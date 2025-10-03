Nomura Plans Japan Institutional Crypto Expansion with Subsidiary Laser Digital

Key Points: Nomura plans crypto expansion in Japan via Laser Digital. Targets institutional clients amid regulatory growth. Market sees rising demand for regulated crypto products. Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to expand its digital asset market in Japan through its subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings AG, as per Bloomberg on October 3rd. This move signifies increased institutional participation in Japan's burgeoning crypto market, driven by favorable regulatory reforms and escalating trading volumes. Nomura's Licensing Pursuit as Japan Embraces Crypto Laser Digital Holdings AG, Nomura's Swiss subsidiary, plans to apply for a crypto trading license in Japan, focusing on institutional investors. Discussions are ongoing with the Japanese Financial Services Agency to proceed with the necessary approvals. This expansion is part of a significant shift as Japan embraces crypto with strong governmental support. Regulatory changes in Japan have opened doors for more substantial institutional engagement. These reforms have allowed Laser Digital to target banks, asset managers, and exchanges, leveraging its Swiss expertise to offer professional crypto services primarily in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Banks and asset managers may soon see more integrated crypto solutions. "Nomura's expansion into digital assets is aligned with the acceleration of regulatory reforms in Japan, paving the way for more institutional engagement," noted in recent reports on this significant move. Japan's Crypto Surge: Institutional Demand and Market Dynamics Did you know? Japan's cryptocurrency transactions reached ¥33.7 trillion (approximately $230 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, highlighting a dramatic growth in trading activity and institutional demand. Bitcoin's current market data reveals a price of $120,468.20 and a market cap of approximately $2.40 trillion, dominating 57.98% of the market. CoinMarketCap reports a 1.41% price increase over 24 hours, underscoring strong movements over recent months. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Nomura Holdings…