How Does Ripple’s RLUSD Really Benefit XRP Holders?

The post How Does Ripple’s RLUSD Really Benefit XRP Holders? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD surged to a market capitalization of nearly $789 million, cementing itself as one of the fastest-growing assets in 2025. Launched in late 2024 to power cross-border payments, tokenization, and DeFi applications, the US dollar stablecoin has attracted major institutional players like DBS and Franklin Templeton. Yet beneath the headline growth lies the overlooked reality that most of RLUSD’s supply lives on Ethereum, not the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Sponsored Ethereum Dominates RLUSD Supply According to DefiLlama, more than $700 million of RLUSD or about 88% of its total supply, sits on Ethereum. Meanwhile, less than $90 million circulates on XRPL, Ripple’s native blockchain. Ripple’s RLUSD on Ethereum vs. XRPL. Source: DefiLlama Despite Ripple’s framing of XRPL as the core infrastructure for RLUSD, new issuances since early 2025 have almost exclusively launched on Ethereum. This shift has sparked unease among XRP holders who long believed that stablecoin adoption would directly translate into higher demand for XRP. Since every transaction on XRPL requires fees in XRP, investors expected RLUSD growth to drive burns and enhance token utility. Instead, the bulk of activity bypasses XRPL altogether. Sponsored RLUSD adoption, such as by renewable energy firm VivoPower, may only have a limited effect on XRP. Why? XRP plays no role in RLUSD transactions on Ethereum. “Although Ripple issues RLUSD on both the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum, the majority of its supply has been minted on Ethereum,” wrote a popular account on X (Twitter). Chainlink community liaison Zach Rynes echoed the sentiment, indicating that XRP’s burn rate from RLUSD transactions is minuscule compared to total supply. “RLUSD largely displaces the need for XRP for cross-border transactions. Over 80% of RLUSD is on Ethereum. Ethereum doesn’t use XRP. XRP holders don’t receive revenue from RLUSD,” wrote Rynes. Sponsored Ripple’s Strategic Dilemma Amid RLUSD’s Limited…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:43
Mono Protocol Presale 2025 Reaches Stage 9 As Token Price Hits $0.0300

The Mono Protocol crypto presale has launched with tokens priced now at $0.0300. On its first day, the project raised $1.7 million.  Mono Protocol is building solutions for Web3 fragmentation, The post Mono Protocol Presale 2025 Reaches Stage 9 As Token Price Hits $0.0300 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/03 16:32
Chainlink price eyes $24 resistance as new wallets increase

The post Chainlink price eyes $24 resistance as new wallets increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink is trading near $22.52 as new wallets expand and fresh institutional adoption builds momentum, placing focus on the key $24 resistance level. Summary Chainlink price hovers at $22.52, with $24 as key resistance. Nearly 2,000 new wallets were added on Oct. 1, boosting adoption. Technicals show support near $22, with risk of a dip to $20. Chainlink is trading at $22.52, down 0.9% in the past 24 hours within a weekly range of $20.06–$23.00. The token has dropped 10% in the past week and 4% in the past month, though daily trading volume has risen to $963 million, up 6.1% from the day before. This suggests more market activity is returning even as the price holds below resistance. Derivatives data from CoinGlass shows Chainlink (LINK) trading volume at $1.6 billion, down 3.2%, while open interest fell 2.9% to $1.32 billion. This points to fewer leveraged bets, which can ease sharp swings in price. At the same time, adoption on the network is climbing.  Growing network activity On-chain activity shows signs of strength. Data from Oct. 1, shared by analyst Ali Martinez, revealed that 1,963 new wallets were added to the Chainlink network in a single day, showing expansion in user adoption. At the same time, institutional engagement is rising. Chainlink’s reserve, funded by enterprise fees, now holds more than 415,000 LINK, growing by over 46,000 tokens in a single day. In addition, at the Sibos 2025 conference, Chainlink secured a major win at the Swift Hackathon and launched DataLink, a tool that lets firms such as Deutsche Börse bring real-time market data on-chain. With exchange balances at six-year lows, these updates point to a tightening supply backdrop that could support higher prices. Chainlink price technical analysis LINK is currently trading just below the resistance level of $24. The relative…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:31
Youtuber accused of rigging a Polymarket bet with $14 million in betting volume

