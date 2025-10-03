MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-07 Tuesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Germany HCOB Services PMI registered at 51.5, below expectations (52.5) in September
The post Germany HCOB Services PMI registered at 51.5, below expectations (52.5) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/germany-hcob-services-pmi-registered-at-515-below-expectations-525-in-september-202510030755
COM
$0.013358
-0.39%
INDEX
$1.047
-2.51%
WELL
$0.0000681
-19.02%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:44
Partager
France HCOB Services PMI came in at 48.5, below expectations (48.9) in September
The post France HCOB Services PMI came in at 48.5, below expectations (48.9) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/france-hcob-services-pmi-came-in-at-485-below-expectations-489-in-september-202510030750
COM
$0.013358
-0.39%
INDEX
$1.047
-2.51%
WELL
$0.0000681
-19.02%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:29
Partager
Dalio Doubts Bitcoin Will Become Central Bank Reserve Currency
The post Dalio Doubts Bitcoin Will Become Central Bank Reserve Currency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prominent investor Ray Dalio has predicted that Bitcoin is unlikely to be adopted as the reserve currency by central banks. “I doubt that any central bank will take it on as a reserve currency,” he said. Bitcoin will struggle to gain traction with central banks due to its lack of privacy, the billionaire argues. Furthermore, Dalio has suggested that Bitcoin’s code could end up being “broken” in the future, a claim that has ruffled the feathers of numerous Bitcoin advocates. That said, the legendary investor claims that BTC is “worth paying attention to.” Dalio’s Bitcoin holdings As reported by U.Today, the legendary hedge fund manager previously endorsed a 15% allocation to Bitcoin during a July appearance on the “Master Investor” podcast. In his most recent, he has stressed that he owns “some Bitcoin,” but he is not willing to go overboard with this allocation. Dalio first purchased the original cryptocurrency back in May 2021 after criticizing it in the past. Source: https://u.today/dalio-doubts-bitcoin-will-become-central-bank-reserve-currency
BANK
$0.08419
+3.81%
COM
$0.013358
-0.39%
RAY
$2.901
-0.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:27
Partager
Italy HCOB Services PMI came in at 52.5, above expectations (51.4) in September
The post Italy HCOB Services PMI came in at 52.5, above expectations (51.4) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/italy-hcob-services-pmi-came-in-at-525-above-expectations-514-in-september-202510030745
4
$0.15212
-12.35%
COM
$0.013358
-0.39%
INDEX
$1.047
-2.51%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:20
Partager
Solving the Liquidity Fragmentation Problem in DeFi
DeFi still struggles with liquidity fragmentation. Discover how Circle’s CCTP and aggregators like LI.FI simplify cross-chain transfers with native assets.
DEFI
$0.00191
-0.31%
LIKE
$0.008983
-6.75%
CROSS
$0.22309
+1.07%
Partager
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 17:45
Partager
Japanese listed company Mobcast HD announced the launch of the "Solana Treasury Business" and plans to raise 1.4 billion yen to purchase SOL
PANews reported on October 3rd that following Metaplanet, Japan has become the second publicly listed company to adopt a crypto asset treasury strategy. Mobcast Holdings, a gaming company listed on the Tokyo Growth Market, announced it will launch a new "Solana Treasury Business." To support this business, Mobcast announced plans to raise approximately 1.4 billion yen (approximately US$9.5 million) through the issuance of new share subscription rights and unsecured corporate bonds to strategically acquire and hold SOL. The company stated in its announcement that the move is aimed at strategically strengthening its financial foundation and maximizing shareholder value, and specifically stated that it is to "meet the listing maintenance standards." Currently, Mobcast's market capitalization is approximately 2.7 billion yen (about 18.3 million US dollars).
