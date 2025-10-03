MEXC Exchange
OnePay to Enable Crypto Trading and Spending in Walmart App
The post OnePay to Enable Crypto Trading and Spending in Walmart App appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Walmart’s fintech platform OnePay will introduce cryptocurrency trading and custody features later this year, initially supporting Bitcoin and Ethereum. Users will be able to trade crypto and use it to pay for purchases at Walmart or settle credit card debt through the app. Powered by a partnership with crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash, this move aims …
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 20:43
Crypto Sector Continues Upward Trajectory as Top Assets Reflect Optimism
Crypto market climbs with Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) gains as DeFi, NFTs, and regulatory moves from SWIFT and U.S. lawmakers shape sentiment.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 20:40
Crypto Crash Ahead as Retail Buys and Institutions Sell
The post Crypto Crash Ahead as Retail Buys and Institutions Sell appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As the crypto market is enjoying its recent surge towards $4.14 trillion value, and Bitcoin is crossing $120,000 mark. But behind the hype, clear signs suggest a potential major correction is looming. Prominent crypto analyst TED warns that retail traders are buying in late, while institutional investors are selling. This usually leads to a sharp …
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 20:37
Is Matt LaFleur Holding The Green Bay Packers Back From Greatness?
The post Is Matt LaFleur Holding The Green Bay Packers Back From Greatness? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Matt LaFleur, now in his seventh season as the Green Bay Packers head coach, struggled with clock management in the Packers’ 40-40 tie with Dallas on Sept. 28. Getty Images All gas, no brakes? Or perhaps you slam the brakes, then drive in first gear? After 6 ¼ seasons and 112 football games, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur still has an identity crisis. At times, LaFleur sticks out his chest and plays with reckless abandon, ala Riverboat Ron Rivera. At others, he turns into Captain Conservative like Marty Schottenheimer was for 2 ½ decades with four teams. Because LaFleur still seems unsure of himself, so are his Packers. And right now, the identity of the 2025 Packers is sloppiness, confusion and a lack of discipline. In a year where general manager Brian Gutekunst stressed “urgency”, then proved it by trading for Micah Parsons — the franchise’s biggest deal since acquiring Brett Favre in 1992 — LaFleur isn’t holding up his end of the bargain. And he could be the one person preventing these Packers from greatness. Let’s examine the latest string of debacles from Green Bay’s 40-40 tie with Dallas on Sept. 28, a game that dropped the Packers’ record to 2-1-1. 1. End of first half The Packers were clinging to a 13-9 lead with 21 seconds left in the first half. They had a first and 15 at their own 27 and no timeouts. The odds of moving the ball roughly 33 yards to get into field goal range for kicker Brandon McManus were slim. And while it’s easy to second guess, the best play here was certainly to run the football and take your four-point lead to halftime. “At that point, should have just shut it down and I didn’t,” LaFleur said. Instead, LaFleur was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:34
United Kingdom S&P Global Services PMI came in at 50.8 below forecasts (51.9) in September
The post United Kingdom S&P Global Services PMI came in at 50.8 below forecasts (51.9) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/united-kingdom-sp-global-services-pmi-came-in-at-508-below-forecasts-519-in-september-202510030830
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:26
Avalanche Traders Eye XRP Tundra Presale: Two Tokens Create Great Opportunity
The post Avalanche Traders Eye XRP Tundra Presale: Two Tokens Create Great Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche (AVAX) entered 2025 with renewed attention after Bitwise submitted a spot AVAX ETF application to the SEC. The filing placed AVAX alongside other altcoins vying for institutional recognition. Yet while the headline generated momentum, regulatory delays and uneven inflows have reminded traders that ETF applications do not guarantee lasting price appreciation. For many holders, the wait has been reminiscent of other assets where institutional adoption failed to translate into immediate returns. That sense of frustration is driving capital toward opportunities with more defined economic structures. One of the names drawing attention is XRP Tundra. It is a presale project combining Solana-based utility with XRP Ledger governance through a dual-token model. XRP Tundra Presale: Two Tokens for One Entry In its current Phase 4, XRP Tundra offers buyers both TUNDRA-S and TUNDRA-X. TUNDRA-S, built on Solana, functions as the project’s yield and utility token. The other token, TUNDRA-X, native to XRPL, anchors governance and reserves. The presale price for TUNDRA-S is $0.068, and every purchase comes with a 16% bonus. Buyers also receive free TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.034 for reference. Launch pricing will be: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. This dual-token structure offers Avalanche traders something AVAX itself never did. They get an entry model where launch valuations are transparent and every purchase delivers governance exposure at no additional cost. Liquidity Protection Through DAMM V2 One of the recurring challenges in crypto is token volatility immediately after launch. XRP Tundra addresses this through Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools. Unlike traditional pools, DAMM V2 deploys dynamic fees that start high and decline over time. The structure deters bots and early dumping, preserving liquidity for long-term participants. NFTs represent liquidity positions, and permanent lock options guarantee a baseline of tradability. Crypto users celebrate Avalanche’s design for speed, but its token…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:17
Nike Looks To Deepen Cultural Cache With Jordan Brand Philadelphia
