interactions between staff and members by streamlining processes and allowing employees to focus more on personalized service. Adi Bhatia, a branch manager at Island Savings, highlighted the efficiency brought by Copilot, noting that the AI tool allows staff to prepare for meetings more effectively, thus dedicating more time to member engagement. CEO Launi Skinner emphasized the role of technology in fostering authentic relationships based on trust. She stated, “Having faster access to better data and stored member information elevates our team’s ability to provide tailored financial advice that’s truly impactful.” Implementation and Cultural Shift The adoption of Copilot was a swift process. Initially demonstrated to the leadership team, the tool quickly piqued interest, leading to a pilot phase with 200 to 300 licenses distributed to early adopters. These users provided feedback and helped tailor the AI to fit First West’s needs, particularly in managing unstructured data. Darrell Jaggers, Chief Transformation Officer, noted that Copilot has transformed information retrieval, making it both findable and actionable. This change allows advisors to move confidently and maintain focus on member service. Operational Benefits and Future Prospects One of the significant operational benefits observed…
Stablecoin Market Surpasses 300 Billion and Keeps Growing
The post Stablecoin Market Surpasses 300 Billion and Keeps Growing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Stablecoins break 300 billion for the first time ever USDC surges as regulatory clarity boosts investor confidence Experts call GENIUS Act a game-changer for stablecoins Stablecoin Market Surpasses 300 Billion in 2025 On October 3, 2025, the stablecoin market capitalization exceeded $300 billion for the first time in history, according to DeFiLlama. USDT, issued by Tether, remains the leader with a 58.4% share. Total stablecoin market capitalization. Source: DeFiLlama The market distribution by assets is as follows: USDT — 58.44% USDC — 24.56% USDe — 4.92% DAI — 1.66% The rest — 10.42% Over the past month, the capitalization of the three largest stablecoins increased by 5.6%, 2.7%, and 18.9%, respectively. Experts point to regulatory clarity as a key driver of growth. In mid-July 2025, US President Donald Trump signed the Genius Stablecoin Act (GENIUS), establishing a clear legal framework for stablecoins. GENIUS Act Spurs Growth According to JPMorgan Chase experts, the sector’s market capitalization has grown by 19% since the act’s adoption and 42% since the start of 2025, double the growth rate of the broader crypto market. Stablecoins now account for approximately 1.3% of the US money supply, up 35 basis points since January 2025. Circle and its stablecoin USDC have been the primary beneficiaries. Since early 2025, USDC’s dominance has increased by 4%, while USDT’s share has decreased by 9%. This shift reflects Circle’s status as a US-based public company with a stablecoin fully aligned with GENIUS regulations. What This Means for Investors The surge highlights a turning point in stablecoin adoption, signaling growing investor confidence and the critical role of regulatory clarity. Market watchers are closely monitoring how USDC and USDT’s competition shapes the sector’s next phase. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11431/stablecoin-market-surpasses-300-billion-and-keeps-growing
BRICS slams Trump tariffs as China’s yuan stablecoin expands
The post BRICS slams Trump tariffs as China’s yuan stablecoin expands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > BRICS slams Trump tariffs as China’s yuan stablecoin expands September was an interesting month for journalists watching the BRICS alliance. The bloc made a few moves related to digital currencies and tokenized financial instruments, and its members made several statements denouncing and criticizing United States President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs as he threatened an additional 10% tariff on nations aligning with BRICS. BRICS slams US trade tariffs At the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, BRICS foreign ministers issued a joint statement condemning the U.S. trade tariffs, labeling them a “proliferation of trade-restrictive actions.” Brazilian President Lula da Silva called U.S. import duties “tariff blackmail” and called for BRICS countries to work closer together. China’s yuan stablecoin goes to Kazakhstan Unlike the U.S., the People’s Republic of China will not be leaving stablecoins to the free market. The AxCNH was announced during the 10th BRI Summit. Its main purpose is the international settlement of transactions related to Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects. In September, China rolled out the yuan-pegged stablecoin in neighboring Kazakhstan. This clearly signals China’s intention to take the yuan international and directly challenge US dollar dominance. China’s e-Yuan has been in various pilots since 2020 in cities like Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Suzhou. Since then, it has expanded to many other cities and is used in retail payments, public transport, and more. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> New Development Bank to issue rupee-denominated bonds The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) is planning to issue its first bonds denominated in Indian rupees. By 2026, it aims to issue USD 300-500 million in three- to five-year tranches. Since it launched in 2015, the NDBk has used the Chinese yuan and the South African rand…
