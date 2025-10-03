Chainlink price eyes $24 resistance as new wallets increase
The post Chainlink price eyes $24 resistance as new wallets increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink is trading near $22.52 as new wallets expand and fresh institutional adoption builds momentum, placing focus on the key $24 resistance level. Summary Chainlink price hovers at $22.52, with $24 as key resistance. Nearly 2,000 new wallets were added on Oct. 1, boosting adoption. Technicals show support near $22, with risk of a dip to $20. Chainlink is trading at $22.52, down 0.9% in the past 24 hours within a weekly range of $20.06–$23.00. The token has dropped 10% in the past week and 4% in the past month, though daily trading volume has risen to $963 million, up 6.1% from the day before. This suggests more market activity is returning even as the price holds below resistance. Derivatives data from CoinGlass shows Chainlink (LINK) trading volume at $1.6 billion, down 3.2%, while open interest fell 2.9% to $1.32 billion. This points to fewer leveraged bets, which can ease sharp swings in price. At the same time, adoption on the network is climbing. Growing network activity On-chain activity shows signs of strength. Data from Oct. 1, shared by analyst Ali Martinez, revealed that 1,963 new wallets were added to the Chainlink network in a single day, showing expansion in user adoption. At the same time, institutional engagement is rising. Chainlink’s reserve, funded by enterprise fees, now holds more than 415,000 LINK, growing by over 46,000 tokens in a single day. In addition, at the Sibos 2025 conference, Chainlink secured a major win at the Swift Hackathon and launched DataLink, a tool that lets firms such as Deutsche Börse bring real-time market data on-chain. With exchange balances at six-year lows, these updates point to a tightening supply backdrop that could support higher prices. Chainlink price technical analysis LINK is currently trading just below the resistance level of $24. The relative…