1
$0.006635
+11.94%
4
$0.15212
-12.35%
SOL
$228.94
-1.53%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/03 17:36
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Even without non-farm payroll data, the Fed can safely cut interest rates in October
PANews reported on October 3 that according to Jinshi, Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan Chase, said that although the official non-farm payroll report originally scheduled for release on Friday is expected to be absent due to the government shutdown, the Federal Reserve can still "feel comfortable cutting interest rates" later this month. Feroli noted that recently released private sector labor market indicators, such as the ADP data, have provided sufficient information. These data showed weak hiring in September, moderate wage growth, and easing labor demand, which is enough for the Federal Reserve to have a general understanding of the cooling trend in the labor market and thus provide a basis for the decision to cut interest rates.
FARM
$27.46
+0.07%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/03 17:34
Partager
OpenAI’s Sora goes viral and ignites deepfake debate
OpenAI’s Sora 2 challenges safety and censorship by creating incredibly realistic videos.
SORA
$0.000348
-6.72%
Partager
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 17:25
Partager
MoonBull shines among the best, top crypto presale as Pepe and LOFI Catch Crypto Heat
The post MoonBull shines among the best, top crypto presale as Pepe and LOFI Catch Crypto Heat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why MoonBull shines as the best top crypto presale, featuring Pepe and LOFI latest updates. Best, top crypto presale is giving investors a chance to catch the next meme coin sensation before it skyrockets. Imagine getting in on a project where early entry could reward your portfolio with staggering gains. While Pepe and LOFI surge, there is a pulse-pounding opportunity you cannot ignore. MoonBull, the talk of the town among meme coin enthusiasts, is making waves with its presale momentum. Early investors are already seeing sparks of excitement, and those who hesitate might miss the lowest entry price, exclusive rewards, and jaw-dropping passive growth. Time is ticking, and the presale frenzy is at its peak. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: MoonBull, Pepe, and LOFI. MoonBull Unleashed: 95% APY Staking and Reward-Packed Referrals MoonBull ($MOBU) is not just another meme coin; it’s a goldmine of innovation and opportunity. At Stage 10 of the presale, holders unlock a breathtaking 95% APY staking program. Yes, 95%! Stake directly from your dashboard with complete control over your earnings. Rewards are calculated daily, and you can unstake at any time after a two-month lock-in, ensuring both flexibility and passive growth. The staking pool, funded with 14.68 $MOBU, guarantees that even small holders can profit from early participation. Imagine your tokens compounding at 95% APY while you sleep. Does it get any sweeter than this? MoonBull proves why it shines as the best, top crypto presale. But MoonBull does not stop there. The referral system turbocharges your gains. Share your code, and your invitee earns 15% more $MOBU while you receive 15% of their purchase instantly. Top referrers even earn monthly USDC bonuses: 10% for the top 3, 5% for 4th and 5th places. With an…
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PEPE
$0.00000988
+0.50%
LOFI
$0.01955
-5.87%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:17
Partager
Trader Eugene announced that he had sold XPL: because its price was below $1 for a long time, he had no intention of becoming a "community member"
PANews reported on October 3rd that trader Eugene Ng Ah Sio updated his stance on the XPL token on his personal channel today, announcing that he had sold his XPL positions. He said the reason for selling was that the price of XPL "stayed below $1 for too long" and that he "had no interest in becoming a community member (meaning a long-term holder) here." As for the future, Eugene said he might try to buy again "when a natural bottom is formed." PANews previously reported that Eugene had posted on October 1 that he had established a position in XPL, citing his optimism about the stablecoin narrative and the hope that its price drop below $1 was only temporary.
TRADER
$0.0000938
-10.83%
XPL
$0.9962
+13.14%
1
$0.006635
+11.94%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/03 16:59
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
US could start funding Strategic Bitcoin Reserve “anytime,” Lummis confirms
Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Set To Redefine ETH Performance — Here’s What to Expect
Bitcoin to Reach Half of Gold’s Value by 2028, Says Analyst
A whale address spent 5.5 million USDC to buy HYPE at an average price of $46.3
AI Defense: Unleashing Revolutionary Next-Gen Tech at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025