NFL 2025 Week 5 Fantasy Football Best/Worst Matchups By Position
The post NFL 2025 Week 5 Fantasy Football Best/Worst Matchups By Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 08: Trevor Lawrence #16 and Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images Welcome to Week 5 of the fantasy football season. This is the week that begins with teams on a bye. The teams on a bye are the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Also, remember that there is an early morning international game. The Minnesota Vikings (who stayed across the pond after the game last week in Dublin) will play against the newly led Cleveland Browns, as Dillon Gabriel has been named as the starting quarterback. Now, let’s get to the matchups for your fantasy football Week 5. Best/Worst Quarterback Matchup Best QB Matchup: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals, Lions -9.5, 48.5 o/u Trey Hendrickson cannot do it all alone. The Bengals’ defense isn’t good. So far this season, they have pressured the quarterback on only 29.1% of dropbacks. They also have the lowest blitz rate at 12.7% and they have only totaled six sacks in four games (spoiler alert: Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett has four on his own). The Bengals are coming off a Monday Night Massacre where second-year quarterback Bo Nix threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns against them. Enter seasoned pro Goff, who is not only playing behind footballguys’ number one offensive line, but he ranks first in clean pocket completion percentage (79.3%), his nine touchdown passes are the third most, and his 929 passing yards are the 10th most in the league. Last week, against the Cleveland Browns’ vaunted defensive line, Goff managed 168 yards and two touchdowns. Look for…
Bitcoin Jumps To $120K, Catapulting Strategy’s Holdings To Record $77.4 Billion
Bitcoin bounced back above the six-figure mark, and a company that has bet heavily on the coin saw the value of its stash climb to a record $77.4 billion. Related Reading: Bitcoin As The New Battleground—Sweden Signals Interest In Joining The Race According to market trackers and other reports, the rebound in Bitcoin price pushed […]
Gold hits daily high amid Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical tensions
The post Gold hits daily high amid Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold (XAU/USD) touches a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session, though it lacks follow-through buying amid the upbeat market mood. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from a one-week low amid the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs two more times this year. This, along with persistent geopolitical tensions, continues to act as a tailwind for the precious metal. Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment seems unfazed by a partial US government shutdown for the third straight day, which, in turn, is holding back the XAU/USD bulls from placing fresh bets. Traders now look forward to speeches from influential FOMC members, which will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the non-yielding Gold. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD pair remains on track to register strong gains for the seventh consecutive week. Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls retain control amid supportive fundamental backdrop The US Dollar staged a goodish recovery from a one-week low touched on Thursday and triggered an intraday turnaround in the Gold price from the vicinity of the $3,900 mark, or a fresh all-time peak. The precious metal, however, rebounded from the $3,820 area, though it lacks follow-through and ticks lower for the second straight day on Friday. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned on Wednesday that the government shutdown could hurt the economy more than those in the past, with potential hits to the GDP, growth, and the labor market. Traders, however, brushed aside worries amid expectations of a limited impact of a partial government shutdown on the economic performance. The optimism led to another session of record highs on Wall Street, and the spillover effect remains supportive of a generally positive tone around the Asian equity markets. This turns…
