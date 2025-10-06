Data: The total number of transactions on major crypto networks exceeded 642 million in September, with Tron Network ranking first with a 40% share

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to a report released by on-chain data analysis platform CryptoQuant, the total number of transactions on nine major cryptocurrency networks, excluding Solana, exceeded 642 million in September. TRON ranked first with 279 million transactions (40%), followed by Polygon (112 million) and Arbitrum (87 million). The report also noted that USDT transfers on the Tron blockchain alone exceeded $687 billion in September, highlighting the actual scale of cryptocurrency network usage. Analysts believe that continued high transaction volumes throughout 2025 indicate that this activity reflects broader and fundamental adoption rather than pure price speculation.