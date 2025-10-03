MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin Hyper’s $20.4M Presale Soars at the Prospect of a US-Europe Bitcoin Reserve Race
Taking President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as an example, Sweden took a step in the same direction, after opposition […] The post Bitcoin Hyper’s $20.4M Presale Soars at the Prospect of a US-Europe Bitcoin Reserve Race appeared first on Coindoo.
HYPER
$0,28339
+5,64%
TRUMP
$7,875
+0,08%
Coindoo
2025/10/03 19:40
U.S. Laws, ETFs Drive Market Higher
The post U.S. Laws, ETFs Drive Market Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. laws reshape crypto with stablecoin and market oversight clarity. Institutions boost Bitcoin and Ethereum as ETFs drive long-term holding. DeFi, stablecoins, and altcoins expand with record activity and adoption. The third quarter of 2025 marked a turning point: cryptocurrency became more deeply embedded in the global financial system. The shift was fueled by the first U.S. federal laws governing digital assets, which provided long-sought clarity on stablecoins and market oversight. Crypto Market Recap: Q3 2025 Q3 2025 marked a historic milestone: crypto became part of the global financial system, reshaping the industry’s dynamics. Read the key events shaping today’s market 👇https://t.co/KOouYS9vtT — CryptoRank.io (@CryptoRank_io) October 2, 2025 The GENIUS Act, signed into law in July, introduced the first clear regulations for stablecoins. Under the new rules, issuers must hold reserves in cash or short-term Treasury securities, publish monthly disclosures, and undergo annual audits when issuing at scale. Oversight now falls under the banking system, with insured depositories and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency supervising compliance. As a result, stablecoin supply expanded quickly, which added liquidity to decentralized finance and supported upward momentum in crypto markets. Related: DeFi Tops Crypto Sectors With 44.6% YTD Gains as RWAs and Stablecoins Follow Close At the same time, the House passed the CLARITY Act, which is now awaiting Senate approval. The bill aims to resolve jurisdictional disputes by assigning Bitcoin and Ethereum to the CFTC, while the SEC maintains control over securities-like offerings. Meanwhile, the Anti-CBDC Act blocked the Federal Reserve from using a retail central bank digital currency, signaling that privately issued stablecoins will remain central to the digital dollar model. Institutions Drive Bitcoin and Ethereum Growth Market performance during the quarter displayed the effects of these legal changes. The S&P 500, gold, and Bitcoin all set fresh highs,…
U
$0,010244
+1,85%
COM
$0,013369
-2,43%
BOOST
$0,09587
-1,87%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:22
Warren Buffett Berkshire Occidental Oxychem
The post Warren Buffett Berkshire Occidental Oxychem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced Thursday it reached a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical unit, OxyChem, for $9.7 billion in cash. The deal marks Berkshire’s largest since 2022, when it paid $11.6 billion for insurer Alleghany. It also comes at a time in which the conglomerate is sitting on $344 billion in cash, near a record for the company. Shares of Occidental fell more than 7% on Thursday following the announcement. Berkshire is already a major investor in Occidental, holding a 28.2% stake as of the end of June. Buffett — who is 95 and stepping down as CEO at the end of the year — has said he wouldn’t take complete control of the Houston-based oil company. OxyChem manufactures water treatment, health care and other commercial chemicals. Occidental said it will use $6.5 billion of the proceeds to pay down debt. Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub said the debt reduction resulting from the deal will enable her company to restart buying back stock. “The problem has been getting our debt down faster, so this resolves the one outstanding issue that I think will now unlock our stock and allow shareholders to feel more comfortable, hopefully, to add to their positions and others to come in,” Hollub said Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “So now we’re going to be able to start our sharing purchase program again. … This is the last step that we needed in our major transformation that we started 10 years ago.” The last time Berkshire did a deal in the chemical space was in 2011, buying Lubrizol for a similar $10 billion figure. “We look forward to welcoming OxyChem as an operating subsidiary within Berkshire,” said Greg Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations at Berkshire, in a press release. Abel, who will succeed Buffett as CEO…
