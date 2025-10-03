Google Cloud To Start Staking Cardano Via Midnight Partnership

Cardano has taken another big step towards its goal of mainstream adoption. The latest development is that Google Cloud will stake ADA on the network by running a validator for Midnight, a partner chain built on Cardano that focuses on privacy and secure data handling. Running a validator means that Google Cloud is helping to confirm transactions and keep the network secure. To do this, Google Cloud must stake ADA, the native token of Cardano. By staking Cardano, Google Cloud will contribute to the safety and stability of the network. The staked ADA acts as a form of "skin in the game," it ensures that validators are financially incentivized to act honestly. If a validator behaves maliciously, it risks losing rewards (though Cardano currently doesn't slash stake like some other chains, Ethereum for example). Building Confidence Through Major Validators The involvement of Google Cloud is significant for Cardano. It shows that a major technology company sees value in the blockchain. Validators are crucial for keeping networks decentralized and secure. Having a well-resourced company like Google Cloud as a validator adds credibility and confidence for everyone participating in Cardano. It's not the first time Google Cloud has got involved with crypto, in fact it has its own dedicated digital asset team and has partnerships with many coins and also runs a validator for Tezos. Impact on Regular Stakers For individual ADA holders, nothing changes right now. You can continue staking Cardano the same way you always have. The difference is that a company like Google Cloud is now part of the network, which helps ensure security and reliability. Thinking About Staking Rewards While Google Cloud's entry into staking on Cardano through Midnight is an exciting milestone, it is worth remembering that not all staking APYs are the same. Different projects offer…