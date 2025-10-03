MEXC Exchange
DeepSeek’s 3 Best Crypto Presales for Uptober: Market Analysis
If the first couple of days are anything to go by, this month could truly be one of the best Uptobers in crypto.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/03 16:38
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading in Early 2026
World's largest derivatives exchange will eliminate trading gaps for Bitcoin and crypto products as volumes hit record levels, pending regulatory approval.
Blockhead
2025/10/03 16:30
Crypto News : Nomura’s Laser Digital Seeks Japan License as Crypto Transactions Double to $230B
The post Crypto News : Nomura’s Laser Digital Seeks Japan License as Crypto Transactions Double to $230B appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nomura Holdings is planning to grow its presence in Japan’s fast-growing digital asset market. Its subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings, is seeking regulatory approval to offer crypto trading services to institutional clients. CEO Jez Mohideen confirmed that Laser is in talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency, showing Nomura’s confidence in the country’s growing crypto ecosystem. Japan’s …
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 16:29
BSC Hunter, who once made a profit of $2.68 million, built a position in EVAA and now has a floating profit of $9,610.
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, BSC hunter 0xf16…4d019, who once made a profit of $2.68 million, is spending $140,000 to build a position in EVAA, with an average cost of $5.1462. He has now made a floating profit of $9,610. The address has a winning rate of 60.7% in the past 30 days, with a total profit of $200,000.
PANews
2025/10/03 16:22
IP Strategy, a US-listed company, received approximately $1.5 million in staking rewards by staking 43.5 million IP tokens.
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company IP Strategy announced that it has begun to launch verification functions on Story Network and supports direct staking of IP tokens. The company also disclosed that as of now, it has pledged 43.5 million unlocked IP tokens and received nearly 165,000 IP token staking rewards, worth approximately US$1.5 million.
PANews
2025/10/03 16:15
Sui Network Hits New Record With TVL Surging to $2.4 Billion
Sui Network sets a new milestone with $2.4B locked in DeFi, marking a 152% rise in just one year.]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/03 16:12
Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel
The post Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thiel’s Straussian views Making ETH more like BTC? Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took aim at controversial American entrepreneur Peter Thiel in his recent social media post. “Reminder that Peter Thiel is, to put it mildly, not a cypherpunk,” the 31-year-old computer programmer said. Thiel’s Straussian views He attached an expert who discusses the philosophical framework of American scholar Leo Strauss, which argues in favor of surveillance and establishing a robust Pax Americana with the help of global intelligence cooperation. The text comes from “The Straussian Moment,” an influential essay written by Thiel that dissects the philosophical foundations of modern Western politics, criticizing the Enlightenment-era liberalism. Thiel has been highly influenced by Straussian philosophy. At Stanford, he studied within the intellectual circles of Harry Jaffa and Allan Bloom. He, of course, co-founded The Stanford Review, a controversial conservative paper shaped by Straussian themes. Moreover, Thiel has echoed Strauss’s criticism of democracy. This, of course, fully contradicts the anti-surveillance, anti-centralization cypherpunk ideology that underpins crypto. Making ETH more like BTC? Buterin agrees that the Ethereum leadership should be more careful when deciding who they let into their circle. You Might Also Like It is worth noting that Thiel holds a 9.1% stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), which is the largest corporate holder of Ethereum (ETH). On top of that, he also has a 7.5% stake in ETHZilla, which is another prominent ETH treasury firm. In fact, Buterin has spoken out in favor of “gradual ossification” of Ethereum, which means that large changes would be met with a lot of caution once scaling and tech cleanup are done. Source: https://u.today/vitalik-buterin-slams-eth-backer-peter-thiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 16:12
Thailand To Expand Crypto ETF Lineup Beyond Bitcoin In Early 2026 – Report
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing new rules to allow local spot crypto-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and expand the potential lineup beyond Bitcoin (BTC). Related Reading: White House Pulls Pro-Crypto Quintenz’s Nomination To Lead CFTC Following Major Opposition – Report Thai SEC To Widen ETF Lineup With New Rules On Wednesday, Thailand’s SEC […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 16:00
OpenLedger Rolls Out Datanet to Tackle AI Data Fragmentation
OpenLedger Datanet serves as a unique decentralized data ecosystem to address data fragmentation in AI to build trust and redefine contributions.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 16:00
Cardano Founder Reveals Why U.S. Government Is Planning to Hold ADA in Stockpile
Charles Hoskinson highlights key features that prompted the United States government to add Cardano (ADA) to its digital asset stockpile initiative. He revealed this while weighing in on the ongoing debate about whether Cardano should be considered sound money, following the U.S.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/03 15:54
