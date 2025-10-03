2025-10-07 Tuesday

BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Gain Traction

The post BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Gain Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Presales are again the hottest entry point in crypto, giving investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges. 2025 is packed with presale activity, but only a few projects stand out. BlockDAG grabbed headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is drawing meme attention with staking and a live demo exchange, and Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring distinct angles. Together, these names form the short list of presales worth watching now. BlockDAG: Record Presales Reshaping 2025 BlockDAG is altering the presale playbook. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it has momentum most competitors only dream of. The current price is $0.0013, but that is unlikely to stay. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, today’s buyers lock in a projected 3,746% ROI at listing. Some analysts even suggest a $1 long‑term target. The ecosystem shows real activity: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG’s infrastructure looks like more than just hype. Still, while BlockDAG impresses on scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and culture. At $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-driven upside, 225% staking rewards, and a narrative tied to the Pepe legacy appealing to a different investor profile. Bitcoin Hyper: Extending Bitcoin With High‑Speed Layers Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It positions itself as a high-speed Layer‑2 for Bitcoin, combining zk‑rollups with Solana‑style throughput. Backers currently earn 72–76% APY, and the roadmap includes DeFi integrations and smart contract support. Analysts argue Hyper could deliver 100× returns if execution and adoption align. However, competition from established Layer‑2 solutions is fierce, and adoption is not guaranteed. By contrast, Pepeto already offers a live demo exchange…
Nike’s Jordan Brand Lands Its First U.S. ‘World Of Flight’ Store In Philadelphia

The post Nike’s Jordan Brand Lands Its First U.S. ‘World Of Flight’ Store In Philadelphia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 21: Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing reacts after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images On the heels of an earnings call suggesting that CEO Elliott Hill’s turnaround efforts are beginning to bear fruit, Nike announced its next bold move: launching its first U.S. “World of Flight” flagship store dedicated to the Jordan Brand. Opening October 10 at 1617 Walnut Street in Philadelphia’s historic district, the store joins a lineup that includes World of Flight flagship stores in Milan, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Mexico City. With plans to expand the Jordan Brand retail experience to other major cities across the country, Philadelphia was selected for its first U.S. opening because of its rich sports culture and ties to Michael Jordan, who played his last NBA game there in 2003, as well as Jalen Hurts, the Eagles star quarterback and Jordan Brand ambassador. “We are going to further unite the energy of Philadelphia with MJ’s greatness,” said Jeremy Bolds, Jordan Brand North America GM, in a statement. Calling the city one of the largest basketball-demand markets in the country, he said the store will deepen connections with the community through special events and brand experiences, “high-heat” product drops, and the widest assortment of Jordan Brand footwear and apparel available anywhere. The City of Brotherly Love will roll out the red carpet for the opening with the Jordan Brand hosting a community block party beginning at 4 p.m. on opening day. Promising “exclusive surprises” for attendees, Hurts said, “It is amazing that Jordan Brand chose Philadelphia for its first World of Flight store in the U.S.…
Coinbase Partners With Samsung

The post Coinbase Partners With Samsung appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase has partnered with Samsung to integrate crypto trading directly into the Samsung Wallet app for over 75 million Galaxy device users in the U.S. This collaboration allows users to buy, sell, and stake cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without switching apps. Samsung Wallet also offers a free 3-month Coinbase One membership with perks like …
Bitcoin Price Prediction as $761M Bearish Bitcoin Positions Are Liquidated in 3 Days

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as $761M Bearish Bitcoin Positions Are Liquidated in 3 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as $761M Bearish Bitcoin Positions Are Liquidated in 3 Days Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-october-3-2025/
BTC, USDC, and ETH become cash flow engines — holders convert digital assets into stable flow through Find Mining