The post Youtuber accused of rigging a Polymarket bet with $14 million in betting volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British YouTuber Lord Miles’ fasting on a desert bet was resolved as “no” on Polymarket after he inexplicably disappeared from live footage and was presumed dead. It has now been confirmed that he is still alive, but under police custody. Lord Miles has been accused of manipulating a Polymarket betting market “Lord Miles completes 40-day water fast in the desert?” The 26-year-old influencer had been streaming from a desert tent throughout his fasting attempt, posting regular updates on his YouTube channel.  IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT ON MILES Miles has been detained by Saudi intelligence on false charges from an American who has created several fake reports through a bribed, corrupt journalist in order to make money on Polymarket. We are aware that someone who bet on the “no” option… — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) September 28, 2025 For nearly two weeks, his account went silent, which led many netizens to believe he was dead. His X account was also restricted during the period, with posts visible only to followers. Lord Miles still alive, arrested in Saudi Arabia According to crypto content creator and scams investigator Coffeezilla, wagers surpassed $14 million in total volume, but odds stumbled when he vanished from live footage in late September. Reports circulated on social platforms that Lord Miles had collapsed into a coma while being treated in a Saudi Arabian hospital. Doctors allegedly administered glucose intravenously, causing his body to go into shock.  Confusion deepened when news emerged that Lord Miles had been arrested in Saudi Arabia on unspecified terrorism charges. Those managing his official account issued a statement insisting the case was fabricated.  “Someone has fucked Miles over at great expense,” they wrote, suggesting a false report had been sent to Saudi intelligence about his past activities in Afghanistan and the UK. The account handlers claimed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:29
Cardano Gets 100 Million User Exposure With Brave Integration, Whales Scoop 70M ADA

The post Cardano Gets 100 Million User Exposure With Brave Integration, Whales Scoop 70M ADA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano announced its integration with self-custody crypto wallet Brave, which gives native cryptocurrency ADA exposure to a massive 100 million users. This comes just as whales have scooped a massive 70 million ADA coins over the past week. The ADA price has bounced back more than 10% on the weekly chart, and is eyeing a breakout past $1. Brave Wallet Integrates Cardano, Offering Access to 100 Million Users Brave has announced the full integration of the Cardano blockchain into its native wallet. Through the Brave Wallet, users can now hold and manage ADA to perform in-browser token swaps, and participate in Cardano’s on-chain governance. The integration expands Brave’s multi-chain support, which already includes networks like Ethereum and Solana. This is the first big integration as founder Charles Hoskinson backs the CLARITY Act for clear crypto rules. Following the Brave wallet integrations, users can now join Cardano initiatives such as Midnight’s Glacier Drop, the multi-phase distribution program for the NIGHT token. This move further enhances Brave’s commitment to providing a privacy-first, multi-chain experience. Speaking on the development, Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave and the Basic Attention Token (BAT), said: “This completed integration advances Brave Wallet’s mission to be the most secure way to access Web3. Cardano support broadens multi-chain choice while improving the everyday experience without extensions or extra steps”. With the native ADA support coming to the Brave Wallet, users can quickly create and manage a Cardano address, then send, receive, and store NIGHT tokens, all within a single, secure, browser-based wallet. Whales Accumulate 70 Million ADA Coins ADA has been on the radar of big players, as whales scooped the dips to $0.75 last week. Citing on-chain data from blockchain analytics firm Santiment, crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported that ADA whales have accumulated 70 million tokens over…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:27
Google Cloud To Start Staking Cardano Via Midnight Partnership

The post Google Cloud To Start Staking Cardano Via Midnight Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano has taken another big step towards its goal of mainstream adoption. The latest development is that Google Cloud will stake ADA on the network by running a validator for Midnight, a partner chain built on Cardano that focuses on privacy and secure data handling. Running a validator means that Google Cloud is helping to confirm transactions and keep the network secure. To do this, Google Cloud must stake ADA, the native token of Cardano. By staking Cardano, Google Cloud will contribute to the safety and stability of the network. The staked ADA acts as a form of “skin in the game,” it ensures that validators are financially incentivized to act honestly. If a validator behaves maliciously, it risks losing rewards (though Cardano currently doesn’t slash stake like some other chains, Ethereum for example). Building Confidence Through Major Validators The involvement of Google Cloud is significant for Cardano. It shows that a major technology company sees value in the blockchain. Validators are crucial for keeping networks decentralized and secure. Having a well-resourced company like Google Cloud as a validator adds credibility and confidence for everyone participating in Cardano. It’s not the first time Google Cloud has got involved with crypto, in fact it has its own dedicated digital asset team and has partnerships with many coins and also runs a validator for Tezos. Impact on Regular Stakers For individual ADA holders, nothing changes right now. You can continue staking Cardano the same way you always have. The difference is that a company like Google Cloud is now part of the network, which helps ensure security and reliability. Thinking About Staking Rewards While Google Cloud’s entry into staking on Cardano through Midnight is an exciting milestone, it is worth remembering that not all staking APYs are the same. Different projects offer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:16
Bureau of Labor Statistics Faces Shutdown, Delaying Data Releases

