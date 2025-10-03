MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-07 Tuesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Peter Thiel Over Anti-Cypherpunk Views
The post Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Peter Thiel Over Anti-Cypherpunk Views appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has sparked debate after taking a swipe at billionaire investor Peter Thiel. In a post on X, Buterin wrote: “Reminder that Peter Thiel is, to put it mildly, not a cypherpunk.” The comment wasn’t random. Buterin attached a passage from Thiel’s 2007 essay The Straussian Moment, drawing attention to the sharp …
NOT
$0.00162
+0.49%
T
$0.01561
+1.69%
Partager
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 16:43
Partager
SWIFT’s Blockchain Move with Ethereum Good For Ripple?
SWIFT, the global member-owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services, has recently introduced a blockchain-based ledger that could put the role of XRP in global finance at risk. SWIFT is reportedly building a blockchain-based shared ledger into its existing global money transfer network with the participation of more than 30 ... Read more The post SWIFT’s Blockchain Move with Ethereum Good For Ripple? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
MOVE
$0.1167
+2.36%
XRP
$2.9841
+0.27%
FINANCE
$0.001372
-8.04%
Partager
Bitemycoin
2025/10/03 16:43
Partager
Coinbase hackers spent 22.95 million USDC to buy 100,913 SOL
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users converted 22.95 million DAI into USDC and transferred it to Solana 15 hours ago, then bought all of it for Solana. The 22.95 million USDC was used to purchase 100,913 Sols at an average price of $227.
USDC
$0.9993
-0.01%
SOL
$233.85
+0.82%
DAI
$0.9997
+0.04%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/03 16:39
Partager
DeepSeek’s 3 Best Crypto Presales for Uptober: Market Analysis
If the first couple of days are anything to go by, this month could truly be one of the best Uptobers in crypto.
DEEPSEEK
$0.000187
-6.03%
Partager
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/03 16:38
Partager
Mevolaxy’s investors get record profits from new mevjrv12 algorithm
The post Mevolaxy’s investors get record profits from new mevjrv12 algorithm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Mevolaxy team continues to develop its own technology. Mevolaxy system has undergone a series of technical improvements. Mevolaxy team announced the launch of mevjrv12 at the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore. The Mevolaxy team continues to develop its own technology and introduce innovations into the mechanics of its MEV bot network. They recently unveiled a new algorithm called mevjrv12. Its key feature is a faster mempool scanning mechanism and more precise transaction processing within the network. Whereas the bot previously reacted to signals with a fraction of a second delay, mevjrv12 cuts this interval by almost half. With the release of the new algorithm, the Mevolaxy system has undergone a series of technical improvements. The bots now find profitable transactions faster and with less competition from other MEV bots. Additionally, an adaptive analysis module was introduced: mevjrv12 uses machine learning models to predict the network’s busiest periods and automatically adjusts the frequency of its operations. These updates have already impacted user earnings. For instance, the average yield for some pools has increased by 0.09–1% compared to the previous month. It is also important to note that the Mevolaxy team announced the launch of mevjrv12 at the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore, where the project received significant attention from industry representatives and investors. This article is authored by a third party, and CoinJournal does not endorse or take responsibility for its content, accuracy, quality, advertisements, products, or materials. Readers should independently research and exercise due diligence before making decisions related to the mentioned company. Share this article Categories Tags Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/mevolaxys-investors-get-record-profits-from-new-mevjrv12-algorithm/
GET
$0.004374
-0.52%
COM
$0.013733
+2.41%
BOT
$0.09839
+19.78%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 16:34
Partager
TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 Kicks Off With Robinhood, GEMtrust DAO, and High-Profile Sessions
The post TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 Kicks Off With Robinhood, GEMtrust DAO, and High-Profile Sessions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 Kicks Off With Robinhood, GEMtrust DAO, and High-Profile Sessions | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/token2049-singapore-2025-kicks-off-with-robinhood/
DAO
$0.1155
+1.31%
COM
$0.013733
+2.41%
SIGN
$0.06855
+5.20%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 16:33
Partager
British YouTuber accused of $14M Polymarket manipulation
British YouTuber Lord Miles accused of manipulating a $14 million Polymarket bet after vanishing during a 40-day fasting challenge.
Partager
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 16:12
Partager
Cardano Founder Reveals Why U.S. Government Is Planning to Hold ADA in Stockpile
Charles Hoskinson highlights key features that prompted the United States government to add Cardano (ADA) to its digital asset stockpile initiative. He revealed this while weighing in on the ongoing debate about whether Cardano should be considered sound money, following the U.S.Visit Website
WHY
$0.0000000313
+5.24%
U
$0.010359
+1.37%
ADA
$0.867
+3.38%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 15:54
Partager
The Best Crypto Investment Today, Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu, Or Will Pepeto Deliver 100x Returns
Large caps slow down as they grow, so the biggest upside usually lives elsewhere. Savvy buyers are already rotating, scanning […] The post The Best Crypto Investment Today, Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu, Or Will Pepeto Deliver 100x Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBA
$0.000000000617
+7.49%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/03 15:50
Partager
Crypto Pundit: Hyperliquid Remains the Most Promising DEX to Invest
Hyperliquid secures its position as the most investable Perp DEX, backed by user loyalty, strong Open Interest, and ecosystem growth.]]>
PERP
$0.3005
+1.55%
OPEN
$0.69409
+19.23%
Partager
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/03 15:48
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next
Trump's stablecoin project USD1 has been listed on Aptos
Stronger ‘Uptober’ to Start With Altcoin ETF Approvals Between October 15-20
Central Bank To Track Every Crypto Ruble
Ondo Finance Acquires Oasis Pro to Lead the $18 Trillion Tokenized Securities Market