The post BTC, USDC, and ETH become cash flow engines — holders convert digital assets into stable flow through Find Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Los Angeles, California—As global crypto assets continue to transform Bitcoin, USDC, and Ethereum from static “digital wealth” into a continuous stream of cash flow, it has become a core concern for many. Find Mining is providing the answer: through a transparent and regulated operating model, it transforms these three mainstream assets into a stable cash flow engine with daily settlement. Why Choose Find Mining Since its establishment in London in 2018, Find Mining has consistently adhered to the principles of compliant operations: ● Global Regulatory Compliance: Compliant with the EU’s MiCA (Market for Crypto-Assets) regulatory framework, Find Mining also meets the compliance requirements of multiple countries. Advertisement &nbsp ● Audit and Transparency: The platform undergoes regular audits to ensure transparency of asset reserves and profit distribution. ● ESG and Sustainability: The computing center is powered by renewable energy, in line with international green trends. This not only demonstrates Find Mining’s compliance and security but also makes it a trusted platform for asset growth, serving both institutional and retail players. How do BTC, USDC, and ETH convert into cash flow? Unlike the traditional model, Find Mining has created a new model for monetizing digital assets: ●BTC: As the core digital asset, it is injected into efficient computing contracts, with daily revenue settlements, converting it into a stable cash flow. ●USDC: Leveraging its stability as a USDC pegged to a specific currency, holders can stake USDC in smart contracts to earn a stable, fixed return. ●ETH: Leveraging the advantages of its smart contract ecosystem,…
Tesla’s Proposed $1 Trillion Pay Package For Musk Faces Investor Pushback

The post Tesla’s Proposed $1 Trillion Pay Package For Musk Faces Investor Pushback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A group of Tesla investors and state government officials are urging the company’s other shareholders to vote against the electric carmaker’s proposed new compensation package for CEO Elon Musk—which could be worth around $1 trillion if the company achieves a set of ambitious goals over the next decade. A group of Tesla investors urged other shareholders to vote against CEO Elon Musk’s proposed pay package which could be worth as much as $1 trillion. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts A letter sent on Thursday urged Tesla shareholders to vote against the new pay proposal at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on November 6 and accused the board of harming Tesla’s reputation in their “relentless pursuit of retaining” Musk. Signatories of the letter include Tesla investor SOC Investment Group, and American Federation of Teachers; the state treasurers of Nevada, New Mexico, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado and the comptrollers of Maryland and New York City. The investors and state officials allege that Tesla’s board is “made up of directors with close ties to the CEO,” and the proposed pay packages “provide so much discretion to Tesla’s Board that shareholders cannot be confident of impartial treatment.” The letter notes Tesla’s “negative and highly volatile” operational and financial performance in last year’s annual meeting, including slumped Tesla sales in key European markets. The letter also criticizes Tesla’s board and questions its ability to “provide objective, rigorous oversight of management,” citing its directors’ “deep personal and professional ties to CEO Musk.” The letter adds: “We believe that these relationships have enabled a culture where the Board consistently fails to challenge Mr. Musk, even when his actions are detrimental to the Company’s value and its public shareholders.” Crucial Quote Investors and state officials argue Tesla’s board failed to ensure Musk devotes his “full attention to…
Almaviva and Fabrick will lead the revolution

The post Almaviva and Fabrick will lead the revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) has chosen two leaders of Italian innovation, Almaviva and Fabrick, to develop the mobile app and technological infrastructure that will provide all European Union citizens access to the Digital Euro. This project represents a groundbreaking shift in the European digital payments landscape, aiming to strengthen cohesion, monetary sovereignty, and financial security in the euro area. A unique app for all European citizens The goal of the ECB is to offer every European citizen a uniform and secure experience in digital payments. The application, designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, will be accessible from smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, allowing electronic payments in physical stores, online, or between individuals. The design and functionalities will be identical in all Union countries, thus ensuring simplicity, security, and inclusivity. The Digital Euro, issued and guaranteed by the Eurosystem, is designed to make payments simpler, safer, and more accessible, complementing cash and strengthening financial inclusion throughout the euro area. Open and Interoperable Infrastructure: The Technological Heart of the Project One of the key elements of the project entrusted to Almaviva and Fabrick is the creation of an open and interoperable technological infrastructure. Thanks to dedicated SDKs and APIs, European payment service providers will be able to easily integrate their services with the Digital Euro platform. This strategic choice aims to promote widespread adoption of the new digital currency and stimulate innovation in the payments ecosystem, strengthening European technological autonomy. Contract Details: A Strategic Partnership for the Future The contract, awarded through a tender reserved for European companies, sees Almaviva and Fabrick operating as a temporary joint venture. The initial duration of the agreement is four years, with the possibility of extension up to ten years. The maximum value of the contractual framework is approximately 153 million euros. The plan foresees that…
AUD/USD rises to near 0.6600 as traders pare RBA dovish bets