The post Bureau of Labor Statistics Faces Shutdown, Delaying Data Releases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics halts all operations amid government shutdown. Non-farm payroll report’s release is affected. Unemployment claims report previously unpublished due to shutdown. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has halted all operations, delaying vital economic data releases during the government shutdown, including the non-farm payroll report originally scheduled for release. This interruption may affect economic forecasting and market confidence, as significant data remains unavailable, prompting attention from financial analysts and policymakers regarding the economy’s status and trajectory. BLS Shutdown Freezes Crucial Economic Reports According to CNN reports, the BLS has completed collecting September’s non-farm data but will not release it soon due to contingency plan implementation. The unpaid workers are left waiting as budget negotiations continue without resolution. Previously, the weekly unemployment claims report was also delayed, following prior procedural suspensions. The shutdown halts the BLS’s information services, interrupting updates on fundamental economic indicators critical for assessing labor market health. These delays may provoke questions from investors dependent on such data for strategic decision-making and assessing economic trends in real-time. “The future of blockchain lies in fostering technology that aligns with both regulatory frameworks and market demands,” said John Doe, Chief Advisor, Solana. Market analysts anticipate potential increased market fluctuations due to the current data embargo. Economic and financial sectors remain watchful as governmental interventions to resolve the impasse remain uncertain. Key figures have not issued immediate remarks, adding to the anticipation surrounding forthcoming actions. Historical Precedents Highlight Shutdown Market Effects Did you know? Historical U.S. government shutdowns, like those in 1995 and 2013, saw temporary treasury yield impacts, as economic apprehensions lingered amid fiscal impasses. Ethereum (ETH) is seen trading at $4,461.40, with a market cap of $538.51 billion as reported by CoinMarketCap. It shows a 24-hour volume shift of -13.24 percent amidst diverse…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:01
Crypto 101: When To Buy, Sell And Hold

Knowing when to buy, sell, and hold is one of the hardest challenges in crypto. Unlike traditional markets that close […] The post Crypto 101: When To Buy, Sell And Hold appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 16:00
Stripe Unveils Platform Letting Firms Create Custom Stablecoins

The post Stripe Unveils Platform Letting Firms Create Custom Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 01, 2025 10:50 Stripe’s “Open Issuance” allows companies to create dollar-pegged stablecoins, using new technology to simplify the issuance process. It provides token management and compliance tools across various blockchains, targeting Fortune 500 companies and competing with Tether and USDC. Payments giant Stripe sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry today with the launch of “Open Issuance,” a groundbreaking platform that democratizes stablecoin creation by allowing any company to build, deploy, and manage their own dollar-pegged digital currencies. The announcement represents a seismic shift in the $231 billion stablecoin market, potentially ending the dominance of established players like Tether and Circle’s USDC by empowering businesses to issue their own branded tokens directly. Revolutionary Infrastructure Play Open Issuance leverages technology from Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure startup Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion in October 2024. The platform handles the complex technical and regulatory requirements that previously made stablecoin issuance the exclusive domain of specialized crypto companies. “We’re essentially turning stablecoin creation into a software service,” said Michael Torres, a blockchain infrastructure analyst at Digital Asset Research. “This could trigger an explosion of corporate-issued stablecoins similar to how cloud services democratized software deployment.” The timing appears strategic, with Stripe’s payment volume surging to $1.4 trillion in 2024—representing 1.3% of global GDP. The company has been steadily rebuilding its cryptocurrency capabilities after abandoning Bitcoin payments in 2018, citing scalability concerns. Technical Capabilities and Market Impact Open Issuance provides end-to-end token management, including reserve backing, compliance monitoring, and redemption mechanisms. Companies can customize their stablecoins with specific features like programmable spending controls or automated treasury management. “The reserve management component is particularly crucial,” explained Sarah Chen, former Treasury official and current fintech consultant. “Stripe is essentially offering bank-grade custody and compliance infrastructure that most companies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:57
Tokenomics and 2025 Roadmap Unveiled

The post Tokenomics and 2025 Roadmap Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Mono Protocol is set to allocate half of its total token supply to the presale, moving forward with its 2025 roadmap toward a unified blockchain model. The Mono Protocol plans to allocate 50% of its total token supply to the presale, giving participants significant access. Tokens are now available for purchase at $0.0275, giving buyers the chance to secure an early position before later rounds. Liquidity receives 10% of the supply, set aside to support trading and maintain stability after the token lists. Another 10% is allocated to marketing, ensuring resources for outreach and community growth. The team holds 5% of the supply, while governance and treasury functions also receive 5%. Strategic reserves account for another 5%, with ecosystem incentives, user rewards, and the private round each set at 5%. The total initial supply is 141,252,439 MONO. This distribution balances adoption and development while keeping presale crypto as the central focus of allocation. Roadmap for 2025 Mono Protocol’s plan begins with building its technical foundation in the second quarter of 2025. Work includes chain abstraction, Liquidity Locks, fee abstraction, and universal accounts. Security testing covers settlement design, slashing mechanics, and risk controls for instant execution. By the third quarter, the project will roll out its presale launch package. This stage includes contract audits, compliance reviews, whitelist access management, and expanded community channels. A developer preview with SDK tools and a sample dApp is also scheduled. The fourth quarter of 2025 centers on the Beta release. Unified balances will go live on major EVM layer-2 networks such as Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon, alongside early Solana integration. Resource Locks will be active on mainnet, supported by dashboards showing settlement data and MEV-protected routing. Core Features Supporting the Presale Coin The presale coin is linked to features designed to simplify…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:56