The post Nike Looks To Deepen Cultural Cache With Jordan Brand Philadelphia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Brand’s World of Flight Philadelphia will precede a bigger store roll out. Nike/Jordan Brand Jordan Brand is set to open its first U.S. World of Flight store in Philadelphia, marking the start of a planned rollout of its flagship retail format across the country. The new location, which opens October 10 on Walnut Street, is the brand’s sixth worldwide following launches in Milan, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Mexico City. The Philadelphia store has been designed as a showcase for Jordan’s most complete product offering in the U.S., alongside limited releases and community-focused events, Nike said of the announcement. Housed in a restored Beaux Arts building, it aims to connect with the city’s strong basketball culture, offering curated experiences that go beyond a traditional retail environment, the athleisure giant added. “World of Flight is a direct portal to our brand and represents the pinnacle of basketball culture,” said Jordan Brand President Sarah Mensah said. “Opening our first World of Flight door in the United States in Philadelphia, where Michael Jordan played his last game and Jalen Hurts is redefining greatness on the football field, is emblematic of the stories, legacy and achievements we continue to create and uplift.” Jordan Brand Long Term Connection Philadelphia has long had close ties with the brand. As Mensah flagged, basketball legend Michael Jordan ended his NBA career in the city in 2003, and Jordan Brand co-founder Larry Miller grew up there. The company has also run community programs in the area since 2015, including its Wings Scholars initiative, and works with local partners such as the Jalen Hurts Foundation. The choice of location underlines Jordan Brand’s strategy of tying its retail expansion to cities with strong sporting identities and engaged local audiences. Chicago Bulls’ legend Michael Jordan has a ong history with Philadelphia. (Photo…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:14
HBAR Rallies on Institutional Interest, Faces Resistance at $0.23
The post HBAR Rallies on Institutional Interest, Faces Resistance at $0.23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR saw heightened institutional interest over the past 24 hours, trading between $0.22 and $0.23. The strongest move came early on Oct. 2, when the token surged from $0.22 to $0.23 on heavy volume of 57 million, establishing resistance at the upper level. Subsequent trading saw repeated tests of that barrier, with consolidation just below $0.23. Late-session volatility erased gains, with a 1% drop in the final hour as selling pressure mounted and liquidity thinned. Analysts noted declining volume into the close as a sign of potential short-term weakness. Longer-term sentiment remains more favorable. Hedera executives recently appeared on a panel with SWIFT, Citigroup, and Germany’s Bundesbank, underscoring institutional recognition of its technology. Wyoming’s Frontier Stablecoin pilot further demonstrates enterprise use cases. Regulatory catalysts may also be on the horizon, with the SEC reviewing a potential spot HBAR ETF this month. Despite recent declines, analysts say Hedera’s mix of partnerships and ETF prospects could support further gains in October. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Analysis Reveals Mixed Trading Signals Established resistance at the $0.23 level continues to generate consistent selling pressure during periods of increased trading volume. Support levels near $0.23 have demonstrated resilience through multiple testing phases during the consolidation period. Elevated trading volume of 57.63 million shares during the early morning rally suggests institutional participation and renewed investor interest. Absence of trading volume in the session’s final minutes raises concerns about market liquidity and potential momentum deterioration. Overall trading range of $0.0068 representing 3% volatility indicates active price discovery and market efficiency. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/02/hbar-rallies-on-institutional-interest-faces-resistance-at-usd0-23
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:06
What Impact Might the $2 Billion Solana Treasury Strategy Have?
The post What Impact Might the $2 Billion Solana Treasury Strategy Have? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A flurry of financial initiatives is currently shaping the landscape for Solana, suggesting a significant strengthening of its ecosystem. Sharps Technology has kicked off a prominent stock buyback initiative valued at up to $100 million to inspire confidence in Solana-focused treasury assets. Continue Reading:What Impact Might the $2 Billion Solana Treasury Strategy Have? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/what-impact-might-the-2-billion-solana-treasury-strategy-have
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:00
Pound Sterling flattens against US Dollar on absence of US key economic data releases
The post Pound Sterling flattens against US Dollar on absence of US key economic data releases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range around 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the US Dollar (USD) trades sideways, with investors struggling to find fresh cues regarding the economic outlook in the wake of partial government closure. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, wobbles around 97.90 at the time of writing. The partial US government shutdown has resulted in halt of key economic data releases, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that was scheduled for this Friday, as a number of statistical agencies have been called off work due to the stoppage of government funding. Investors were awaiting the US official employment release to get fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. Currently, there is an 87% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates at all remaining policy meetings this year, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Meanwhile, the US ADP Employment Change figures for September showed on Wednesday that the private sector saw a reduction in labor force by 32K employees. Economists had anticipated that 50K fresh workers were added in that period. Additionally, the report revealed that 3K employees were laid off in August against the previously calculated addition of 54K workers. Pound Sterling trades broadly stable while UK labor market risks escalate The Pound Sterling trades calmly against its major peers on Friday while it will likely face selling pressure amid growing United Kingdom (UK) labor market concerns. Bank of England’s (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) survey showed on Thursday that firms’ year-ahead expectations for employment came in flat in the three months to September. This is the first time since the quarter to November 2020, when companies didn’t anticipate…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:56