COM
$0,013369
-2,43%
PAID
$0,0185
-2,63%
NEAR
$3,044
+1,26%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:17
$4.3 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Expire Today
The post $4.3 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Expire Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Today, over $4.3 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire, with Bitcoin options valued at $3.36 billion and Ethereum at $974 million. Bitcoin is trading above $120,000, above the key “max pain” level of $115,000, indicating potential market volatility as traders adjust positions. Ethereum’s max pain price is $4,200. This options …
4
$0,19667
+17,06%
PAIN
$1,4419
-0,03%
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 19:16
Crypto LIVE News Updates : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price, XRP Price and More
The post Crypto LIVE News Updates : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price, XRP Price and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin price today roared past $120K, up 1% in 24 hours, driving renewed crypto momentum. ETFs are fueling demand, with U.S. spot products logging $676M inflows Oct 1, while BlackRock’s IBIT nears $94B AUM. Supply remains tight post-halving, amplifying price moves. Altcoins joined the rally: BNB price hit a record $1,111 (+6.3%), and XRP price …
LIVE
$0,01393
-2,03%
XRP
$2,9794
-0,68%
MORE
$0,03395
-45,26%
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 19:15
At Just $0.026, Here’s Why Many Investors Have BlockchainFX As The Better Crypto To Buy Over Shiba Inu And Cardano
At $0.026, BlockchainFX presale is outpacing Shiba Inu and Cardano with $8.5M+ raised, staking rewards, a super app, and an exclusive BFX Visa Card.
HERE
$0,00024
-4,00%
WHY
$0,00000003549
+9,13%
SHIBA
$0,000000000649
+3,67%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 18:54
Whales Pour $1.5 Billion into XRP, Still Earning $8,700 a Day in Bear Market Test
On October 3, 2025, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant development. Whale investors increased their holdings of XRP by over 510 million tokens in just a few days, representing approximately $1.54 billion at current prices. This massive influx of capital demonstrates strong institutional and large-holder confidence in XRP at this key price level. Simultaneously, short-term […] Continue Reading: Whales Pour $1.5 Billion into XRP, Still Earning $8,700 a Day in Bear Market Test
1
$0,005371
-8,04%
XRP
$2,9794
-0,68%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:51
Melania Trump Promotes MELANIA Coin Again After Months of Silence
TLDR Melania Trump recently revived her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin with a new AI-generated video after months of inactivity. The post triggered a brief price spike, with the MELANIA token rising from $0.16 to $0.19 before stabilizing at $0.18. Blockchain analysts raised concerns about the transparency of the MELANIA project, particularly regarding $10 million in [...] The post Melania Trump Promotes MELANIA Coin Again After Months of Silence appeared first on CoinCentral.
MELANIA
$0,1855
+2,94%
TRUMP
$7,875
+0,08%
MEME
$0,002503
+1,58%
Coincentral
2025/10/03 18:49
Trump’s Potential Tariff Dividend May Boost Altcoin Investments
Trump's tariff payoff could drive increased altcoin investments. Potential dividends and rate cuts may ease budget constraints. Continue Reading:Trump’s Potential Tariff Dividend May Boost Altcoin Investments The post Trump’s Potential Tariff Dividend May Boost Altcoin Investments appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TRUMP
$7,875
+0,08%
MAY
$0,03898
-1,14%
BOOST
$0,09587
-1,87%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:47
$14.7 Billion Bitcoin Longs at Risk as Price Holds $120,000, Ripple Reveals XRP Privacy Roadmap, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 11% October Rally: Morning Crypto Market Report
This morning on crypto market: Bitcoin's $14.7 billion liquidation wall revealed, Ripple pushes XRP privacy narrative and October breakout play emerges for SHIB meme coin
XRP
$2,9794
-0,68%
SHIBA
$0,000000000649
+3,67%
SHIB
$0,00001274
+0,39%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:45
BlockchainFX Presale Rockets Past $9m As Investors Seek The Next Big Crypto Beyond Cardano And Solana
Hyperscale Data: Bitcoin Treasury allocation funds have expanded to US$41 million, with current holdings of 90.6144 BTC
Polymarket Users Can Now Deposit Bitcoin as Trading Platform Grows
India to Launch RBI-Backed Digital Currency and Discourages Unbacked Crypto
Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?