The post AUD/USD rises to near 0.6600 as traders pare RBA dovish bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AUD/USD pair gains slightly to near 0.6605 during the European trading session on Friday. The Aussie pair moves higher as the Australian Dollar (AUD) gains amid easing bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in the policy meeting in November. According to a Reuters report, Futures now imply around a 45% chance that the RBA will cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) in the November policy meeting. RBA dovish bets have eased as inflationary pressures in the Australian economy are proving to be persistent. “Components of the monthly CPI are a little higher than expected, and inflation is not running away,” RBA Governor Michele Bullock said at a post-meeting press conference in late September. Analysts at ANZ have also dropped their view of an interest rate cut by the RBA in the policy meeting next month. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) remains on the back foot amid the United States (US) government shutdown and the weakening job market. Partial US government closure has resulted in a halt of key economic data releases, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for September that was scheduled to be released on Friday. Cooling US job demand has boosted speculation for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the remainder of the year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have almost fully priced in a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate reduction by the Fed in the policy meeting later this month. Traders also see an 87% chance that the Fed will also cut interest rates by a similar size in the December meeting. (The story was corrected at 11:00 GMT to say in the second bullet point that traders pare RBA dovish bets as inflation proves to be persistent, not Fed) Employment FAQs…
The Weeknd’s “The Hills” Replaced “Can’t Feel My Face” At No. 1 In 2015

The post The Weeknd’s “The Hills” Replaced “Can’t Feel My Face” At No. 1 In 2015 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2015, The Weeknd secured back-to-back chart-toppers with “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills,” proving himself as one of music’s biggest new stars. SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 7: Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye performs on stage during the ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation) Getty Images for Live Nation Scoring a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 in America is a career high that most musicians will never realize. The music industry is immensely competitive, and the race to the top of the list of the most consumed songs in the largest music market on the planet is notoriously cutthroat. While it’s rare to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, it’s far, far rarer for any musical act to replace itself in first place on the tally. A decade ago this week, The Weeknd – then one of the most exciting new acts in music – proved that he had arrived not just as a tastemaker, but a superstar, when he managed the feat, swapping one champion for another. What Was The Weeknd’s First No. 1 Hit? The Weeknd scored his first No. 1 in America on the Hot 100 dated August 22. That week, “Can’t Feel My Face” climbed to the top spot just a few weeks after being released. The Canadian R&B and pop musician replaced “Cheerleader” by one-hit wonder Omi, which ruled for several periods throughout the summer. Did “Can’t Feel My Face” Make History? “Can’t Feel My Face” would make history in its own right. Before The Weeknd even had a chance to replace himself at No. 1, that track managed three frames ruling the chart, but none of them were consecutive. “Can’t Feel My Face”…
Crypto.com Joins Forces with SOL Strategies to Expand Custody Solutions

TLDR Crypto.com partners with SOL Strategies to provide Solana validator access. The partnership expands SOL Strategies’ treasury custody and validator services. Crypto.com Custody will now offer institutional-grade services for Solana assets. The collaboration reflects growing demand for secure and compliant crypto services. Crypto exchange Crypto.com has entered a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies Inc. (Nasdaq: [...] The post Crypto.com Joins Forces with SOL Strategies to Expand Custody Solutions appeared first on CoinCentral.