Russia Flags U.S. Plans to Reset $37 Trillion Debt With Stablecoins
The post Russia Flags U.S. Plans to Reset $37 Trillion Debt With Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Putin aide says U.S. could reset $37T debt with stablecoins, sparking global trust concerns. Analysts warn shifting Treasuries into stablecoins would amount to default, not a reset. Russia eyes ruble-backed stablecoin as U.S. GENIUS Act boosts regulated dollar supremacy. A senior advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States of planning to use cryptocurrencies, especially dollar-backed stablecoins, to reset its national debt. Anton Kobyakov, who spoke at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok earlier this month, claimed Washington is trying to “rewrite the rules” of gold and crypto markets to address its $37 trillion debt burden. According to him, the US intends to migrate debt into stablecoins, devalue it, and “start from scratch.” Kobyakov’s Warning on Dollar Dominance Kobyakov argued that the U.S. has “no choice” but to lean on emerging financial instruments like stablecoins to offset its rising debt burden. He warned this approach would shift America’s fiscal problems onto the global economy, eroding trust in the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Putin’s advisor Kobyakov: The U.S. has devised a crypto scheme to erase its massive debt at the world’s expense. “The U.S. is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt—35 trillion dollars. These two sectors (crypto… pic.twitter.com/R4RDeYtaGg — Russia Direct (@RussiaDirect_) September 8, 2025 He linked the alleged strategy to a broader effort to exploit the rise of crypto and gold markets to extend U.S. dominance at the expense of rivals like Russia and China. Analysts Dismiss Debt Reset Theory as Unrealistic Crypto experts, however, are skeptical. Moving trillions of dollars of US government debt into stablecoins would be legally and technically difficult, they note. Treasuries are contracts, and re-labeling them as digital assets could be seen as a default. Moreover, most major…
Can Crypto Trading Services Reshape Japan’s Financial Landscape?
The post Can Crypto Trading Services Reshape Japan’s Financial Landscape? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laser Digital, a firm under the Nomura Group, has embarked on the journey to secure a license for providing cryptocurrency trading services aimed at institutional clients in Japan. The Swiss-based company has reportedly initiated discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to navigate the preliminary stages of this process. Continue Reading:Can Crypto Trading Services Reshape Japan’s Financial Landscape? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-crypto-trading-services-reshape-japans-financial-landscape
Here’s 3 data points bulls must watch next
The post Here’s 3 data points bulls must watch next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price is back above $120,000, and the market has clean data to read instead of just vibes. Spot pushed through the important $120,000 level on Oct. 2 with a close near $120,606 after a +5.5% climb from Sept. 29, and it’s holding the level today even with a small give-back. The spike in spot price isn’t an isolated act. Bitcoin ETFs printed two straight days of heavy net creations, roughly $676 million on Oct. 1 and $627 million on Oct. 2, right after a messy stretch of outflows around Sept. 25–26. At the same time, futures and options rebounded quickly into October: BTC futures open interest rose from $77.22 billion on Sept. 29 to $88.52 billion by Oct. 3, while options OI climbed from $41.58 billion to $52.06 billion. Volume followed through, with futures turnover jumping from $48.59 billion on Sept. 29 to $111.22 billion on Oct. 2, and exchange activity picking up mid-week. That mix of spot demand through creations, fresh derivatives exposure, and heavy turnover sets the stage for further upside in Q4. The late-September ETF shakeout matters because it reset positioning and then flipped quickly to creations. When you get back-to-back days above $600 million in net inflows, the primary market absorbs coins and forces authorized participants to source BTC. That tightening shows up in price faster than it shows up in headlines. It also changes intraday liquidity: spreads generally compress when creations are active and arbitrage turns into a two-way street again. If the flow stays net positive through next week, the spot side won’t need heroics from perpetuals to keep $120,000; it just needs the creation machine to keep grinding. Chart showing Bitcoin options open interest from Sep. 27 to Oct. 3, 2025 (Source: CoinGlass) The rise in futures OI across the same window…
